Sharks smoke Oilers 7-0, frustrate McDavid, tie series 2-2

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 12:56 AM EDT

People don’t need to wonder about the San Jose Sharks’ scoring ability after Tuesday.

Also not a concern: Cam Talbot being in their heads. And you can probably cross quite a few other things off that list, as you’d expect with the Sharks throttling Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 in Game 4.

With that, it’s a “three-game series” as the Sharks tied things up 2-2.

The Sharks set the tone with a franchise-record 1-0 goal just 15 seconds in, with Joe Pavelski ending Cam Talbot’s shutout streak at 120:15. (More on that here.) San Jose would ultimately chase Talbot from the Oilers’ net on a night where their once-struggling power play went 4-for-8.

Part of that special teams dominance came after Leon Draisaitl was tossed from the game for spearing Chris Tierney in the groin. Tierney was able to return to the contest, which might lower the odds of a suspension, but check out more on that ugly bit of violence here.

“Ugly” is a pretty good word to describe the Oilers’ overall effort after grinding out two tough wins. The Sharks seemed to frustrate Connor McDavid, who’s now suffering from an extremely rare two-game pointless streak.

Of course, it’s also important to note that you don’t get a single bonus for winning a playoff game by seven goals or by winning an overtime thriller. Really, the Oilers might find themselves galvanized by such a resounding defeat, especially with the series shifting to Edmonton for Game 5.

The young Oilers were shaking off questions about experience and style of play before Tuesday, yet this was the sort of setback people were waiting for, especially against grizzled veterans in San Jose.

Now we get the next narrative wrinkle: how the NHL’s budding superstar and Edmonton’s other fresh faces react to this resounding rout.

Burn the tape? Oilers coach wants team to learn ‘big lesson’ from 7-0 loss

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 1:30 AM EDT

Members of the Edmonton Oilers and their coach seemed to take a different approach regarding handling Tuesday’s brutal 7-0 Game 4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

They all see eye-to-eye on it being a pretty disastrous showing, though.

As far as the players go, the takeaway seems to indeed be “burn the tape.” Connor McDavid said just “scrap it” and labeled the beating a “one-off.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins points out that, ultimately, the series is just 2-2 despite the lopsided score. After getting pulled from the game, Cam Talbot just said “shelf it.”

Todd McLellan might avoid a browbeating film session, but he also wants his team to soak in the anger a bit.

He might have a point, too. The Oilers should channel that anger and take advantage of what should be a raucous Edmonton crowd for Game 5.

We’ll learn a lot about this young team based on how they respond on Thursday.

Video: Leon Draisaitl ejected for ugly spear to Chris Tierney’s groin

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 11:49 PM EDT

It’s bad enough to get utterly dominated. It’s worse if the frustration and embarrassment angers a player to the point that he puts himself at risk of a future suspension.

Edmonton Oilers rising star Leon Draisaitl was ejected from Game 4 and might face further discipline for an ugly spear to the groin of Chris Tierney as the San Jose Sharks continue to run away with tonight’s contest.

Plenty of people consider it an ugly display, and not just those who have Sharks leanings:

Seeing this series go 2-2 already stings for Edmonton. If they lose Draisaitl for Game 5 or more, this defeat would be even more painful.

As of this writing, it looks like we’ll enter the third period with the Sharks up 6-0. Could things get even uglier?

Sharks score fastest goal in team playoff history after being shut out twice

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 10:24 PM EDT

Sometimes stats are almost too fitting.

Cam Talbot had shut out the San Jose Sharks for two straight games, helping the Edmonton Oilers turn the series on its head with a 2-1 edge. To be totally honest, the Sharks didn’t make life that difficult for Talbot, as the Oilers netminder’s shutouts involved 16 and 23 stops.

So, of course the Sharks broke their epic slump by scoring the fastest goal in franchise playoff history. What other type of goal would do? Joe Pavelski made it 1-0 just 15 seconds in.

That’s weird stuff, although the bar has been raised on weird a bit lately.

This ended Talbot’s shutout streak at a neat-and-tidy 120:15, as the last shot that beat him was Game 1’s overtime-winner.

Blue Jackets baffle Fleury, Crosby; push Penguins to Game 5

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Did the Columbus Blue Jackets get back in the groove, even in falling behind 3-0 in their series, considering the four goals they scored against Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 3? Either way, they really made “The Flower” wilt on Tuesday.

Granted, Columbus didn’t beat Pittsburgh 5-4 in Game 4 due to Fleury’s struggles alone.

Instead, they played exactly like you’d picture a team would need to play to fight off a sweep: aggressive while shaking off setbacks.

Early in the second period, the Blue Jackets went up 3-0, only to see the Penguins enter the final frame down a single goal. You could argue that a more fragile team might have fallen apart, especially against an opponent as dangerous as the Penguins.

Instead, the Blue Jackets just kept pushing forward.

William Karlsson made it 4-2 just 27 seconds into the third, a huge goal that prompted fun hair-flip GIFs. Yet … there was another opportunity for frustration to take over when Tom Kuhnhackl shrunk the lead to one goal again about 90 seconds later.

Again, the Blue Jackets just kept fighting. Boone Jenner made it 5-3 mere minutes later on what would ultimately stand as the game-winner.

(Yes, the Penguins scored once again … but too late this time around.)

It was also a rare rough night for Sidney Crosby, who failed to generate a shot on goal and suffered a -3 rating. Three assists from Phil Kessel and two from Evgeni Malkin just weren’t enough to knock the Blue Jackets out.

While Fleury faces some questions after allowing four and five goals in Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky breathes a sigh of relief … though you wonder if there’s still some self-doubt. Merely looking at this stat could make Bobrovsky and others shudder.

They can work on that in Pittsburgh for Game 5. At least tonight they finally won a playoff game in regulation – and stayed alive in the series – on Tuesday.

It’s a long ride to getting the most important first on their minds (first Blue Jackets comeback from a 3-0 deficit), but they took that initial leap tonight.