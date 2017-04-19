Fine but no suspension for Leon Draisaitl’s spear on Chris Tierney

Like it or not, the NHL doesn’t have a long track record of suspending players for spears (above or below the belt), at least when that player doesn’t have a history of discipline issues.
That likely factored into the league’s decision not to suspend Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for that ugly spear to the groin of Chris Tierney of the San Jose Sharks.
Instead, Draisaitl gets the max fine of a bit more than $2,500.
While some scoff at the league’s process, it’s at least (somewhat) consistent, a point Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman echoes.
Ultimately, the Oilers don’t lose a key player against the Sharks after being embarrassed in Game 4. With the series tied 2-2 and the venue switching to Edmonton, that could be huge.
There are four games on the schedule tonight. The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will look to tie things up, while the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild try to stay alive.
Here’s what you need to know to watch each contest:
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
On Tuesday, Paul Stastny returned to practise, providing a sense of optimism that he could possibly return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as they looked to sweep the Wild.
However, the official word from Blues coach Mike Yeo hours before Game 4 was that the 31-year-old center will not play tonight.
Stastny hasn’t played since March 21 because of a lower-body injury, yet he still had 18 goals and 40 points in 66 regular season games.
Watch Blues vs. Wild: Game 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports app
The way this series has evolved over the last week has been one of the bigger surprises of the playoffs so far. The Blues lead the series 3-0 and have held the Wild to a total of just three goals, thanks in large part to the spectacular play of goalie Jake Allen. He’s currently sporting a save percentage of .974.
That has been the ‘X-factor’ for the Blues in this series, which they can close out tonight.
“We’re not fools. We know what’s at stake here,” Yeo told reporters. “We’re focused on our opponent, on expecting a very, very strong game from them, the same way they have every other game.”
The Chicago Blackhawks got Johnny Oduya back at the trade deadline, with the hope he could rekindle his successful partnership with Niklas Hjalmarsson.
But it hasn’t worked out that way, and tomorrow in Nashville, Oduya could be a healthy scratch as the ‘Hawks try to avoid getting swept by the Predators.
Today at practice, Hjalmarsson was paired with Duncan Keith, Michal Kempny was with Brent Seabrook, and Brian Campbell was with Trevor van Riemsdyk.
Blackhawks vs. Predators: Watch Game 4 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Kempy was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the playoffs. He hasn’t played since Apr. 6 in a 4-0 loss at Anaheim.
Oduya, meanwhile, is a minus-3 in the playoffs. Since the trade from Dallas, he’s actually spent most of his time paired with Seabrook, not Hjalmarsson.
Suffice to say, you can expect the Blackhawks’ blue line to go under the microscope this offseason. Oduya, 35, and Campbell, 37, are pending unrestricted free agents, and there’s a real need for an injection of youth.
The question is, who’s ready to make the leap? Prospects like Ville Pokka, Viktor Svedberg, and Erik Gustafsson have been in the system for a while now, and so far they’ve been unable to crack the NHL roster on a full-time basis. Gustav Forsling has potential, but he’s only 20 and may need more time in the AHL.
Apparently, Jonathan Bernier‘s terrific relief performance on Monday night did little to sway his head coach.
After John Gibson was first off the ice at today’s morning skate — the first indicator he’d start tonight’s potential series-clincher — Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle all but cemented his choice with this exchange:
Q: How much thought did you put into your goaltender for tonight’s game?
Carlyle: None.
OK then!
Through the first two games of their series against Calgary, the Ducks had zero questions in goal. Gibson started both, stopping 65 of 69 shots for a .942 save percentage.
Stream Ducks vs. Flames: Game 4 on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, USA)
But then came Game 3.
Gibson started yet again, but was hooked after allowing four goals on 12 shots. It was at that point Carlyle made the switch to Bernier and, with it, changed the entire complexion. Bernier stopped all 16 shots faced, and the Ducks rallied for a 5-4 OT win.
“[Bernier] came in and calmed things down,” Carlyle said yesterday. “His whole demeanor, and the way he approached and played in the situation, he was a guy that settled everything down.”
Carlyle refused to announced his starter yesterday, only confirming that he’d already made up his mind. That left the proverbial door open for a possible switch.
There’s zero surprise he’s going with Gibson, though. Carlyle has played coy in the past about the starting goalie gig, yet almost always circled back to Gibson as the No. 1.