Oilers loan Puljujarvi to Finland for Worlds

Interesting decision from Edmonton today, regarding the immediate future of prized prospect Jesse Puljujarvi.

With AHL Bakersfield eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs, Puljujarvi — who scored 28 points in 39 games for the Condors this year — isn’t joining the Oilers as a Black Ace, but will rather join Team Finland at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

From the club:

Edmonton is able to recall Puljujarvi at any time during the assignment.

Puljujarvi, 18, is in his first season with the Oilers organization, after being selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 6’4”, 215-pound forward appeared in 28 games with the Oilers, registering eight points (1G, 7A) and 10 penalty minutes.

Given that Puljujarvi didn’t expect to figure in Edmonton’s playoff run, lending him to the Finnish team makes sense. He’s starred on the international scene in the past, which included winning tournament MVP at the 2016 World Juniors.

