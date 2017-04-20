Getty

Devils sign KHL d-man Dyblenko

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

New Jersey added some blueline depth on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Russian rearguard Yaroslav Dyblenko.

Dyblenko, 23, has spent the last five years playing in the KHL. He’s been with Spartak Moscow for each of the past two seasons, and put up four goals and 11 points in 51 games during the ’16-17 campaign.

Despite a fairly decorated junior career, Dyblenko went undrafted by NHL clubs. He captured bronze with Russia at the 2013 World Juniors and, a year prior, was part of the Russian squad that won the Subway Super Series.

This isn’t the first time the Devils have looked overseas for experienced defensive depth. Last summer, they inked French blueliner Yohann Auvitu, who was playing for HIFK Helsinki of Finland’s SM-liiga.

Auvitu, 27, appeared in 25 games for the Devils last year, scoring four points.

Stanley Cup pressure on Ovechkin? ‘I’m sure he’s feeling it a little bit,’ says Kadri

Associated PressApr 20, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) Barry Trotz is wondering aloud if Washington Capitals have been the victim of some bad bounces against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They’ve got some strange goals, and that sometimes can play in your mind a little bit and we fought through that,” Trotz said Thursday. “We’re getting really mentally tough in this series because we’re working, and you create your own luck.”

With the series tied 2-2 going into Game 5 in Washington on Friday, the Capitals are facing a bigger test than anyone ever imagined. Morgan Rielly said the Maple Leafs have earned the right to feel confident, and players don’t believe they’re all even in this series because of luck.

Quite the opposite. Echoing their coach, who noted they weren’t at their best and still were within a goal in the Game 4 loss , defenseman Connor Carrick called Game 4 an “opportunity missed.”

“We didn’t play anywhere close to what we’re capable of,” goaltender Frederik Andersen said.

Had the Maple Leafs erased a 4-1 deficit to take command of the series, the pressure would have been squarely on the Presidents’ Trophy winners with the checkered playoff past.

Already the Capitals were looking tight and the expectation is still on them to win and advance.

“I think we got our heads on straight right now on how we want to play, and unfortunately it’s taken us a couple games to get there,” right winger T.J. Oshie said after the game. “So we want to improve on (Game 4) and get even better, but I think (Wednesday night) was a right step breathing-wise.

Breathing is essential for a team that hasn’t made it past the second round in the past decade with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, and is facing major roster changes this summer no matter the result. This is Ovechkin’s best chance at the Stanley Cup, and everyone knows it.

“Yeah, I’m sure for him it’s hard not to think about that type of thing,” Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri said. “But I think he’s not the only desperate one that’s going to be out there. I think we’re going to be a desperate team fighting to bring the series back to Toronto up a game. It’s desperate for both groups, but yeah, I’m sure he’s feeling it a little bit.”

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are at the start of their contending window. They’re playing with house money and sound like the more confident bunch.

“We’re capable of winning this series,” winger Matt Martin said. “We just have to stay the course.”

Washington defenseman Karl Alzner‘s status is unclear after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. He skated with a handful of other players Thursday, and Trotz termed him “day to day.”

Braden Holtby, who has allowed 14 goals in four games and has a .902 save percentage, also skated. Trotz called it “a pinball machine out there” and said he wasn’t worried about Holtby but didn’t exactly give his reigning Vezina Trophy winning goaltender’s play in this series a ringing endorsement.

“It’s hard to gauge it because they’ve had a lot of strange stuff,” Trotz said, praising Holtby for being hard-nosed to handle bad bounces. “During the year, goalies, they do everything on predictability and there are a lot of things that aren’t very predictable right now and that’s what at times makes Braden look like he’s not there.”

Who’s actually not there are winger Brett Connolly, who played 4:26 in Game 4, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who saw 12:18 of ice time with just one power-play shift. Depth was considered one of the Capitals’ advantages, but Trotz shortening his bench bears watching.

By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

It’s another busy night in the NHL playoffs, with four games on the schedule.

Two teams — the Pittsburgh Penguins and, most surprisingly, the Nashville Predators — will advance to the second round if they each win tonight, while the Canadiens, Rangers, Oilers and Sharks can put their respective opponents on the brink of elimination.

Here is all of the information you need for tonight’s games:

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Two Sabres scouts were also reportedly fired

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

The Buffalo Sabres’ house-cleaning went beyond the general manager and head coach.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Sabres’ director of scouting, Rob Murphy, and their director of amateur scouting, Greg Royce, were also fired today, along with Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma.

Murphy and Royce joined Murray in Buffalo in 2014 after all three had worked together in Ottawa.

Sabres owner Terry Pegula is scheduled to meet with the Buffalo media tomorrow morning.

He’ll have a lot to go over.

Sharks replace Donskoi with Boedker as series shifts back to Edmonton

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

After playing the first two games — then sitting the next two — Mikkel Boedker will draw back into the San Jose lineup tonight when the Sharks take on the Oilers in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Boedker will replace Joonas Donskoi, who’s been a lineup regular thus far. Donskoi has appeared in all four games, registering an assist while averaging 13:15 TOI per night.

Boedker, meanwhile, was averaging 15:13 TOI prior to getting parked. Head coach Peter DeBoer has used the press box as a motivational tool for the 27-year-old previously — during the regular season Boedker was benched, then healthy scratched — so that could be what’s happening here.

Based on line rushes, Boedker will be on a line with center Logan Couture and fellow Danish winger Jannik Hansen.

This is a fairly big opportunity for Boedker to salvage his first season in San Jose. It’s largely been a disappointment. Signed to a fairly lucrative four-year, $16 million deal in free agency, the expectation was that Boedker’s lighting quick skating ability and familiarity with DeBoer (the two were in tandem in OHL Kitchener) would be a boon for San Jose.

Boedker proceeded to only score 10 goals and 26 points for the Sharks, well off the career-high 51 points he scored last year.

 