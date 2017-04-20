Getty

Wild blank the Blues to stave off elimination

By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

For the first time in this series, the Minnesota Wild managed to grab the lead — courtesy a rare mistake from Jake Allen, who has been brilliant in net for St. Louis.

It only took until the fourth game, with the Wild facing the possibility of a sweep in the opening round.

Charlie Coyle benefited from the Allen error, as he took advantage of the turnover from the Blues netminder after he played the puck from behind the net. The Wild forward immediately fired the puck toward the net, catching Allen just out of position.

Martin Hanzal added the second Minnesota goal and Devan Dubnyk did his part, making 28 saves, in a 2-0 victory Wednesday. The Wild force a Game 5 at home on Saturday.

Prior to this game, Allen’s play had been the main reason why the Blues held a 3-0 series lead. He had been dominant, with a .974 save percentage entering Wednesday’s contest. He was still very good, particularly as the Wild pushed early for the opening goal.

At one point, the Wild had a 11-1 advantage in shots when they took advantage of the Allen mistake.

The game ended with some fireworks, as Alex Pietrangelo drilled Zach Parise with a huge hit in the final seconds, causing a massive scrum along the boards.

Blues forward Vladimir Sobotka was hurt in front of the Minnesota net early in the third period, but he did return to the game a few minutes later.

Ducks sweep the Flames, advance to second round

By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks are off to the second round. The Calgary Flames now head into the off-season.

The Ducks completed a first-round sweep of the Flames thanks to a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday.

In Game 3, the Flames had a three-goal lead and coughed that up in an overtime loss. In the end, that proved devastating. In the deciding game, the Flames couldn’t complete a comeback of their own after the worst start imaginable.

Brian Elliott let in a soft opening goal to Patrick Eaves and was pulled less than six minutes into the game. Nate Thompson and the Ducks capitalized again, just 1:08 later, this time beating Chad Johnson.

That put Calgary behind right away and despite a second-period power play goal from Sean Monahan — his fourth of the post-season — the Flames never fully recovered.

A big reason for that was the play of Ducks goalie John Gibson. He was pulled in Game 3, then watched as back-up Jonathan Bernier stopped every shot he faced in Anaheim’s comeback win.

But Gibson regrouped nicely in Game 4, making 36 saves, a number of which were of the difficult variety. Going back to Gibson was apparently an easy decision for coach Randy Carlyle, and the Ducks were ultimately rewarded with a stellar effort from their netminder.

The Ducks should now get a substantial rest heading into the second round. The Edmonton-San Jose series is guaranteed to go at least six games. A few days in between games could certainly be beneficial for Anaheim, particularly when it comes to injured defensemen Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen.

Vatanen wasn’t available for Game 4, while Fowler has resumed skating since his April 4 knee injury.

 

Babcock: ‘We weren’t ready to play’ in Game 4 defeat to Capitals

By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

The opportunity was certainly there for the Toronto Maple Leafs to put the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals on the ropes in their first-round series.

Instead, the Maple Leafs had a bad first period in Game 4, surrendering two goals in the opening 4:34 and then giving up two more goals to Tom Wilson later on to trail 4-1 after 20 minutes.

A mistake at the defensive blue line in the third period led to T.J. Oshie‘s eventual game-winner. Despite another valiant comeback effort, and outshooting Washington 19-3 in the final period, it wasn’t enough this time for the Maple Leafs.

That bad start proved costly for the Maple Leafs, as Washington evened the series 2-2.

“We weren’t very good,” said Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock. “We weren’t ready to play. They were more competitive than us at the start.

“I thought they won all the battles and all the races. I thought they were quicker today. I thought we looked slow and I thought they looked fast.”

Through four games of this series, the Maple Leafs have been incredibly pesky — even tonight, they scored in the final minute to once again pull within a goal and give their fans one last gasp of hope of possibly tying it and forcing overtime for a fourth straight game.

That is of no consolation.

Because as young and inexperienced as the Maple Leafs are compared to their opponent, the chance to put the Capitals down 3-1 as this series shifts back to Washington was there for the taking.

“Well, we don’t think we’re hanging with them. We want to be in the driver’s seat,” said defenseman Morgan Rielly.

“It’s playoffs. I don’t think they should be putting us away. I think we feel like we can come out and control the game. It’s not about hanging on and trying to squeak one out. It’s about controlling the play … and going out and winning the game.”

That didn’t take long: Flames goalie Elliott given the hook early in first period

2 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 19, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

It appears Brian Elliott was on a short leash. A very short leash.

The Flames goalie was given the hook just 5:38 into the first period of Game 4 after allowing a (very) soft opening goal to Patrick Eaves of the Anaheim Ducks. Chad Johnson entered the game to replace Elliott.

The Flames need a win to stave off elimination and a first-round sweep to the Ducks.

After blowing a three-goal lead that resulted in a devastating overtime loss in Game 3, the Flames had a horrible start in Game 4.

With Johnson into the game, Ducks’ forward Nate Thompson increased Anaheim’s lead just 1:08 later, silencing the home crowd in Calgary.

More Ryan, Karlsson heroics as Senators take 3-1 series lead over Bruins

13 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

The margin of error has been small, so virtually every big play and big call has been magnified in this Boston Bruins – Ottawa Senators series.

And it sure seems like a lot of the bounces are going the Senators’ way … but give them credit. They’re absolutely seizing the day when given the chance.

Bobby Ryan ranks as one of the biggest stories. After occasionally being in Guy Boucher’s doghouse in 2016-17, Ryan now has the game-winning goal in consecutive games. He followed up the OT-winner in Game 3 with Game 4’s only goal in a 1-0 win.

With that, the Senators now have a commanding 3-1 series lead after – narrowly – taking both games in Boston.

Of course, Ryan wasn’t the only star, and he probably wasn’t the biggest catalyst.

Erik Karlsson continues to be the motor for the Senators’ machine, so it’s no surprise that he grabbed an assist on that game-winner. The splendid Swede’s critics seem to be getting quieter and quieter with each great performance.

Craig Anderson was also on task in Game 4, stopping all 22 shots for a shutout. Granted, there are also those aforementioned bounces: this contest may have been very different if a Bruins would-be 1-0 goal wasn’t called offside.

The Senators won two games in overtime and this 1-0 game. Combine some luck with the Bruins’ injuries and you can understand if Boston fans feel slighted in seeing their team head to Ottawa down 3-1.

Then again, that’s the story of the playoffs at times. The difference between agony and ecstasy can be razor-thin, which could be really intense when you don’t have Ryan on your side.