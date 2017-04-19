Getty

More Ryan, Karlsson heroics as Senators take 3-1 series lead over Bruins

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

The margin of error has been small, so virtually every big play and big call has been magnified in this Boston Bruins – Ottawa Senators series.

And it sure seems like a lot of the bounces are going the Senators’ way … but give them credit. They’re absolutely seizing the day when given the chance.

Bobby Ryan ranks as one of the biggest stories. After occasionally being in Guy Boucher’s doghouse in 2016-17, Ryan now has the game-winning goal in consecutive games. After going the OT-winner in Game 3, he scored Game 4’s only goal in a 1-0 win.

With that, the Senators now have a commanding 3-1 series lead after – narrowly – taking both games in Boston.

Of course, Ryan wasn’t the only star, and he probably wasn’t the biggest catalyst.

Erik Karlsson continues to be the motor for the Senators’ machine, so it’s no surprise that he grabbed an assist on that game-winner. The splendid Swede’s critics seem to be getting quieter and quieter with each great performance.

Craig Anderson was also on task in Game 4, stopping all 22 shots for a shutout. Granted, there are also those aforementioned bounces: this contest may have been very different if a Bruins would-be 1-0 goal wasn’t called offside.

The Senators won two games in overtime and this 1-0 game. Combine some luck with the Bruins’ injuries and you can understand if Boston fans feel slighted in seeing their team head to Ottawa down 3-1.

Then again, that’s the story of the playoffs at times. The difference between agony and ecstasy can be razor-thin, which could be really intense when you don’t have Ryan on your side.

That didn’t take long: Flames goalie Elliott given the hook early in first period

By Cam TuckerApr 19, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT

It appears Brian Elliott was on a short leash. A very short leash.

The Flames goalie was given the hook just 5:38 into the first period of Game 4 after allowing a (very) soft opening goal to Patrick Eaves of the Anaheim Ducks. Chad Johnson entered the game to replace Elliott.

The Flames need a win to stave off elimination and a first-round sweep to the Ducks.

After blowing a three-goal lead that resulted in a devastating overtime loss in Game 3, the Flames had a horrible start in Game 4.

With Johnson into the game, Ducks’ forward Nate Thompson increased Anaheim’s lead just 1:08 later, silencing the home crowd in Calgary.

Capitals flex muscles, tie series with Leafs despite some drama in Game 4

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

The picture isn’t perfect for the Washington Capitals after Wednesday’s Game 4, but it sure is prettier than it was coming in.

The Presidents’ Trophy team flexed their muscles during significant stretches, ultimately beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. With that, the series moves back to the Verizon Center tied 2-2.

Considering the fact that the Capitals entered the first intermission with a 4-1 lead, this contest sure was a lot more dramatic than a stunned Toronto crowd might have wondered. Tom Wilson seemed to enjoy some glory in a homecoming as a road villain. Then again, with how odd this series has been … maybe some had some hope.

Despite some dull moments from the Leafs in the second period, a James van Riemsdyk goal gave Toronto some life, and opening the third with almost two minutes of 5-on-3 time made things even more interesting.

The Capitals maintained a 4-2 lead for some time, then saw what would have likely been a knockout blow nullified by a shaky goalie interference call. The pendulum then swung quite a bit:

  • Auston Matthews made that official decision look potentially pivotal with a 4-3 goal.
  • T.J. Oshie quickly regained the edge with a 5-3 tally that would ultimately end up being the game-winner.
  • Tyler Bozak added some late drama by making it 5-4 with a little less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

Toronto couldn’t make that final push, so the Capitals were rewarded for their hard work with a big win.

Now, again, there are some concerns for a team that came into the postseason as heavy favorites.

Can they properly protect a lead? On that note, are they guilty of sitting on leads, whether it be by taking the foot off the pedal, being too cute with ice time for players like Alex Ovechkin or something else? Is Kevin Shattenkirk in the doghouse after only receiving about 13 minutes of ice time, the fewest of any Capitals defenseman?

Really, though, should we be worried about Braden Holtby? It was a very difficult night for the usually rock-solid winning machine.

So, yes, there are questions. And, if you told us a week ago that this series would be tied 2-2, many eyebrows would raise.

Yet, ultimately, the Capitals evened things out and merely need to keep chugging along. Maybe the dominance hasn’t been there as consistently as the juggernaut team expected, but they’re where they need to be right now.

And, hey, sometimes ugly is just how you need to win in the playoffs.

Capitals goal disallowed due to (debatable) goalie interference by Backstrom

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

Goalie interference calls can be … nebulous. That confusion is only compounded in the playoffs, when officials are under the microscope when every game and twist means that much more.

The NHL can be relieved that a decision to waive off a goal due to goalie interference likely won’t make a big impact in Game 4 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals, but it could have been significant.

(Especially when Auston Matthews made Washington’s lead shrink to a mere goal; the Caps restored it soon after.)

You can watch the disallowed goal in the video above. Here’s the NHL Situation Room Blog explanation:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom interfered with Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Sign that things aren’t as clear as they could be: Roberto Luongo joke.

Video: Craig Anderson takes a chance vs. Brad Marchand (and it pays off)

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Goalies are so technically sound in 2017, there are times when you’re tempted to assume that they’re almost robotic. It’s refreshing, then, when they do something bold.

(Especially when it isn’t the sort of bold move that involves risky puckhandling that makes fans utter a string of profanities.)

Craig Anderson helped to keep Game 4 of the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins tied 0-0 by intercepting Brad Marchand with a nice little gamble of a save. Watch it in the video above.

Also: it remains 0-0 midway through the second after a goal was disallowed. Here’s a replay of that offside call: