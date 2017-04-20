Wild blank the Blues to stave off elimination

For the first time in this series, the Minnesota Wild managed to grab the lead — courtesy a rare mistake from Jake Allen, who has been brilliant in net for St. Louis.

It only took until the fourth game, with the Wild facing the possibility of a sweep in the opening round.

Charlie Coyle benefited from the Allen error, as he took advantage of the turnover from the Blues netminder after he played the puck from behind the net. The Wild forward immediately fired the puck toward the net, catching Allen just out of position.

Martin Hanzal added the second Minnesota goal and Devan Dubnyk did his part, making 28 saves, in a 2-0 victory Wednesday. The Wild force a Game 5 at home on Saturday.

Prior to this game, Allen’s play had been the main reason why the Blues held a 3-0 series lead. He had been dominant, with a .974 save percentage entering Wednesday’s contest. He was still very good, particularly as the Wild pushed early for the opening goal.

At one point, the Wild had a 11-1 advantage in shots when they took advantage of the Allen mistake.

The game ended with some fireworks, as Alex Pietrangelo drilled Zach Parise with a huge hit in the final seconds, causing a massive scrum along the boards.

Blues forward Vladimir Sobotka was hurt in front of the Minnesota net early in the third period, but he did return to the game a few minutes later.