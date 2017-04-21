Bruins prevail in 2OT to extend series after controversial disallowed goal

Third time’s a charm?
The Boston Bruins thought they had the winner in the first overtime. Turns out, they didn’t — after officials ruled there was goalie interference following a review. Oh, the controversy.
Shortly after, they once again thought they might have the winner, only to have another review determine the puck didn’t cross the goal line courtesy a save from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
But finally, in the second overtime, the Bruins prevailed with a come-from-behind 3-2 win, sending this series with the Ottawa Senators back to Boston for a Game 6.
Tuukka Rask was great in net, making 41 saves for the win. The Bruins also had to kill off a pair of penalties — delay of game-puck over the glass, and too many men on the ice — late in the third period in a tied game.
Sean Kuraly, a fifth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2011 playing in his 11th career NHL game, was the unlikely hero for the Bruins.
He scored his first career NHL goal in the second period, tying the game. He then notched the winner midway through the second overtime period.
The win prolongs the series for one more game at least. A big question for the Bruins is whether or not they will have David Krejci in the lineup? He left the game after a knee-on-knee collision and didn’t return.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said following the game that Krejci is day-to-day.
“We’ll see in the morning,” said Cassidy.
Needing a win to extend the series, the Boston Bruins thought they had the overtime winner in Game 5 versus the Senators on Friday.
But after a video review, officials deemed that wasn’t the case. It’s certainly a controversial ruling.
From the NHL:
At 14:25 of overtime in the Bruins/Senators game, the Situation Room initiated a review under the terms of a Coach’s Challenge to review the “Interference on the Goalkeeper” decision that resulted in a “no goal” call.
After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Boston’s Sean Kuraly interfered with Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson before the puck crossed the goal line.
Therefore the original call stands – no goal Boston Bruins.
Shortly after, it appeared again that the Bruins had perhaps scored. Except this time, Jean-Gabriel Pageau reached back with his hand and moved the puck off the goal line before the puck ever crossed. There was another review, but again, no goal.
‘Mr. Game 7’ has given the Washington Capitals a huge win in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Justin Williams scored early in overtime, giving the Capitals a 2-1 win that pushes the Maple Leafs — who have not gone away or been afraid or shown like they don’t belong at this stage of their development — to the brink of elimination.
Williams, parked in the slot, beat Frederik Andersen with a shot through the five-hole.
Again, that’s a massive goal for the Capitals. This series has been incredibly entertaining for hockey fans but it has proven to be incredibly difficult for the Presidents’ Trophy winners, with four of the five games going to overtime.
The Capitals had plenty of pressure on them heading into the playoffs, and their post-season history certainly contributes to that. That narrative continued with Toronto taking a series lead after back-to-back wins.
T.J. Oshie opened the scoring in the first period and Auston Matthews answered for Toronto in the second, causing plenty of angst for both fan bases in a series the Capitals were favored to win. They now have that chance, as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Sunday.
There was plenty of emotion in this game, too.
Nazem Kadri caught Alex Ovechkin with a low, controversial hit in the first period, sending the Capitals star through the air and to the ice in pain. Ovechkin was unable to put any pressure on his left leg as he went to the locker room, but he did return for the second period.
The feud between Kadri and Ovechkin continued in the second period with some hacks and whacks, causing the Leafs forward to miss a few minutes of the third period.
Sean Kuraly has his first career NHL goal — at a pivotal time for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins trail the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in their first-round series. Down 2-0 in Game 5 and without David Krejci because of a lower-body injury suffered on a knee-on-knee collision, Boston has battled back to tie the game going into the third period.
Kuraly tied it with less than three minutes left in the second period, off a fortunate bounce as he looked to bring the puck out front. They all count.
More injury trouble for the Boston Bruins, who are facing elimination tonight in Game 5 versus the Ottawa Senators.
The Bruins have announced that David Krejci suffered a lower-body injury — which occurred on a knee-on-knee collision with Chris Wideman — and will not return to this game.
Boston, which has been dealing with numerous injuries on defense, trails 3-1 in the series and had fallen behind 1-0 after the first period of this game.