‘Canes re-sign blueliner Dahlbeck — one year, $850,000

Carolina has agreed to terms with RFA defenseman Klas Dahlbeck on a one-year, $850,000 deal, the club announced on Friday.

Dahlbeck, 25, was acquired just prior to the start of last season, when ‘Canes GM Ron Francis plucked him off waivers from Arizona. Dahlbeck proceeded to appear in 43 games for Carolina, scoring six points, while also appearing in six contests for AHL Charlotte.

Chicago’s third-round pick (79th overall) at the ’11 draft, Dahlbeck has appeared in 137 career NHL contests, emerging as a serviceable depth blueliner.

That said, he did spend considerable time in the press box last season as a healthy scratch, and could platoon in and out of the lineup next season as the Hurricanes try to integrate prospects Haydn Fleury and Roland McKeown into the defensive mix.

It’s also worth noting that, with this new deal, Dahlbeck is eligible to be exposed in June’s expansion draft.