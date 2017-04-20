Getty

Florida to interview NCAA champ Montgomery for head coaching gig

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

Jim Montgomery, the University of Denver head coach that recently led the Pioneers to the national title, will interview with the Panthers for their vacant head coaching gig.

“I have spoken to Florida and I will meet with Florida over the next week to 10 days,” Montgomery told the Denver Post on Wednesday. “The date hasn’t yet been confirmed.”

Montgomery, 47, has spent the last three years at Denver, building one of college hockey’s most elite programs. This year’s squad was anchored by Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher, U.S. junior shootout hero Troy Terry and, perhaps most interestingly, freshman scoring sensation Henrik Borgstrom — Florida’s first-round pick at last year’s draft.

After missing the playoffs, Florida announced it would not retain interim head coach Tom Rowe, who took over from Gerard Gallant in November.

A former NHL center that spent time with St. Louis, Montreal, Dallas and Philadelphia, Montgomery has emerged as a in-demand candidate. Sportsnet reported he interviewed for the head coaching gig in Calgary last summer, which eventually went to Glen Gulutzan.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 21

By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Two games on the schedule tonight, as the Boston Bruins will look to keep their season alive, while whoever drops Game 5 between Washington and Toronto will be facing elimination in Game 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

PHT Morning Skate: The top candidates to replace Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray in Buffalo

By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Buffalo Sabres fired Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray yesterday morning, so they’re in the market for a new head coach and general manager. Who are some of the top candidates to take over in Buffalo? The Hockey News suggests Dean Lombardi, Bill Guerin, Julien Brisebois, Tom Fitzgerald and a few others for the GM role, while Darryl Sutter and Lindy Ruff could be next in line to be the team’s bench boss. (The Hockey News)

–After scoring just 25 points in 62 games during the regular season, Bobby Ryan is finally starting to become a key piece of the Ottawa Senators roster. The Sens forward has already amassed five points in four games during the playoffs. He’s a big reason why Ottawa is up 3-1 in their series with Boston. (NBC Sports)

–The Erie Otters came through with a huge win in Game 7 of their OHL Playoff series against the London Knights. The fans were so thrilled that they decided to throw the cowbells they were given at the arena onto the ice. No surprise, cowbells are now banned at Erie Insurance Arena. (Fox Sports)

–The New York Rangers were able to overcome 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat the Canadiens in overtime thanks to a goal from Mika Zibanejad. You can watch the full highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page. The Rangers lead the series 3-2.

–The Predators top line of Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg have been fantastic in the playoffs. Their great chemistry on the ice starts with them being such great friends away from the rink. “We’re all good buddies. As a line, we’ve had some success this year, which makes it a lot more enjoyable coming to the rink and playing with each other and having some fun.” (The Tennessean)

–With the playoffs in full swing, Sean McIndoe gives a little attention to the 14 teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason by giving them a role model from one of the playoff teams. For example, the Philadelphia Flyers have goaltending troubles right now. They’re role model is Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota didn’t have a quality goaltender two seasons ago, but they managed to land one. (Sportsnet)

–After eliminating the Chicago Blackhawks in four games, the Nashville Predators Twitter account was in a roasting mood. (Nashville Predators on Twitter)

Oilers come roaring back, dominate overtime to defeat Sharks

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 2:09 AM EDT

What else was Martin Jones supposed to do?

The San Jose Sharks goalie had played out of his mind, especially in overtime, making a number of unbelievable saves as the Edmonton Oilers applied relentless pressure in search of the winner.

Of the saves Jones made, his best came off Connor McDavid on a two-on-one rush — a game-saving stop at the time.

Jones came sprawling across the crease in desperation to make a spectacular left-pad stop on the Oilers star. It gave his Sharks teammates a chance to find their legs again.

But that never happened. San Jose didn’t register its first overtime shot until after the midway point of the period.

The Oilers dominated the overtime and finally ended it on a goal from David Desharnais, taking a 4-3 win and a 3-2 series lead. That puts the defending Western Conference champs on the brink of elimination in the opening round.

Edmonton had 14 shots on goal in overtime. San Jose? Only two. It was completely lopsided.

The Sharks now need a win in Game 6 to force a seventh and deciding game, after they were 2:46 away from winning Thursday’s contest in regulation and instead sending this series back to San Jose with the chance to close out the Oilers.

Instead, the Oilers came roaring back, erasing a two-goal deficit. It started with a massive McDavid hit on Marcus Sorensen, picked up momentum on a Mark Letestu goal late in the second period and continued with an Oscar Klefbom rocket of a slap shot off the post and in to tie the game late in regulation.

A big question heading into Thursday was how would the Oilers respond after such a bad loss in Game 4? They had a great start in Game 5, then watched as San Jose took over on the score board with three straight goals.

But every time the Oilers have been forced to respond after a bad game (think back to their win in Game 2 after opening the series with a loss, and then the same situation from Games 4 and 5), they’ve been up to the challenge so far.

“It’s a cliche, but we played on our toes tonight,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “We were aggressively hunting pucks.”

Video: McDavid crushes Sharks’ Sorensen with massive open-ice hit

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT

Connor McDavid hasn’t scored since Game 2 of this series against San Jose, so you can bet he’s probably getting a tad frustrated.

He decided to take that out on Sharks’ forward Marcus Sorensen with a massive open-ice hit in the second period of Game 5 on Thursday.

With the Oilers trailing by two goals, McDavid had Sorensen lined up and delivered contact, sending him sprawling to the ice.

The hit occurred a split second after Sorensen attempted a pass up the ice. The Sharks bench may have thought that was a possible penalty for interference, but officials decided otherwise.

 

 