All of a sudden the Habs are in a tough spot

By Jason BroughApr 21, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

It is not lost on the city of Montreal that P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators just swept the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Canadiens are now one loss away from falling to the New York Rangers.

Nor is it lost on the city of Montreal that Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty — the same guy who had to deny a rift with Subban when they were still teammates, and the same guy who some say pushed for Subban to get traded — has yet to score a goal in these playoffs.

The optics are not great, to say the least. In Montreal, emotions tend to run high when it comes to hockey. And it’s safe to say that if the Canadiens don’t come back to win this series, the fans and the media are going to tee off on this organization.

“We’re going to learn what type of character we have,” said winger Brendan Gallagher, per Sportsnet. “If you don’t have character, this is the time you’re going to doubt yourself. If you do have character, this is the time where the belief is going to come out.”

Character, you’ll recall, was one of the justifications for trading Subban to Nashville for Shea Weber.

In remarks that sure seemed like a partial rebuke of Subban, Habs GM Marc Bergevin called Weber a “tremendous leader” and a “complete and reliable defenseman.”

“He’s won two Olympic gold medals and he’s a guy who, like Carey Price, has a presence that right away brings credibility to your team,” said Bergevin. “He’ll be a great complement to our captain, Max Pacioretty, and to our leadership group.”

The Canadiens looked to have the Rangers beat after Game 3, a convincing Montreal victory at MSG. But New York bounced back in Game 4, then took Game 5 in overtime at Bell Centre for a 3-2 series lead.

“In order to get through this, we’ll need more from a lot of guys,” Habs coach Claude Julien told reporters. “It’s time for certain players to elevate their game and have that confidence and desire to be better.

 

Game 6 goes Saturday evening in New York.

Kraft Hockeyville: Nugent-Hopkins remembers hometown heroes Kariya, Sakic

By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Most of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ hockey life has been spent in Western Canada.

Growing up in Burnaby, B.C., he starred with the Burnaby Winter Club before moving one province over for junior hockey, and playing with WHL Red Deer.

Nugent-Hopkins didn’t have to move very far to begin his professional career. He was taken first overall at the 2011 draft by Edmonton, and has been a prominent fixture in the lineup ever since.

The 24-year-old still has ties to B.C., however. Specifically when it comes to reminiscing about his childhood heroes — fellow Burnaby native Joe Sakic, and North Vancouver’s Paul Karyia.

“Those two guys, obviously, had really great NHL careers,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Just really great hockey players, and it’s pretty cool to have those two guys as local heroes.”

Nugent-Hopkins and the Oilers are back in action on Saturday, when they look to close out their opening-round playoff series against San Jose. You can catch all the action on NBCSN, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Bettman confirms two options for ‘more hockey friendly’ home for Isles

By Jason BroughApr 21, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

The New York Islanders intend to submit a proposal to build a new arena on land at Belmont Park.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed it this morning, per Newsday, adding that land next to Citi Field in Willets Point is another option for a new rink.

“I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity [at Belmont Park], if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey friendly environment for the Islanders,” Bettman said.

The Isles currently call Brooklyn home; however, Barclays Center is a basketball-specific arena that is not “hockey friendly.”

Bettman also reiterated today that the Isles are unlikely to return to a renovated Nassau Coliseum.

“I don’t know if it’s a short-term option,” he said, “but I know it’s not a long-term option.”

‘Canes re-sign blueliner Dahlbeck — one year, $850,000

By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Carolina has agreed to terms with RFA defenseman Klas Dahlbeck on a one-year, $850,000 deal, the club announced on Friday.

Dahlbeck, 25, was acquired just prior to the start of last season, when ‘Canes GM Ron Francis plucked him off waivers from Arizona. Dahlbeck proceeded to appear in 43 games for Carolina, scoring six points, while also appearing in six contests for AHL Charlotte.

Chicago’s third-round pick (79th overall) at the ’11 draft, Dahlbeck has appeared in 137 career NHL contests, emerging as a serviceable depth blueliner.

That said, he did spend considerable time in the press box last season as a healthy scratch, and could platoon in and out of the lineup next season as the Hurricanes try to integrate prospects Haydn Fleury and Roland McKeown into the defensive mix.

It’s also worth noting that, with this new deal, Dahlbeck is eligible to be exposed in June’s expansion draft.

Canucks sign ‘very skilled’ Dahlen to entry-level contract

By Jason BroughApr 21, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a three-year entry level contract.

Dahlen, acquired from Ottawa in the trade that sent Alex Burrows to the Senators, was the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 draft.

“Jonathan is a very skilled player with good hands and goal-scoring abilities,” said GM Jim Benning. “He had a terrific year playing in Sweden and we’re excited to see him at training camp as he continues to grow and develop into an NHL player.”

Dahlen, 19, scored 25 goals for Timra this season and was named the best junior player in the second-tier Allsvenskan.

His signing is a bit of good news for the Canucks, who had some disappointing news yesterday with the departure of defenseman Nikita Tryamkin to the KHL.

The Canucks’ original plan was for Dahlen to start next season in the AHL, but it seems a return to Sweden is also an option.