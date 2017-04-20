Getty

WATCH LIVE: Four games on Thursday’s Stanley Cup playoff schedule

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

It’s another busy night in the NHL playoffs, with four games on the schedule.

Two teams — the Pittsburgh Penguins and, most surprisingly, the Nashville Predators — will advance to the second round if they each win tonight, while the Canadiens, Rangers, Oilers and Sharks can put their respective opponents on the brink of elimination.

Here is all of the information you need for tonight’s games:

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Video: Shaw and Smith drop the gloves, tempers flare between Habs, Rangers

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

Quite an eventful first period between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers.

With the series tied 2-2 and Game 5 in Montreal on Thursday, tempers were short in the opening 20 minutes. A massive scrum started in front of Henrik Lundqvist, leading to Andrew Shaw and Brendan Smith dropping the gloves in a spirited fight inside the Rangers’ zone.

More bad blood as the period ended with Shea Weber and Rick Nash getting tied up beside Carey Price.

The Habs jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. Artturi Lehkonen opened the scoring for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher restored the Habs’ lead 24 seconds after a short-handed goal from Rangers forward Jesper Fast.

It certainly gave the Habs a boost when Price made an absolutely amazing left-pad save on Mats Zuccarello just 40 seconds into the game.

 

2017 Calder Trophy finalists: Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews, Zach Werenski

Getty
3 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

The NHL has announced the finalists for the 2017 Calder Trophy, given to the league’s top rookie.

Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets were named finalists for the award.

Laine and Matthews were obvious choices given their exciting penchant for scoring, but there were several young players — William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Sebastian Aho to name a few — that could’ve easily been named the third finalist. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted their votes at the end of the regular season.

Matthews and Laine went No. 1 and No. 2 overall in last year’s draft, prompting incredible anticipation around the league for what they could accomplish this season. And they didn’t disappoint.

Matthews, 19, led all rookies in scoring, with 40 goals and 69 points, helping the Maple Leafs to a playoff position. His NHL career began with a record-setting debut and he continued to delight from there. He finished tied for second overall in goal scoring alongside Nikita Kucherov. Matthews ended the season only four goals behind Sidney Crosby, this year’s Rocket Richard Trophy winner.

Laine, who just turned 19 years old on Wednesday, finished fifth in overall goal scoring and second in rookie goal scoring. He tallied 36 goals, showing off an incredibly accurate and quick wrist shot. He also had 64 points, second behind Matthews in the rookie race.

Werenski, also 19 years old, had an impressive rookie season on defense for the Blue Jackets. He had 47 points in 78 games, averaging almost 21 minutes of ice time per game. His freshman campaign bodes well for the future in Columbus, especially since he plays such a difficult position for younger players in the league. Not only did he play, but he often excelled. Unfortunately, he suffered a facial fracture in Game 3 of the Blue Jackets’ first-round series with Pittsburgh, ending his season.

The winner will be announced June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Carlyle: Injured d-men Vatanen, Fowler should be available for second round

Getty
1 Comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the playoffs.

The Ducks swept the Calgary Flames in the first round, which gives them some additional time off until the next round. And that time off could be beneficial for a pair of injured defensemen — Sami Vatanen and Cam Fowler.

Vatanen played just over 22 minutes in the series opener versus Calgary but hasn’t played since then because of an upper-body injury. He was considered day-to-day as a result. Fowler hasn’t played since April 4 because of a knee injury — suffered against the Flames.

Both defensemen are productive offensively, but they also eat up valuable minutes for the Ducks. Fowler led the team in ice time during the regular season, playing nearly 25 minutes per game, while Vatanen was third in that category. Naturally, both are relied upon for the power play and penalty kill.

Although Anaheim awaits its next opponent, it would be a huge boost for the Ducks to get Vatanen and Fowler both as healthy as possible and back into the lineup.

As of Thursday, Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said there is no specific timetable for either blue liner, however they should both be available for the second round.

Blue Jackets’ Foligno will miss Game 5 with lower-body injury

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzApr 20, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — Already playing without their top defenseman, the Columbus Blue Jackets will also be without their captain, Nick Foligno, when they take the ice for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets announced just before the start of the game that Foligno is sidelined with a lower body injury.

He will be replaced in the lineup by veteran forward Scott Hartnell who did not play in Game 4.

It’s a bit of a surprise given that Foligno did not seem to be injured in the Blue Jackets’ Game 4 win (though he did play just 17 minutes, his lowest total of the series) and coach John Tortorella announced earlier in the day there would be no lineup changes for Thursday.

In four games this postseason Foligno has no goals and two assists (both in Game 3).

He finished the regular season with 26 goals and 25 assists in 79 games.