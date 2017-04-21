Bettman confirms two options for ‘more hockey friendly’ home for Isles

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The New York Islanders intend to submit a proposal to build a new arena on land at Belmont Park.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed it this morning, per Newsday, adding that land next to Citi Field in Willets Point is another option for a new rink.

“I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity [at Belmont Park], if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey friendly environment for the Islanders,” Bettman said.

The Isles currently call Brooklyn home; however, Barclays Center is a basketball-specific arena that is not “hockey friendly.”

Bettman also reiterated today that the Isles are unlikely to return to a renovated Nassau Coliseum.

“I don’t know if it’s a short-term option,” he said, “but I know it’s not a long-term option.”

