All of a sudden the Habs are in a tough spot

9 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 21, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

It is not lost on the city of Montreal that P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators just swept the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Canadiens are now one loss away from falling to the New York Rangers.

Nor is it lost on the city of Montreal that Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty — the same guy who had to deny a rift with Subban when they were still teammates, and the same guy who some say pushed for Subban to get traded — has yet to score a goal in these playoffs.

The optics are not great, to say the least. In Montreal, emotions tend to run high when it comes to hockey. And it’s safe to say that if the Canadiens don’t come back to win this series, the fans and the media are going to tee off on this organization.

Watch Rangers vs Canadiens Game 6

“We’re going to learn what type of character we have,” said winger Brendan Gallagher, per Sportsnet. “If you don’t have character, this is the time you’re going to doubt yourself. If you do have character, this is the time where the belief is going to come out.”

Character, you’ll recall, was one of the justifications for trading Subban to Nashville for Shea Weber.

In remarks that sure seemed like a partial rebuke of Subban, Habs GM Marc Bergevin called Weber a “tremendous leader” and a “complete and reliable defenseman.”

“He’s won two Olympic gold medals and he’s a guy who, like Carey Price, has a presence that right away brings credibility to your team,” said Bergevin. “He’ll be a great complement to our captain, Max Pacioretty, and to our leadership group.”

The Canadiens looked to have the Rangers beat after Game 3, a convincing Montreal victory at MSG. But New York bounced back in Game 4, then took Game 5 in overtime at Bell Centre for a 3-2 series lead.

“In order to get through this, we’ll need more from a lot of guys,” Habs coach Claude Julien told reporters. “It’s time for certain players to elevate their game and have that confidence and desire to be better.

 

Game 6 goes Saturday evening in New York.

Bruins prevail in 2OT to extend series after controversial disallowed goal

12 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT

Third time’s a charm?

The Boston Bruins thought they had the winner in the first overtime. Turns out, they didn’t — after officials ruled there was goalie interference following a review. Oh, the controversy.

Shortly after, they once again thought they might have the winner, only to have another review determine the puck didn’t cross the goal line courtesy a save from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

But finally, in the second overtime, the Bruins prevailed with a come-from-behind 3-2 win, sending this series with the Ottawa Senators back to Boston for a Game 6.

Tuukka Rask was great in net, making 41 saves for the win. The Bruins also had to kill off a pair of penalties — delay of game-puck over the glass, and too many men on the ice — late in the third period in a tied game.

Sean Kuraly, a fifth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2011 playing in his 11th career NHL game, was the unlikely hero for the Bruins.

He scored his first career NHL goal in the second period, tying the game. He then notched the winner midway through the second overtime period.

The win prolongs the series for one more game at least. A big question for the Bruins is whether or not they will have David Krejci in the lineup? He left the game after a knee-on-knee collision and didn’t return.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said following the game that Krejci is day-to-day.

“We’ll see in the morning,” said Cassidy.

Video: Bruins disallowed goal after controversial OT goalie interference call

5 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

Needing a win to extend the series, the Boston Bruins thought they had the overtime winner in Game 5 versus the Senators on Friday.

But after a video review, officials deemed that wasn’t the case. It’s certainly a controversial ruling.

From the NHL:

At 14:25 of overtime in the Bruins/Senators game, the Situation Room initiated a review under the terms of a Coach’s Challenge to review the “Interference on the Goalkeeper” decision that resulted in a “no goal” call.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Boston’s Sean Kuraly interfered with Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson before the puck crossed the goal line.

Therefore the original call stands – no goal Boston Bruins.

Shortly after, it appeared again that the Bruins had perhaps scored. Except this time, Jean-Gabriel Pageau reached back with his hand and moved the puck off the goal line before the puck ever crossed. There was another review, but again, no goal.

Justin Williams once again provides the heroics, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs in OT

10 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

‘Mr. Game 7’ has given the Washington Capitals a huge win in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Justin Williams scored early in overtime, giving the Capitals a 2-1 win that pushes the Maple Leafs — who have not gone away or been afraid or shown like they don’t belong at this stage of their development — to the brink of elimination.

Williams, parked in the slot, beat Frederik Andersen with a shot through the five-hole.

Again, that’s a massive goal for the Capitals. This series has been incredibly entertaining for hockey fans but it has proven to be incredibly difficult for the Presidents’ Trophy winners, with four of the five games going to overtime.

The Capitals had plenty of pressure on them heading into the playoffs, and their post-season history certainly contributes to that. That narrative continued with Toronto taking a series lead after back-to-back wins.

T.J. Oshie opened the scoring in the first period and Auston Matthews answered for Toronto in the second, causing plenty of angst for both fan bases in a series the Capitals were favored to win. They now have that chance, as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Sunday.

There was plenty of emotion in this game, too.

Nazem Kadri caught Alex Ovechkin with a low, controversial hit in the first period, sending the Capitals star through the air and to the ice in pain. Ovechkin was unable to put any pressure on his left leg as he went to the locker room, but he did return for the second period.

The feud between Kadri and Ovechkin continued in the second period with some hacks and whacks, causing the Leafs forward to miss a few minutes of the third period.

Video: Sean Kuraly’s first NHL goal is a big one for Bruins

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

Sean Kuraly has his first career NHL goal — at a pivotal time for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins trail the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in their first-round series. Down 2-0 in Game 5 and without David Krejci because of a lower-body injury suffered on a knee-on-knee collision, Boston has battled back to tie the game going into the third period.

Kuraly tied it with less than three minutes left in the second period, off a fortunate bounce as he looked to bring the puck out front. They all count.