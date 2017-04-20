Video: Duncan Keith sends Viktor Arvidsson’s helmet flying with huge hit

For those who missed his breakout in 2016-17, Viktor Arvidsson has been a revelation for the Nashville Predators against the Chicago Blackhawks.
His speed and skill is causing Chicago some serious issues as Nashville aims to sweep the Blackhawks … but you could argue that the concussion spotters should have taken him off the ice during Game 4.
Duncan Keith landed one of the biggest hits of the postseason early in the third period, sending Arvidsson’s helmet flying with a devastating check. Cameras showed that Arvidsson remained on the Predators bench despite that enormous collision, but we’ll see if an injury comes as a result of the hit.
Colton Sissons may have also might be dealing with an issue for Nashville.
Update: Mere moments after this post was published, Arvidsson seemingly scored the 2-0 goal, but an odd bounce meant … Sissons got it.
The New York Rangers will head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 of their first round series with the opportunity to eliminate the Montreal Canadiens.
Mika Zibanejad scored the winner, capping off an overtime period in which the Rangers previously had numerous chances but either couldn’t beat Carey Price or couldn’t control loose pucks amidst the chaos in front of the Habs net.
But in the end, Zibanejad capitalized and New York took an emotionally charged — dirty at times — Game 5 by a final score of 3-2.
The Habs, who received an inspired performance from Brendan Gallagher, who scored and had four hits and five shots on goal, had the lead late in the second period but couldn’t maintain it.
Brady Skjei scored the tying goal with 1:32 left in the second period and the Habs managed only 10 shots on goal in the third period and OT.
While he wasn’t as busy in the second half of the game, credit also has to go to Henrik Lundqvist.
In another epic battle between the goalies, Lundqvist made a huge pad save while facing Max Pacioretty on a third-period breakaway and the game tied.
And when overtime began, it was the Rangers controlling the pace.
Game 6 goes Saturday in New York.
PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to deliver the knockout punch to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night with a 5-2 win in Game 5 to punch their ticket to the second round.
There they will face the winner of the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs series.
Thanks to some strong play from Marc-Andre Fleury (he made 49 saves on Thursday) and an overwhelming offensive attack the Penguins were able to overcome what was, at times, some sketchy play in the defensive zone to advance.
Bryan Rust continued his strong postseason play with two more goals (giving him eight in his past 14 playoff games) while Phil Kessel picked up three points (a goal, two assists) in the win.
Sidney Crosby and Scott Wilson also picked up goals in the win.
The big story in this series though was missed opportunities for the Blue Jackets in their continued failure to build on the fast start they had in pretty much every game, as well as a nightmare performance from Sergei Bobrovsky in net.
Bobrovsky, the likely Vezina Trophy winner this season and a player that will probably get his share of MVP votes, played some of his worst hockey of the season at the worst possible time. He surrendered at least three goals in every game (and at least four goals in four games) and just never seemed to be comfortable at any point in the series.
After giving up the first three goals on Thursday, the Blue Jackets tried to mount a late rally in the second period with a pair of goals to cut the deficit to one.
But following an Alexander Wennberg goaltender interference penalty early in the third period Crosby helped put the game away with a ridiculous one-timer.
Just 53 seconds later Wilson added his first goal of the playoffs.
Almost 15 months after Dennis Wideman knocked NHL linesman Don Henderson over with an apparent cross check, there has been another development in the infamous case.
Per TSN’s Rick Westhead, Henderson has filed in a Calgary court a $10.25 million lawsuit against Wideman. The report also states that the Flames are listed as defendants, as well.
More from TSN:
According to his lawsuit, Henderson suffered injuries to his head, neck back, shoulder, and right knee. He also allegedly suffered a concussion, pain, numbness and tingling in his right arm and hand, shock anxiety and depression, headaches and permanent and partial disability.
None of the allegations have been proven in court. No statements of defence have been filed. A Flames spokesperson did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
The incident occurred during a game between the Flames and Nashville Predators on Jan. 27, 2016, leading to litigation between the various parties for more than a year. The league suspended Wideman for 20 games.
The length of the suspension was eventually reduced on appeal, leading the league to file a suit in order to get the ban restored to 20 games.
However, last month, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled in favor of Wideman and the NHLPA, ultimately keeping the suspension at 10 games — much to the disappointment of the NHL.
Quite an eventful first period between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers.
With the series tied 2-2 and Game 5 in Montreal on Thursday, tempers were short in the opening 20 minutes. A massive scrum started in front of Henrik Lundqvist, leading to Andrew Shaw and Brendan Smith dropping the gloves in a spirited fight inside the Rangers’ zone.
More bad blood as the period ended with Shea Weber and Rick Nash getting tied up beside Carey Price.
The Habs jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. Artturi Lehkonen opened the scoring for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher restored the Habs’ lead 24 seconds after a short-handed goal from Rangers forward Jesper Fast.
It certainly gave the Habs a boost when Price made an absolutely amazing left-pad save on Mats Zuccarello just 40 seconds into the game.