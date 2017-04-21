Burns, Karlsson, Hedman named Norris Trophy finalists

The three nominees for this year’s Norris Trophy are in.
San Jose’s Brent Burns, Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman are the finalists, the NHL announced on Friday. The news came as little surprise, as the trio finished as the top three scoring defensemen in the league this year — Burns finished with 76 points (and 29 goals, by far the most from a blueliner), Hedman with 72, and Karlsson with 71.
This marks the fourth time Karlsson has been a finalist, having won the award in 2012 and again in 2015. Burns was a nominee last year, finishing third in voting, while Hedman made the final three for the first time in his career, having never finished higher than seventh.
Most expect this to be a two-horse race, between Burns and Karlsson. The former, as mentioned above, had a terrific offensive campaign, and became the first defenseman to post back-to-back 75-point campaigns since Brian Leetch did it 20 years ago.
Karlsson had an equally stellar year, and got some push for Hart Trophy consideration as league MVP.
“With what he’s done this year, the way he’s done it, I can’t imagine better,” head coach Guy Boucher said, per CBC. “Right now it’s absolutely sublime, it really is.”
‘Mr. Game 7’ has given the Washington Capitals a huge win in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Justin Williams scored early in overtime, giving the Capitals a 2-1 win that pushes the Maple Leafs — who have not gone away or been afraid or shown like they don’t belong at this stage of their development — to the brink of elimination.
Williams, parked in the slot, beat Frederik Andersen with a shot through the five-hole.
Again, that’s a massive goal for the Capitals. This series has been incredibly entertaining for hockey fans but it has proven to be incredibly difficult for the Presidents’ Trophy winners, with four of the five games going to overtime.
The Capitals had plenty of pressure on them heading into the playoffs, and their post-season history certainly contributes to that. That narrative continued with Toronto taking a series lead after back-to-back wins.
T.J. Oshie opened the scoring in the first period and Auston Matthews answered for Toronto in the second, causing plenty of angst for both fan bases in a series the Capitals were favored to win. They now have that chance, as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Sunday.
There was plenty of emotion in this game, too.
Nazem Kadri caught Alex Ovechkin with a low, controversial hit in the first period, sending the Capitals star through the air and to the ice in pain. Ovechkin was unable to put any pressure on his left leg as he went to the locker room, but he did return for the second period.
The feud between Kadri and Ovechkin continued in the second period with some hacks and whacks, causing the Leafs forward to miss a few minutes of the third period.
Sean Kuraly has his first career NHL goal — at a pivotal time for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins trail the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in their first-round series. Down 2-0 in Game 5 and without David Krejci because of a lower-body injury suffered on a knee-on-knee collision, Boston has battled back to tie the game going into the third period.
Kuraly tied it with less than three minutes left in the second period, off a fortunate bounce as he looked to bring the puck out front. They all count.
More injury trouble for the Boston Bruins, who are facing elimination tonight in Game 5 versus the Ottawa Senators.
The Bruins have announced that David Krejci suffered a lower-body injury — which occurred on a knee-on-knee collision with Chris Wideman — and will not return to this game.
Boston, which has been dealing with numerous injuries on defense, trails 3-1 in the series and had fallen behind 1-0 after the first period of this game.
Alex Ovechkin has gone to the dressing room late in the first period of Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ovechkin collided with Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri, sending the Capitals star flipping through the air. He landed and was in obvious pain, unable to put any pressure on his left knee as he exited the ice with the assistance of the training staff.
Replays showed Kadri going low and hitting Ovechkin’s left leg.
Kadri was given a minor penalty for tripping. The Capitals took a 1-0 lead, scoring on the ensuing power play.
Updated: Ovechkin has returned for the second period. He immediately threw a hit on Jake Gardiner.