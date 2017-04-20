Blackhawks aim to avoid first sweep since ’93

Considering how little Jordin Tootoo has played (5:29 in Game 1 and 6:57 in Game 3), and considering how much Quenneville is likely to double-shift Patrick Kane as the Hawks desperately seek some goals, it’s not too drastic a measure. But it’s a sign of just how much Oduya has struggled in the series.
“Not very good,” Oduya said of his play so far. “Obviously, there has to be more levels than what it is right now.”
The Blackhawks trail the Predators, 3-0. Chicago’s only scored two goals in the entire series, both of them Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss.
One of the Stanley Cup favorites heading into the postseason, the ‘Hawks are suddenly on the verge of being swept for the first time since 1993, when it was the Blues who pulled off the first-round upset (and Ed Belfour who went bananas).
“Individually or collectively, from every single guy there’s more. That’s what we’re going to need,” said Quenneville, per CSN Chicago. “To be our best we need everyone contributing in their own ways and being their best, and I think everyone has room for improvement.”
Justin Williams once again provides the heroics, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs in OT
‘Mr. Game 7’ has given the Washington Capitals a huge win in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Justin Williams scored early in overtime, giving the Capitals a 2-1 win that pushes the Maple Leafs — who have not gone away or been afraid or shown like they don’t belong at this stage of their development — to the brink of elimination.
Williams, parked in the slot, beat Frederik Andersen with a shot through the five-hole.
Again, that’s a massive goal for the Capitals. This series has been incredibly entertaining for hockey fans but it has proven to be incredibly difficult for the Presidents’ Trophy winners, with four of the five games going to overtime.
The Capitals had plenty of pressure on them heading into the playoffs, and their post-season history certainly contributes to that. That narrative continued with Toronto taking a series lead after back-to-back wins.
T.J. Oshie opened the scoring in the first period and Auston Matthews answered for Toronto in the second, causing plenty of angst for both fan bases in a series the Capitals were favored to win. They now have that chance, as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Sunday.
Sean Kuraly has his first career NHL goal — at a pivotal time for the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins trail the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in their first-round series. Down 2-0 in Game 5 and without David Krejci because of a lower-body injury suffered on a knee-on-knee collision, Boston has battled back to tie the game going into the third period.
Kuraly tied it with less than three minutes left in the second period, off a fortunate bounce as he looked to bring the puck out front. They all count.
Video: Krejci suffers lower-body injury after knee-on-knee collision, will not return
Alex Ovechkin has gone to the dressing room late in the first period of Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ovechkin collided with Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri, sending the Capitals star flipping through the air. He landed and was in obvious pain, unable to put any pressure on his left knee as he exited the ice with the assistance of the training staff.
Replays showed Kadri going low and hitting Ovechkin’s left leg.
Kadri was given a minor penalty for tripping. The Capitals took a 1-0 lead, scoring on the ensuing power play.
Updated: Ovechkin has returned for the second period. He immediately threw a hit on Jake Gardiner.