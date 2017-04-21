Getty

Motzko to defend gold as U.S. World Juniors coach

By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That was the message from USA Hockey on Friday, in announcing that Bob Motzko would return as head coach of the U.S. World Junior team in 2018.

Motzko, the head coach at St. Cloud State, comes back for another kick at the can after winning it all last year, capping things off with a thrilling shootout victory over Canada in the gold medal final.

It was the United States’ first tournament win in four years.

“It’s terrific to have this staff return with Bob at the helm,” USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson said, in a release. “We’re looking forward to having the tournament on our home soil and it will be a real benefit to have an experienced coaching staff lead us in our quest to repeat last year’s gold-medal performance.”

Behind the bench, Motzko will be joined by the entire 2017 U.S. coaching staff in assistant coaches Greg Brown, Grant Potulny, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller.

The ’18 Juniors begin on Dec. 26 in Buffalo, NY. This year’s tournament will be extra special, as the U.S. and Canada will play an outdoor game on Dec. 29 from New Era Field.

Andrew Shaw to miss Game 6 with upper-body injury

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Facing elimination on Saturday night the Montreal Canadiens will be making a couple of changes to their lineup.

Two of them will be coaches decisions by Claude Julien. One of them will be because of injury.

Julien confirmed on Saturday afternoon that forward Andrew Shaw will not play in Game 6 due to an upper-body injury. Julien said he is considered day-to-day at this point.

Along with Shaw’s absence, the Canadiens will also be sitting forward Torrey Mitchell and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu. In their place Michael McCarron, Bryan Flynn and Brand Davidson will all draw into the lineup.

Through the first five games of the series Shaw has yet to record a point for the Canadiens and is a minus-two with seven penalty minutes. He played 13 minutes in the Canadiens’ Game 5 loss in Montreal, getting into a fight with Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith.

Aside from Shaw’s injury, the surprising move here might be Julien’s decision to take Mitchell out of the lineup because he has played fairly well in the series in his limited role. In his three games during the series he has a goal and is one of the team’s best players in the faceoff circle.

At the morning skate Flynn was centering the third line between Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Byron, while McCarron was skating on the fourth line next to Dwight King and Steve Ott.

Davidson was skating on a defense pairing alongside Jordie Benn.

Stan Bowman says changes coming to Blackhawks after ‘unacceptable’ playoff exit

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

After winning 50 games during the regular season and entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Chicago Blackhawks were one of the most popular picks to win the Stanley Cup. According to the oddsmakers at the start of the playoffs they were the favorites to win it all.

Not only did they fail to win the Stanley Cup, they failed to win a single game in the playoffs, getting swept out of the first-round by the Nashville Predators.

That result is not sitting well Blackhawks management.

General manager Stan Bowman met with the Chicago media on Saturday and did not paint a rosy picture of the Blackhawks’ postseason performance.

Bowman opened his media session with a blistering assessment of the postseason, using the world “unacceptable” three different times, and calling it a “complete failure” in his one minute and 57 second address.

“I am completely, completely disappointed, it is unacceptable to be where we are today,” said a visibly angry Bowman.

He continued: “I am frustrated, I am angry, this was a tough, tough loss for us all to take. Standing here April 22 is not the way we expected our season to end. It is a completely failure when you measure it against the expectations that we have for ourselves. We did not come even close to reaching the standard we have set over the years here. And that is unacceptable. Any successes that we did experience this year are completely overshadowed by the abrupt ending to our season. It is not close to good enough for anybody. I think it is times like now to take a look in the mirror and face facts. And when you do that you look at accountability and that starts with me. I need to be better. There is no doubt about it. I am going to take a look at all things and I can promise you I will be better. Top to bottom we need more. This is unacceptable to be where we are today. There will be change moving forward. Change comes in many different ways. So the specifics of how we are going to change things into next year are not really meant for this forum. But I can promise you we need to be better. Joel is our head coach. he will continue to be our head coach. Joel and I are going to work together to make sure this never happens again.”

This is the second year in a row the Blackhawks have been eliminated in the first-round.

The problem this time around was an offense that was completely shut down by the Nashville Predators, scoring just three goals in the four game series. One of those goals came in the final five minutes of their Game 4 season-ending loss when the team was already trailing the game 3-0 and the series was already all but over. That goal was scored by captain Jonathan Toews, his only goal of the series and only his second in his past 18 playoff games.

Here is the problem the Blackhawks are going to be facing this offseason when it comes to making changes: They are an extremely top-heavy team that is lacking the type of depth it had when it was winning Stanley Cups, while they have some massive contracts that are either going to be really difficult to move (no-move clauses or just contracts that other teams might not be able to take on), or are players they are not going to want to move. It's going to be interesting to see what sort of changes Bowman is going to be able to make or what direction he is going to go in. Because that talent at the top of the lineup is still elite talent the Blackhawks are going to remain a contender. But until they can replenish some of the depth that has been lost over the years as part of their recent salary cap purges it might not be enough to get back to where they want to be.

 

Canadiens ‘excited’ at win-or-go-home game vs Rangers

Associated PressApr 22, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

MONTREAL (AP) With his team facing elimination, captain Max Pacioretty says it is the perfect time for the Montreal Canadiens to show what they’re made of.

The Canadiens are down 3-2 in their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers. The Atlantic Division champions could be eliminated in Game 6 on Saturday in New York.

“We have to be disappointed that it was an opportunity blown, but excited at a big challenge that we can show our character here,” said Pacioretty, who led the team in regular-season goals but hasn’t scored in the playoffs. “We came back a lot this year, we’ve shown that, and we’ve got an opportunity to show that in this series. We have to tune out all this noise. We’ve done an OK job of tuning out the negativity thus far. It’s important, especially in Montreal.”

The Habs held a 2-1 series lead before dropping back-to-back games.

“We’re going into a situation here where we’re going to learn a lot about our group,” said Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. “We’re going to learn what type of character we have. If you don’t have character, this is the time where you’re going to doubt yourself. If you have character, this is the time that belief is going to come out of your group.”

During the regular season, Montreal led the league in third-period comebacks, winning 11 games when trailing after two periods.

Coach Claude Julien said he hopes that same resilience carries over to the elimination game.

“I believe in this team,” said Julien. “They’ve shown it throughout the year, coming from behind. They’ve shown a lot of character in the past. This is their chance to show it again.”

Since 2002, the Canadiens have been down 3-2 in a playoff series on nine separate occasions. Montreal came back to win the series four times.

“You can’t be thinking about Game 7 until you take care of Game 6,” said Julien. “We have to put our energy there. The pressure is on them to close the series. For us, it’s to survive. The focus has to be on Game 6.”

The series has been tense at time and there was a rare playoff fight between New York’s Brendan Smith and Montreal’s Andrew Shaw in the first period Thursday night after a pileup in the Rangers crease.

Smith, acquired from Detroit on Feb. 28, said nastiness in front of the net is just part of playoff hockey.

“Both teams are walking the line,” he said. “There are a lot of guys who kind of waver, myself included. I’ve had refs say `You’re on the line now.’ I understand that. They have (Brendan) Gallagher, Shaw. They’re always on that line but you have to make sure you don’t cross it because you can’t give up power plays.”

The Rangers were expecting even more intensity from the Canadiens on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 22

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Three potential elimination games on the schedule on Saturday as the first-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues.

The action begins at 3 p.m. ET with the St. Louis Blues looking to eliminate the Minnesota Wild. Later, the New York Rangers look to move on to the second round with a win on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens which will be followed by the Edmonton Oilers looking to win their first series since the 2005-06 postseason when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.

Here is all of the important information you need.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)