No help coming for Bruins’ battered blue line

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

No reinforcements are coming for the Bruins’ battered defense.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said this morning that he doesn’t expect injured d-men Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid, or Brandon Carlo to return for Game 5.

If the Bruins lose tomorrow in Ottawa, their season is over.

In hindsight, it’s hard to imagine a team racking up more injuries on the back end in such a short time. Krug was injured in the Bruins’ second-to-last game of the regular season, and Carlo was forced to leave their final game. Then the playoffs started. Colin Miller went down in Game 1, and McQuaid was lost early in Game 2.

Though Miller returned last night, he’s had to battle all season to just stay in the lineup. Ditto for Joe Morrow, who’s been unexpectedly forced into action. The B’s even had to insert Tommy Cross into Game 3, and he hadn’t played an NHL game in over a year.

Granted, young Charlie McAvoy has shown well. But he’s also a minus-2 in four games, still with a lot to learn.

Credit to the Senators, of course. Especially Erik Karlsson, Bobby Ryan, and head coach Guy Boucher’s suffocating system.

But throw David Krejci‘s injury into the equation and the Bruins will likely look back on this series and wonder what could’ve been if they were healthy.

It’s not over yet, though.

“We look at it like we have to win one game in a row three times,” Cassidy told reporters. “We’ll take it one game at a time. That’s how we’ve done it here.”

Bruins pairings in Game 4

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Joe Morrow — Kevan Miller
John-Michael Liles — Colin Miller

Sabres owner to address media tomorrow

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Sabres owner Terry Pegula will address the media tomorrow morning — and, boy, will the Buffalo media have some questions for him.

Pegula cleaned house today, firing general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.

The moves came after Pegula met with Murray, who’d just held his own press conference last week.

Murray had hinted that ownership may demand changes.

“There’s going to be a review, top to bottom,” he said. “I have to meet with ownership next week in Florida. I’m sure I’m going to be reviewed. I’m sure I’m being reviewed right now, as I should be.”

Still, today’s announcement came as a surprise. Most observers felt that perhaps Bylsma would be relieved of his duties. But Murray as well?

To be sure, Murray has made his share of mistakes. He was the one who hired Bylsma, and clearly there was a disconnect between the coaching staff and players.

“I think the players have legitimate gripes about the coach,” Murray conceded. “I think players have legitimate gripes about the way our team is built, and I think the players have gripes that aren’t legitimate and are excuses.”

Speaking of the way the Sabres are built, Murray’s biggest roster failure was the defense, and that’s no easy thing to fix overnight. Whoever succeeds him, the blue line will be arguably the biggest challenge.

But the new GM will also have to return a sense of calm and cohesion to the organization. The way Murray described things last week, the GM was not on the same page with the coach, the coach was not on the same page with the players, and the players were one frustrated bunch, including young star Jack Eichel.

Expect Pegula to get asked about Eichel — especially in the wake of yesterday’s report that the 20-year-old wanted Bylsma gone.

Because, today, Bylsma is gone.

So, how much did Eichel have to do with with that?

If Pegula’s smart, he’ll shield his young star and say it was 100 percent ownership’s decision, that there were other reasons for the firings, nothing to do with Eichel. No need for the face of the franchise to be painted as a guy who gets people fired.

Anyway, it should be an interesting morning in Buffalo.

Pegula must be getting pretty used to these things by now.

Canucks offered Tryamkin two-year extension, ‘disappointed’ by KHL departure

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Vancouver has responded to Nikita Tryamkin’s surprising decision to leave the team, and sign in his native Russia.

“We are disappointed Nikita chose to sign in the KHL, but also recognize from what he told us in our exit meetings that this was a family decision first,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a statement. “He has a chance to be an impact player in the NHL and we offered him a two-year extension.

“But for now he is home and we will move ahead with building this team with other young players.”

Tryamkin, 22, was taken 66th overall by the Canucks at the ’14 draft, and made his NHL debut last season.

This year started slowly — he was held out of the first few weeks to work on his conditioning — but after getting in a groove, he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dim campaign. Tryamkin scored nine points in 66 games, averaging 16:44 TOI per night while emerging as one of the team’s most physically imposing players.

At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Tyramkin is a towering presence and losing him will undoubtedly hurt the Canucks moving forward. Per the Province, Tryamkin told a Russian media outlet he was displeased with his playing time and role in Vancouver, believing he could have seen more TOI.

The Canucks can retain Tryamkin’s NHL rights through 2022, so long as they make him a qualifying offer by June 27 (per Canucks Army).

Devils sign KHL d-man Dyblenko

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

New Jersey added some blueline depth on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Russian rearguard Yaroslav Dyblenko.

Dyblenko, 23, has spent the last five years playing in the KHL. He’s been with Spartak Moscow for each of the past two seasons, and put up four goals and 11 points in 51 games during the ’16-17 campaign.

Despite a fairly decorated junior career, Dyblenko went undrafted by NHL clubs. He captured bronze with Russia at the 2013 World Juniors and, a year prior, was part of the Russian squad that won the Subway Super Series.

This isn’t the first time the Devils have looked overseas for experienced defensive depth. Last summer, they inked French blueliner Yohann Auvitu, who was playing for HIFK Helsinki of Finland’s SM-liiga.

Auvitu, 27, appeared in 25 games for the Devils last year, scoring four points.

Emelin to make series debut for Habs in Game 5

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT

Montreal will get an added physical presence on defense tonight when its series versus the Rangers heads back to the Bell Centre.

Alexei Emelin, who’s been out since the end of the regular season with a lower-body ailment, will draw back in for Thursday’s Game 5, per TVA.

Emelin sat out the final two games of the year, then the first four games of the playoffs. This came after he served as a regular lineup presence for the Habs, scoring 10 points in 76 games while averaging 21:19 TOI per night.

The 30-year-old Russian will undoubtedly bring some some energy for the Habs tonight. He led the team in hits during the regular season, with 241, and will probably throw his weight around as the Canadiens look to take a 3-2 series lead.

Based on this morning’s skate, Emelin will be paired with Nathan Beaulieu. Andrei MarkovShea Weber and Jordie BennJeff Petry made up the other pairs, meaning Brandon Davidson — who played 13:51 in the Game 4 loss — is the odd man out on defense.