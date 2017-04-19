Getty

Oduya could be healthy scratch in Game 4

2 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 19, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks got Johnny Oduya back at the trade deadline, with the hope he could rekindle his successful partnership with Niklas Hjalmarsson.

But it hasn’t worked out that way, and tomorrow in Nashville, Oduya could be a healthy scratch as the ‘Hawks try to avoid getting swept by the Predators.

Today at practice, Hjalmarsson was paired with Duncan Keith, Michal Kempny was with Brent Seabrook, and Brian Campbell was with Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Blackhawks vs. Predators: Watch Game 4 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Kempy was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the playoffs. He hasn’t played since Apr. 6 in a 4-0 loss at Anaheim.

Oduya, meanwhile, is a minus-3 in the playoffs. Since the trade from Dallas, he’s actually spent most of his time paired with Seabrook, not Hjalmarsson.

Suffice to say, you can expect the Blackhawks’ blue line to go under the microscope this offseason. Oduya, 35, and Campbell, 37, are pending unrestricted free agents, and there’s a real need for an injection of youth.

The question is, who’s ready to make the leap? Prospects like Ville Pokka, Viktor Svedberg, and Erik Gustafsson have been in the system for a while now, and so far they’ve been unable to crack the NHL roster on a full-time basis. Gustav Forsling has potential, but he’s only 20 and may need more time in the AHL.

Carlyle put no thought into his Game 4 goalie choice

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT

Apparently, Jonathan Bernier‘s terrific relief performance on Monday night did little to sway his head coach.

After John Gibson was first off the ice at today’s morning skate — the first indicator he’d start tonight’s potential series-clincher — Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle all but cemented his choice with this exchange:

Q: How much thought did you put into your goaltender for tonight’s game?

Carlyle: None.

OK then!

Through the first two games of their series against Calgary, the Ducks had zero questions in goal. Gibson started both, stopping 65 of 69 shots for a .942 save percentage.

Stream Ducks vs. Flames: Game 4 on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, USA)

But then came Game 3.

Gibson started yet again, but was hooked after allowing four goals on 12 shots. It was at that point Carlyle made the switch to Bernier and, with it, changed the entire complexion. Bernier stopped all 16 shots faced, and the Ducks rallied for a 5-4 OT win.

“[Bernier] came in and calmed things down,” Carlyle said yesterday. “His whole demeanor, and the way he approached and played in the situation, he was a guy that settled everything down.”

Carlyle refused to announced his starter yesterday, only confirming that he’d already made up his mind. That left the proverbial door open for a possible switch.

There’s zero surprise he’s going with Gibson, though. Carlyle has played coy in the past about the starting goalie gig, yet almost always circled back to Gibson as the No. 1.

So much at stake for the Caps, who need to ‘change the narrative,’ and fast

4 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 19, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Three games into the postseason and the Washington Capitals are already fighting for their playoff lives.

And who among us expected that?

Not many, but that’s the deal for the Presidents’ Trophy-winners, against the team that finished dead last only a year ago.

Lose tonight at Air Canada Centre and the Caps will trail the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1.

Lose tonight and the Caps will be one loss away from one of the most stunning letdowns in NHL playoff history.

And the way things have gone so far, nobody should be surprised if they do lose. Because this is not another Jaroslav Halak situation. The young, dynamic Leafs have gone blow-for-blow with the mighty Caps. They’ve used their speed and their skill. They’ve proven they belong.

“It’s a lot closer match than people let on,” Washington head coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “It’s not David versus Goliath. They’re a good team. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t.”

Trotz himself is under considerable pressure after failing to get Alex Ovechkin enough ice time in Game 3. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner is 2-2 in playoff series with the Caps. And in spite of all the success he’s enjoyed in the regular season, if he goes 2-3, it would be fair to debate his future behind the bench.

The Leafs, meanwhile, can’t get too comfortable. They saw what happened to the Edmonton Oilers last night in San Jose. It was a good warning.

“There’s two parts to that equation,” said head coach Mike Babcock. “One team relaxes and feels pretty good about themselves, talks to everybody and they all tell you how great they’re doing and the other team gets prepared. We talked about that after Game 1, after Game 2 and we’ll continue to talk about it. It’s so important that you get off to a good start here tonight and prepare to compete. They’re going to compete. We have to compete.”

The real pressure, though, is on the Capitals. In the second year of what their general manager has called a “two-year window,” 2017 was shaping up to be their time. A first-round matchup with the inexperienced Leafs. No Kris Letang for the Pittsburgh Penguins. A beatable opponent whoever comes out of the Atlantic bracket. Ditto for whoever comes out of the West.

The Caps, of course, already have a reputation for flopping in the playoffs. But losing to the Leafs would take it to a whole new level.

Are they really going to flop again?

“Until we change the narrative, that’s going to be the question,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “It’s up to us to change it. You can’t talk about it. You just have to go and do it.”

Oilers loan Puljujarvi to Finland for Worlds

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Interesting decision from Edmonton today, regarding the immediate future of prized prospect Jesse Puljujarvi.

With AHL Bakersfield eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs, Puljujarvi — who scored 28 points in 39 games for the Condors this year — isn’t joining the Oilers as a Black Ace, but will rather join Team Finland at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

From the club:

Edmonton is able to recall Puljujarvi at any time during the assignment.

Puljujarvi, 18, is in his first season with the Oilers organization, after being selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 6’4”, 215-pound forward appeared in 28 games with the Oilers, registering eight points (1G, 7A) and 10 penalty minutes.

Given that Puljujarvi didn’t expect to figure in Edmonton’s playoff run, lending him to the Finnish team makes sense. He’s starred on the international scene in the past, which included winning tournament MVP at the 2016 World Juniors.

Watch Sharks vs. Oilers: Game 5 on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports app)

Facing elimination, Calgary sticks with Elliott in goal

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

No goalie change tonight as the Flames look to keep their season alive against Anaheim.

On Wednesday, Calgary head coach Glen Gulutzan announced that Brian Elliott would remain the club’s starter for a do-or-die Game 4 at the Saddledome.

Yesterday, there were rumblings the Flames might make a switch to Chad Johnson after Elliott struggled in a 5-4 OT loss in Game 3. Elliott looked shaky, and was unable to close the door after his teammates raced out to a 4-1 lead.

Stream Ducks vs. Flames: Game 4 on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, USA)

The unraveling began with this Shea Theodore marker late in the second period:

It ended with another odorous goal in OT, one in which Elliott’s rebound ricocheted off teammate Michael Stone and into the back of the net.

“It’s not an easy [loss], especially personally,” Elliott said following the game, per the Herald. “I didn’t feel I played very well. I let the team down a little bit. It’s tough to lose off a bounce like that.

“You want to help the team more than you hurt it. It’s tough to swallow right now. The guys spotted four goals, and we should win a game like that.”

Yesterday, Gulutzan wouldn’t commit to Elliott as his Game 4 starter, which led to speculation a change might be in the cards.

Elliott has struggled since a strong performance in Game 1, in which he made 38 saves on 41 shots. He’s since allowed eight goals on 48 shots for an .833 save percentage.

Related: Lazar, Hamilton to make series debuts

 