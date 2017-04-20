AP

Flames are back to square one in search for starting goalie

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames thought they’d solved their goaltending problem. They thought they were in good shape. Finally.

They thought wrong.

The way their series with the Ducks just went, it is tough to imagine Brian Elliott getting a contract extension and returning next season.

Elliott, a pending unrestricted free agent, started all four games against Anaheim. He lost the first three, then only lasted 5:38 of Game 4 before being replaced by journeyman backup Chad Johnson.

Elliott finished the playoffs with an .880 save percentage — a big reason the Flames were swept.

Now, if his regular season had gone smoothly, Elliott’s playoff numbers could perhaps be excused. But his regular season did not go smoothly. It started horrifically, got significantly better after Christmas, then trailed off again down the stretch.

It’s unfortunate, really, because Elliott had hoped to be so much more for the Flames after being acquired from St. Louis.

“I’m going to do my best to be the backbone of the team,” he said over the summer, “and try to be a leader and just do whatever I can to be the rock for the guys on the back end and let the guys do the rest of the work.”

At 32 years old, Elliott is no spring chicken either. So, instead of giving him another chance, the Flames may look to sign 30-year-old Ben Bishop or 28-year-old Scott Darling. Both are pending UFAs.

Or maybe they get Marc-Andre Fleury from Pittsburgh. He’s only signed for two more years, which could provide a bridge to youngsters Jon Gillies, Mason McDonald, or Nick Schneider.

It’s all up in the air for GM Brad Treliving — that is, assuming he’s still the GM.

Treliving is like his two goalies. He doesn’t have a contract extension either.

Oilers come roaring back, dominate overtime to defeat Sharks

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 2:09 AM EDT

What else was Martin Jones supposed to do?

The San Jose Sharks goalie had played out of his mind, especially in overtime, making a number of unbelievable saves as the Edmonton Oilers applied relentless pressure in search of the winner.

Of the saves Jones made, his best came off Connor McDavid on a two-on-one rush — a game-saving stop at the time.

Jones came sprawling across the crease in desperation to make a spectacular left-pad stop on the Oilers star. It gave his Sharks teammates a chance to find their legs again.

But that never happened. San Jose didn’t register its first overtime shot until after the midway point of the period.

The Oilers dominated the overtime and finally ended it on a goal from David Desharnais, taking a 4-3 win and a 3-2 series lead. That puts the defending Western Conference champs on the brink of elimination in the opening round.

Edmonton had 14 shots on goal in overtime. San Jose? Only two. It was completely lopsided.

The Sharks now need a win in Game 6 to force a seventh and deciding game, after they were 2:46 away from winning Thursday’s contest in regulation and instead sending this series back to San Jose with the chance to close out the Oilers.

Instead, the Oilers came roaring back, erasing a two-goal deficit. It started with a massive McDavid hit on Marcus Sorensen, picked up momentum on a Mark Letestu goal late in the second period and continued with an Oscar Klefbom rocket of a slap shot off the post and in to tie the game late in regulation.

A big question heading into Thursday was how would the Oilers respond after such a bad loss in Game 4? They had a great start in Game 5, then watched as San Jose took over on the score board with three straight goals.

But every time the Oilers have been forced to respond after a bad game (think back to their win in Game 2 after opening the series with a loss, and then the same situation from Games 4 and 5), they’ve been up to the challenge so far.

“It’s a cliche, but we played on our toes tonight,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “We were aggressively hunting pucks.”

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 12:31 AM EDT

Connor McDavid hasn’t scored since Game 2 of this series against San Jose, so you can bet he’s probably getting a tad frustrated.

He decided to take that out on Sharks’ forward Marcus Sorensen with a massive open-ice hit in the second period of Game 5 on Thursday.

With the Oilers trailing by two goals, McDavid had Sorensen lined up and delivered contact, sending him sprawling to the ice.

The hit occurred a split second after Sorensen attempted a pass up the ice. The Sharks bench may have thought that was a possible penalty for interference, but officials decided otherwise.

 

 

Toews, Kane, Blackhawks feel emptiness, shock after sweep to Predators

By James O'BrienApr 21, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

Even those who picked the Nashville Predators to upset the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t anticipate a clean sweep and a 13-3 goal differential. Who anticipated the series opening with two shutouts and the Blackhawks getting so little from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?

The Blackhawks aren’t immune to the emptiness and disappointment that came with being absolutely dominated by the Predators.

Jonathan Toews described it as “falling flat on your face,” even if he also praised the “relentless” Predators. The Blackhawks captain said the only feeling that would be worse would be falling short of the playoffs while Patrick Kane admitted it would be a long summer. Especially when you see stats like these, which hit you more bluntly than any possession stats (which look great for many Predators) would do:

Yikes.

This was the first sweep in Predators’ franchise history and the first time the Kane – Toews – Joel Quenneville Blackhawks suffered such a fate. Things sounded truly dour, with Kane wondering if the Blackhawks were lulled into a false sense of security by close wins and Coach Q … well:

Sheesh.

The Predators humbled the Blackhawks in this series. There are few ways to gloss over how one-sided things were at times.

Give Chicago credit for acknowledging that, even if many of their comments would mix well with an emo soundtrack.

Predators think they can beat anyone right now. Can you blame them?

By James O'BrienApr 20, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

The Nashville Predators didn’t just beat the Chicago Blackhawks. It wasn’t even that “close” of a sweep, with Chicago only scoring goals in two periods and a 13-3 goal disparity overall.

Despite it being the first time an eighth seed swept a top seed (according to Fox Sports Tennessee … what a stat, right?), the Predators seemed to have at least some dark horse potential.

There were some rumblings about their potential, with Andrew Berkshire making some salient points for a Sportsnet preview:

They were horrible in the shootout and at three-on-three overtime, neither of which exist in the playoffs, and they struggled with their net empty when trailing. When it came to actually playing hockey, they were one of the best teams in the West, and their even strength play down the stretch was extremely strong. The West is wide open, all they need is Pekka Rinne to be league average.

Interesting. Still, after this sweep, the Predators aren’t denying their confidence. They’re taking the tone of a favorite rather than a scrappy underdog, and can you truly blame them for such swagger?

Amusingly, Ryan Ellis used basically the same exact phrasing, saying “we feel like we could beat anybody now.”

“We surprised a lot of people, but not ourselves,” Mike Fisher said, capturing a lot of the spirit.

Now, don’t take this as too much bulletin board material. They’re not puffing out their chests that much. Peter Laviolette, for example, supplied the more comfortable cliches.

Still, the winner of the Minnesota Wild – St. Louis Blues series has to expect a dialed-in opponent in the Predators.