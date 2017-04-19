Video: Tom Wilson turns close game to big edge for Caps vs. Leafs

The Washington Capitals have been reading all the bad press after they fell behind 2-1 in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’ve responded with a thunderous first period.

That included rushing out to a 2-0 lead, echoing the start to Game 3. Following the script, the Leafs showed some spirit in quickly responding with a 2-1 goal.

Then Tom Wilson shredded the script like Bill Murray with “Ghostbusters 3.”

It began when the Leafs were seemingly inches away from tying it 2-2, only Wilson helped nullify that chance … and then deflected a 3-1 goal.

Not long after, he really silenced Toronto fans with a 4-1 tally.

Wilson is from Toronto, so that must make this experience much sweeter for the big forward, especially considering his heroics in Game 1.

You could make an argument that the young Maple Leafs are “learning a big lesson” against an experienced team much like the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks. On the bright side, the young Buds have time to respond tonight (though Wilson’s made it so they have a long way to go).