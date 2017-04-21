Canucks sign ‘very skilled’ Dahlen to entry-level contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a three-year entry level contract.

Dahlen, acquired from Ottawa in the trade that sent Alex Burrows to the Senators, was the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 draft.

“Jonathan is a very skilled player with good hands and goal-scoring abilities,” said GM Jim Benning. “He had a terrific year playing in Sweden and we’re excited to see him at training camp as he continues to grow and develop into an NHL player.”

Dahlen, 19, scored 25 goals for Timra this season and was named the best junior player in the second-tier Allsvenskan.

His signing is a bit of good news for the Canucks, who had some disappointing news yesterday with the departure of defenseman Nikita Tryamkin to the KHL.

The Canucks’ original plan was for Dahlen to start next season in the AHL, but it seems a return to Sweden is also an option.