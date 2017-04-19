PHT Morning Skate: Top 5 overtime goals of this year’s playoffs

–Steve Yzerman has faced many stiff tests during his time as GM of the Lightning. Last summer, he managed to re-sign both Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but this off-season will bring its own challenges. Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat are all restricted free agents. Will Yzerman be able to work his magic again? (The Hockey News)

–This fan had a t-shirt with Zach Werenski‘s banged up face on it. That’s gotta be one of the funniest t-shirts of the hockey season. (Yahoo)

–Sportsnet has accumulated a list of five players that have gone the most regular-season games without scoring a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Obviously, defensemen dominated the list. Luke Richardson went over 1417 regular-season games without scoring a playoff goal in his career. Ron Hainsey, who scored his first playoff goal on Tuesday, didn’t make the list, but he went over 900 games played without one. (Sportsnet)

–Thanks to a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets were able to live another day. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Here’s another top five list. This time, The Score ranks the five best overtime goals of this year’s playoffs. Kevin Fiala‘s tally in Game 3 against Chicago is at the top of the list, while Maple Leafs rookie Kasperi Kapenen ranks second. (The Score)

–If they want to find a way to keep their series going after tonight, the Blackhawks will need to find a way to stop Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. “There’s a million different things you can say about how to defend any team’s top line, let alone this team’s top line. They’ve got a lot of confidence right now. They’ve all scored goals in this series, so just taking that one step and having a good game the next game and trying to get the job done … get the momentum on our side. That’s the plan.” (NHL.com)

–The Canadiens were clearly frustrated by their Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers, but Steve Ott may have crossed the line when he kicked Mats Zuccarello (h/t: Puck Daddy Blog).