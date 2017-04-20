Blackhawks aim to avoid first sweep since ’93

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

It looked yesterday like Johnny Oduya would be a healthy scratch tonight in Nashville.

He still may be.

But there’s another option on the table, apparently. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville could go with seven defenseman, keeping Oduya in the lineup while also introducing Michal Kempny to the series.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Considering how little Jordin Tootoo has played (5:29 in Game 1 and 6:57 in Game 3), and considering how much Quenneville is likely to double-shift Patrick Kane as the Hawks desperately seek some goals, it’s not too drastic a measure. But it’s a sign of just how much Oduya has struggled in the series.

“Not very good,” Oduya said of his play so far. “Obviously, there has to be more levels than what it is right now.”

The Blackhawks trail the Predators, 3-0. Chicago’s only scored two goals in the entire series, both of them Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss.

One of the Stanley Cup favorites heading into the postseason, the ‘Hawks are suddenly on the verge of being swept for the first time since 1993, when it was the Blues who pulled off the first-round upset (and Ed Belfour who went bananas).

“Individually or collectively, from every single guy there’s more. That’s what we’re going to need,” said Quenneville, per CSN Chicago. “To be our best we need everyone contributing in their own ways and being their best, and I think everyone has room for improvement.”

Boudreau rips Pietrangelo’s ‘cheap’ hit on Parise

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Minnesota head coach Bruce Boudreau was happy, quite obviously, with his team’s 2-0 win over the Blues on Wednesday night — the Wild’s first victory of the series.

But he wasn’t happy with the way it ended.

On Thursday, Boudreau sounded off on St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo for a hit on Zach Parise with time expiring.

“It was cheap,” Boudreau said, per Wild radio host Kevin Falness. “It was cheap. They knew the game was over, there was one second left.

“If this was 1984 or ’78, that guy would’ve had a stick right in his face. But they don’t do that anymore.”

Pietrangelo wasn’t penalized for the hit, which set off a fairly large scrum to end the contest.

Today’s remarks could be seen as further gamesmanship from Boudreau, who’s desperate to keep his team alive after it fell into a three-games-to-none series deficit. The veteran bench boss began pulling out the stops prior to Game 4.

From the Star-Tribune:

In a ruse to throw the Blues off his scent, Boudreau deployed four forward lines in pregame warmups that were different from the ones he used in the game.

The cunning coach, who was visibly and audibly uptight earlier in the day, scrambled everything and went with the publicized lines from Tuesday’s practice.

“When you’re down 3-nothing, it’s ‘all the tricks are out of the bag’ type thing,” Boudreau said.

Game 5 of the series goes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, from Minnesota (on NBC).

Sabres owner to address media tomorrow

AP
7 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Sabres owner Terry Pegula will address the media tomorrow morning — and, boy, will Buffalo reporters have some questions for him.

Pegula cleaned house today, firing general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma.

The moves came after Pegula met with Murray, who’d just held his own press conference last week.

Murray had hinted that ownership may demand changes.

“There’s going to be a review, top to bottom,” he said. “I have to meet with ownership next week in Florida. I’m sure I’m going to be reviewed. I’m sure I’m being reviewed right now, as I should be.”

Still, today’s announcement came as a surprise. Most observers felt that perhaps Bylsma would be relieved of his duties. But Murray as well?

To be sure, Murray has made his share of mistakes. He was the one who hired Bylsma, and clearly there was a disconnect between the coaching staff and players.

“I think the players have legitimate gripes about the coach,” Murray conceded. “I think players have legitimate gripes about the way our team is built, and I think the players have gripes that aren’t legitimate and are excuses.”

Speaking of the way the Sabres are built, Murray’s biggest roster failure was the defense, and that’s no easy thing to fix overnight. Whoever succeeds him, the blue line will be arguably the biggest challenge.

But the new GM will also have to return a sense of calm and cohesion to the organization. The way Murray described things last week, the GM was not on the same page with the coach, the coach was not on the same page with the players, and the players were one frustrated bunch, including young star Jack Eichel.

Expect Pegula to get asked about Eichel — especially in the wake of yesterday’s report that the 20-year-old wanted Bylsma gone.

Because, today, Bylsma is gone.

So, how much did Eichel have to do with with that?

If Pegula’s smart, he’ll shield his young star and say it was 100 percent ownership’s decision, that there were other reasons for the firings, nothing to do with Eichel. No need for the face of the franchise to be painted as a guy who gets people fired.

Anyway, it should be an interesting morning in Buffalo.

Pegula must be getting pretty used to these things by now.

Related: Eichel denies report, says he wants to be a Sabre ‘for a long time’

Canucks offered Tryamkin two-year extension, ‘disappointed’ by KHL departure

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Vancouver has responded to Nikita Tryamkin’s surprising decision to leave the team, and sign in his native Russia.

“We are disappointed Nikita chose to sign in the KHL, but also recognize from what he told us in our exit meetings that this was a family decision first,” Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a statement. “He has a chance to be an impact player in the NHL and we offered him a two-year extension.

“But for now he is home and we will move ahead with building this team with other young players.”

Tryamkin, 22, was taken 66th overall by the Canucks at the ’14 draft, and made his NHL debut last season.

This year started slowly — he was held out of the first few weeks to work on his conditioning — but after getting in a groove, he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dim campaign. Tryamkin scored nine points in 66 games, averaging 16:44 TOI per night while emerging as one of the team’s most physically imposing players.

At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Tyramkin is a towering presence and losing him will undoubtedly hurt the Canucks moving forward. Per the Province, Tryamkin told a Russian media outlet he was displeased with his playing time and role in Vancouver, believing he could have seen more TOI.

The Canucks can retain Tryamkin’s NHL rights through 2022, so long as they make him a qualifying offer by June 27 (per Canucks Army).

Devils sign KHL d-man Dyblenko

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

New Jersey added some blueline depth on Thursday, agreeing to terms with Russian rearguard Yaroslav Dyblenko.

Dyblenko, 23, has spent the last five years playing in the KHL. He’s been with Spartak Moscow for each of the past two seasons, and put up four goals and 11 points in 51 games during the ’16-17 campaign.

Despite a fairly decorated junior career, Dyblenko went undrafted by NHL clubs. He captured bronze with Russia at the 2013 World Juniors and, a year prior, was part of the Russian squad that won the Subway Super Series.

This isn’t the first time the Devils have looked overseas for experienced defensive depth. Last summer, they inked French blueliner Yohann Auvitu, who was playing for HIFK Helsinki of Finland’s SM-liiga.

Auvitu, 27, appeared in 25 games for the Devils last year, scoring four points.