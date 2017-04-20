Blackhawks aim to avoid first sweep since ’93

It looked yesterday like Johnny Oduya would be a healthy scratch tonight in Nashville.

He still may be.

But there’s another option on the table, apparently. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville could go with seven defenseman, keeping Oduya in the lineup while also introducing Michal Kempny to the series.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Considering how little Jordin Tootoo has played (5:29 in Game 1 and 6:57 in Game 3), and considering how much Quenneville is likely to double-shift Patrick Kane as the Hawks desperately seek some goals, it’s not too drastic a measure. But it’s a sign of just how much Oduya has struggled in the series.

“Not very good,” Oduya said of his play so far. “Obviously, there has to be more levels than what it is right now.”

The Blackhawks trail the Predators, 3-0. Chicago’s only scored two goals in the entire series, both of them Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss.

One of the Stanley Cup favorites heading into the postseason, the ‘Hawks are suddenly on the verge of being swept for the first time since 1993, when it was the Blues who pulled off the first-round upset (and Ed Belfour who went bananas).

“Individually or collectively, from every single guy there’s more. That’s what we’re going to need,” said Quenneville, per CSN Chicago. “To be our best we need everyone contributing in their own ways and being their best, and I think everyone has room for improvement.”