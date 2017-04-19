Lazar, Hamilton to make series debuts for Flames

The Calgary Flames are hoping an injection of youth can help get them back in their series with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Flames, who trail the Ducks 3-0, are expected to have forwards Curtis Lazar and Freddie Hamilton in the lineup tonight in Calgary. Those two will replace Matt Stajan and Lance Bouma, who will be healthy scratches.
Lazar, 22, played four games for Calgary after getting traded from Ottawa at the deadline. The Flames saw “significant upside” in the former first-round draft pick, and he responded with one goal and two assists in those four games.
Lazar and Hamilton are expected to skate on a fourth line with veteran winger Troy Brouwer.
The NHL announced the three finalists for the 2017 Selke on Wednesday: Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild’s Mikko Koivu.
As a reminder, the award is phrased as being given “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” PHWA members are the voters.
From here, these are some great choices. Sure, you can advance your own suggestions (Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames, maybe?) but no one’s really glaringly out of place.
Bergeron is a three-time winner of the trophy, a player who tends to satisfy “traditional” types with his face-off skills and scoring output, while he’s such a perennial puck possession monster that fancy stat-leaning people may think of the nominees as Bergeron and two other guys.
The NHL does a nice job summarizing Kesler’s regular spot among nominees:
Kesler is a Selke finalist for the second consecutive season and for the fifth time overall. He finished third in 2016 with Anaheim and was a finalist in each season from 2009 through 2011 with Vancouver, capturing the award in 2011.
This is the first time Koivu’s been nominated. For some time, he was a favorite on “most underrated” lists, although he dealt with some struggles before Bruce Boudreau came along. He was a huge part of the Wild’s impressive work in the regular season.
You really can’t go wrong with any of these three nominees.
There are four games on the schedule tonight. The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will look to tie things up, while the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild try to stay alive.
Here’s what you need to know to watch each contest:
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
On Tuesday, Paul Stastny returned to practise, providing a sense of optimism that he could possibly return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as they looked to sweep the Wild.
However, the official word from Blues coach Mike Yeo hours before Game 4 was that the 31-year-old center will not play tonight.
Stastny hasn’t played since March 21 because of a lower-body injury, yet he still had 18 goals and 40 points in 66 regular season games.
The way this series has evolved over the last week has been one of the bigger surprises of the playoffs so far. The Blues lead the series 3-0 and have held the Wild to a total of just three goals, thanks in large part to the spectacular play of goalie Jake Allen. He’s currently sporting a save percentage of .974.
That has been the ‘X-factor’ for the Blues in this series, which they can close out tonight.
“We’re not fools. We know what’s at stake here,” Yeo told reporters. “We’re focused on our opponent, on expecting a very, very strong game from them, the same way they have every other game.”
Like it or not, the NHL doesn’t have a long track record of suspending players for spears (above or below the belt), at least when that player doesn’t have a history of discipline issues.
That likely factored into the league’s decision not to suspend Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for that ugly spear to the groin of Chris Tierney of the San Jose Sharks.
Instead, Draisaitl gets the max fine of a bit more than $2,500.
While some scoff at the league’s process, it’s at least (somewhat) consistent, a point Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman echoes.
Ultimately, the Oilers don’t lose a key player against the Sharks after being embarrassed in Game 4. With the series tied 2-2 and the venue switching to Edmonton, that could be huge.