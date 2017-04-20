Florida to interview NCAA champ Montgomery for head coaching gig

Jim Montgomery, the University of Denver head coach that recently led the Pioneers to the national title, will interview with the Panthers for their vacant head coaching gig.
“I have spoken to Florida and I will meet with Florida over the next week to 10 days,” Montgomery told the Denver Post on Wednesday. “The date hasn’t yet been confirmed.”
Montgomery, 47, has spent the last three years at Denver, building one of college hockey’s most elite programs. This year’s squad was anchored by Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher, U.S. junior shootout hero Troy Terry and, perhaps most interestingly, freshman scoring sensation Henrik Borgstrom — Florida’s first-round pick at last year’s draft.
After missing the playoffs, Florida announced it would not retain interim head coach Tom Rowe, who took over from Gerard Gallant in November.
A former NHL center that spent time with St. Louis, Montreal, Dallas and Philadelphia, Montgomery has emerged as a in-demand candidate. Sportsnet reported he interviewed for the head coaching gig in Calgary last summer, which eventually went to Glen Gulutzan.