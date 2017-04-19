Fine but no suspension for Leon Draisaitl’s spear on Chris Tierney

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Like it or not, the NHL doesn’t have a long track record of suspending players for spears (above or below the belt), at least when that player doesn’t have a history of discipline issues.

That likely factored into the league’s decision not to suspend Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for that ugly spear to the groin of Chris Tierney of the San Jose Sharks.

Instead, Draisaitl gets the max fine of a bit more than $2,500.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl fined $2,569.44, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 19, 2017

While some scoff at the league’s process, it’s at least (somewhat) consistent, a point Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman echoes.

No suspension. The right call. https://t.co/GV1Pt9IE1I — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 19, 2017

Ultimately, the Oilers don’t lose a key player against the Sharks after being embarrassed in Game 4. With the series tied 2-2 and the venue switching to Edmonton, that could be huge.