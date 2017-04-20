Video: Duncan Keith sends Viktor Arvidsson’s helmet flying with huge hit

For those who missed his breakout in 2016-17, Viktor Arvidsson has been a revelation for the Nashville Predators against the Chicago Blackhawks.
His speed and skill is causing Chicago some serious issues as Nashville aims to sweep the Blackhawks … but you could argue that the concussion spotters should have taken him off the ice during Game 4.
Duncan Keith landed one of the biggest hits of the postseason early in the third period, sending Arvidsson’s helmet flying with a devastating check. Cameras showed that Arvidsson remained on the Predators bench despite that enormous collision, but we’ll see if an injury comes as a result of the hit.
Colton Sissons may have also might be dealing with an issue for Nashville.
Update: Mere moments after this post was published, Arvidsson seemingly scored the 2-0 goal, but an odd bounce meant … Sissons got it.
Even those who picked the Nashville Predators to upset the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t anticipate a clean sweep and a 13-3 goal differential. Who anticipated the series opening with two shutouts and the Blackhawks getting so little from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?
The Blackhawks aren’t immune to the emptiness and disappointment that came with being absolutely dominated by the Predators.
Jonathan Toews described it as “falling flat on your face,” even if he also praised the “relentless” Predators. The Blackhawks captain said the only feeling that would be worse would be falling short of the playoffs while Patrick Kane admitted it would be a long summer. Especially when you see stats like these, which hit you more bluntly than any possession stats (which look great for many Predators) would do:
Shocking. Pekka Rinne tied Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks' leading scorers in the series, with two points.
This was the first sweep in Predators’ franchise history and the first time the Kane – Toews – Joel Quenneville Blackhawks suffered such a fate. Things sounded truly dour, with Kane wondering if the Blackhawks were lulled into a false sense of security by close wins and Coach Q … well:
I asked Q if the sweep nullifies a 50-win season and means changes are needed: "I don’t know about that. But certainly nullifies it to me."
They were horrible in the shootout and at three-on-three overtime, neither of which exist in the playoffs, and they struggled with their net empty when trailing. When it came to actually playing hockey, they were one of the best teams in the West, and their even strength play down the stretch was extremely strong. The West is wide open, all they need is Pekka Rinne to be league average.
Interesting. Still, after this sweep, the Predators aren’t denying their confidence. They’re taking the tone of a favorite rather than a scrappy underdog, and can you truly blame them for such swagger?
Pekka Rinne: "Right now, I don't care who we play against, if we keep this up we can beat anybody." #Preds
PITTSBURGH — One of the biggest moments in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night came early in the third period when the Blue Jackets appeared to tie the game at three, only to have it immediately disallowed on a goaltender interference call.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was immediately enraged on the bench not only because it took away the potential tying goal, but also because it gave the Penguins a power play.
Here is a look at the play.
The Penguins would end up scoring on the ensuing power play to help put the game away.
After the game Tortorella was in no mood to talk about the play.
“You guys watched the game, you don’t need my help with that,” said Tortorella, when asked about the call at the start of his press conference.
Later he was asked if in his opinion Fleury was out of the crease on the play, and he again repeated his desire to not discuss it.
“I am not talking about the play. Stop baiting me into it, please. There is no sense in me having a viewpoint on it. It happened.”
Once the Penguins scored on the ensuing power play that was pretty much the end of the game and the Blue Jackets’ season. Less than a minute after the Sidney Crosby power play goal the Penguins scored again to really put the game away.
As frustrated as that call obviously made him, Tortorella was still really happy with his team and the way they played in the series, saying “it was not a 4-1 series.” The Blue Jackets certainly had their share of chances, storming out of the gate in every game in the series and firing 51 shots on goal on Thursday. But it just wasn’t enough to slow down the Penguins’ offense.
“I learned that we’re a good team,” said Tortorella. “I’m not going to the young and inexperienced angle. I’m not going there. I thought our guys had no fear. That is a very good team we played. We put a ton of good minutes in. I’m proud of our club, I am. I’m not going to piss and moan about it. They won. We have to lick our wounds and learn. I can’t wait to get going again with them, quite honestly, I’m proud of them.”