Tortorella did not want to discuss disallowed goal

By Adam GretzApr 20, 2017, 11:10 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — One of the biggest moments in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night came early in the third period when the Blue Jackets appeared to tie the game at three, only to have it immediately disallowed on a goaltender interference call.

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was immediately enraged on the bench not only because it took away the potential tying goal, but also because it gave the Penguins a power play.

Here is a look at the play.

The Penguins would end up scoring on the ensuing power play to help put the game away.

After the game Tortorella was in no mood to talk about the play.

“You guys watched the game, you don’t need my help with that,” said Tortorella, when asked about the call at the start of his press conference.

Later he was asked if in his opinion Fleury was out of the crease on the play, and he again repeated his desire to not discuss it.

“I am not talking about the play. Stop baiting me into it, please. There is no sense in me having a viewpoint on it. It happened.”

Once the Penguins scored on the ensuing power play that was pretty much the end of the game and the Blue Jackets’ season. Less than a minute after the Sidney Crosby power play goal the Penguins scored again to really put the game away.

As frustrated as that call obviously made him, Tortorella was still really happy with his team and the way they played in the series, saying “it was not a 4-1 series.” The Blue Jackets certainly had their share of chances, storming out of the gate in every game in the series and firing 51 shots on goal on Thursday. But it just wasn’t enough to slow down the Penguins’ offense.

“I learned that we’re a good team,” said Tortorella. “I’m not going to the young and inexperienced angle.  I’m not going there. I thought our guys had no fear. That is a very good team we played. We put a ton of good minutes in. I’m proud of our club, I am. I’m not going to piss and moan about it. They won. We have to lick our wounds and learn. I can’t wait to get going again with them, quite honestly, I’m proud of them.”

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 22

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Three potential elimination games on the schedule on Saturday as the first-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues.

The action begins at 3 p.m. ET with the St. Louis Blues looking to eliminate the Minnesota Wild. Later, the New York Rangers look to move on to the second round with a win on home ice against the Montreal Canadiens which will be followed by the Edmonton Oilers looking to win their first series since the 2005-06 postseason when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.

Here is all of the important information you need.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Kadri defends controversial hit on Ovechkin

By Cam TuckerApr 22, 2017, 1:28 AM EDT

In a playoff series, individual battles between players can sometimes provide the most intrigue.

Take what is happening between Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals and Nazem Kadri of the Maple Leafs.

The Capitals won Game 5 in overtime, pushing the Maple Leafs to the brink of elimination. That’s a big story, because the Capitals are favored to win this series and expected to go on a deep playoff run, but Toronto has made this a heck of a series, with four of five games going to OT.

What occurred between Ovechkin and Kadri is also making headlines.

Late in the first period, Kadri delivered a controversial hit on Ovechkin, who was hurt on the play, leaving the ice and unable to put pressure on his left leg. It could’ve been a defining moment for the Capitals this post-season.

Fortunately for them, Ovechkin returned to the game but it’s been pointed out by a few people in the media that, during the second period, he seemed more intent on going after Kadri than anything else. After all, Ovechkin is a star player and based on comments after the game, it’s obvious the Maple Leafs want to get under his skin.

For his part, Kadri defended the hit, which was penalized for tripping.

“I thought he got rid of the puck and I just kind of tried to get a piece of him and he tried to get out of the way,” Kadri told reporters. “It’s not like I stuck my knee out or got my arms high or anything like that. It happened pretty quick. From what I saw, I thought it was OK.

“At the end of the day, I’m cheating my teammates if I don’t try to get a piece of him because he’s dumping the puck in and going around our defenseman. At the end of the day, I’ve got no choice. I’ve got to try and hold him up and save my defensemen,” he added, per CSN Mid-Atlantic.

Late in the second period, Kadri was slashed on the arm by Ovechkin and on the back of the knee by Matt Niskanen — basically at the same time, sending him to the ice.

Washington coach Barry Trotz said he was going to keep his opinion of the Kadri hit to himself, adding he was “quite concerned” when the “face of this franchise” went down like he did. His Toronto counterpart, Mike Babcock, thought the hit was all right.

“It’s interesting. [Trotz] probably thought there should’ve been a major. I thought there should’ve been no penalty,” Babcock told reporters. “The other night when [Roman Polak‘s] done for the year, our bench thought it should’ve been a major and they thought it should be no penalty.”

For both teams, the only thing that matters now is winning that next game. The Maple Leafs are looking to force a Game 7. The Capitals are looking to survive a first-round scare.

Babcock is apparently quite confident in his team going into Game 6.

Bruins prevail in 2OT to extend series after controversial disallowed goal

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 11:56 PM EDT

Third time’s a charm?

The Boston Bruins thought they had the winner in the first overtime. Turns out, they didn’t — after officials ruled there was goalie interference following a review. Oh, the controversy.

Shortly after, they once again thought they might have the winner, only to have another review determine the puck didn’t cross the goal line courtesy a save from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

But finally, in the second overtime, the Bruins prevailed with a come-from-behind 3-2 win, sending this series with the Ottawa Senators back to Boston for a Game 6.

Tuukka Rask was great in net, making 41 saves for the win. The Bruins also had to kill off a pair of penalties — delay of game-puck over the glass, and too many men on the ice — late in the third period in a tied game.

Sean Kuraly, a fifth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2011 playing in his 11th career NHL game, was the unlikely hero for the Bruins.

He scored his first career NHL goal in the second period, tying the game. He then notched the winner midway through the second overtime period.

The win prolongs the series for one more game at least. A big question for the Bruins is whether or not they will have David Krejci in the lineup? He left the game after a knee-on-knee collision and didn’t return.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said following the game that Krejci is day-to-day.

“We’ll see in the morning,” said Cassidy.

Video: Bruins disallowed goal after controversial OT goalie interference call

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

Needing a win to extend the series, the Boston Bruins thought they had the overtime winner in Game 5 versus the Senators on Friday.

But after a video review, officials deemed that wasn’t the case. It’s certainly a controversial ruling.

From the NHL:

At 14:25 of overtime in the Bruins/Senators game, the Situation Room initiated a review under the terms of a Coach’s Challenge to review the “Interference on the Goalkeeper” decision that resulted in a “no goal” call.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Boston’s Sean Kuraly interfered with Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson before the puck crossed the goal line.

Therefore the original call stands – no goal Boston Bruins.

Shortly after, it appeared again that the Bruins had perhaps scored. Except this time, Jean-Gabriel Pageau reached back with his hand and moved the puck off the goal line before the puck ever crossed. There was another review, but again, no goal.