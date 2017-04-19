Getty

Facing elimination, Calgary sticks with Elliott in goal

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

No goalie change tonight as the Flames look to keep their season alive against Anaheim.

On Wednesday, Calgary head coach Glen Gulutzan announced that Brian Elliott would remain the club’s starter for a do-or-die Game 4 at the Saddledome.

Yesterday, there were rumblings the Flames might make a switch to Chad Johnson after Elliott struggled in a 5-4 OT loss in Game 3. Elliott looked shaky, and was unable to close the door after his teammates raced out to a 4-1 lead.

The unraveling began with this Shea Theodore marker late in the second period:

It ended with another odorous goal in OT, one in which Elliott’s rebound ricocheted off teammate Michael Stone and into the back of the net.

“It’s not an easy [loss], especially personally,” Elliott said following the game, per the Herald. “I didn’t feel I played very well. I let the team down a little bit. It’s tough to lose off a bounce like that.

“You want to help the team more than you hurt it. It’s tough to swallow right now. The guys spotted four goals, and we should win a game like that.”

Yesterday, Gulutzan wouldn’t commit to Elliott as his Game 4 starter, which led to speculation a change might be in the cards.

Elliott has struggled since a strong performance in Game 1, in which he made 38 saves on 41 shots. He’s since allowed eight goals on 48 shots for an .833 save percentage.

Related: Lazar, Hamilton to make series debuts

 

So much at stake for the Caps, who need to ‘change the narrative,’ and fast

Leave a comment
By Jason BroughApr 19, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Three games into the postseason and the Washington Capitals are already fighting for their playoff lives.

And who among us expected that? ‘

Not many, but that’s the deal for the Presidents’ Trophy-winners, against the team that finished dead last only a year ago.

Lose tonight at Air Canada Centre and the Caps will trail the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1.

Lose tonight and the Caps will be one loss away from one of the most stunning letdowns in NHL playoff history.

And the way things have gone so far, nobody should be surprised if they do lose. Because this is not another Jaroslav Halak situation. The young, dynamic Leafs have gone blow-for-blow with the mighty Caps. They’ve used their speed and their skill. They’ve proven they belong.

“It’s a lot closer match than people let on,” Washington head coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “It’s not David versus Goliath. They’re a good team. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t.”

Trotz himself is under considerable pressure after failing to get Alex Ovechkin enough ice time in Game 3. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner is 2-2 in playoff series with the Caps. And in spite of all the success he’s enjoyed in the regular season, if he goes 2-3, it would be fair to debate his future behind the bench.

The Leafs, meanwhile, can’t get too comfortable. They saw what happened to the Edmonton Oilers last night in San Jose. It was a good warning.

“There’s two parts to that equation,” said head coach Mike Babcock. “One team relaxes and feels pretty good about themselves, talks to everybody and they all tell you how great they’re doing and the other team gets prepared. We talked about that after Game 1, after Game 2 and we’ll continue to talk about it. It’s so important that you get off to a good start here tonight and prepare to compete. They’re going to compete. We have to compete.”

The real pressure, though, is on the Capitals. In the second year of what their general manager has called a “two-year window,” 2017 was shaping up to be their time. A first-round matchup with the inexperienced Leafs. No Kris Letang for the Pittsburgh Penguins. A beatable opponent whoever comes out of the Atlantic bracket. Ditto for whoever comes out of the West.

The Caps, of course, already have a reputation for flopping in the playoffs. But losing to the Leafs would take it to a whole new level.

Are they really going to flop again?

“Until we change the narrative, that’s going to be the question,” defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “It’s up to us to change it. You can’t talk about it. You just have to go and do it.”

Oilers loan Puljujarvi to Finland for Worlds

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

Interesting decision from Edmonton today, regarding the immediate future of prized prospect Jesse Puljujarvi.

With AHL Bakersfield eliminated from the Calder Cup playoffs, Puljujarvi — who scored 28 points in 39 games for the Condors this year — isn’t joining the Oilers as a Black Ace, but will rather join Team Finland at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

From the club:

Edmonton is able to recall Puljujarvi at any time during the assignment.

Puljujarvi, 18, is in his first season with the Oilers organization, after being selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 6’4”, 215-pound forward appeared in 28 games with the Oilers, registering eight points (1G, 7A) and 10 penalty minutes.

Given that Puljujarvi didn’t expect to figure in Edmonton’s playoff run, lending him to the Finnish team makes sense. He’s starred on the international scene in the past, which included winning tournament MVP at the 2016 World Juniors.

Lazar, Hamilton to make series debuts for Flames

AP
3 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 19, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames are hoping an injection of youth can help get them back in their series with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Flames, who trail the Ducks 3-0, are expected to have forwards Curtis Lazar and Freddie Hamilton in the lineup tonight in Calgary. Those two will replace Matt Stajan and Lance Bouma, who will be healthy scratches.

Lazar, 22, played four games for Calgary after getting traded from Ottawa at the deadline. The Flames saw “significant upside” in the former first-round draft pick, and he responded with one goal and two assists in those four games.

Lazar and Hamilton are expected to skate on a fourth line with veteran winger Troy Brouwer.

Draisaitl to have hearing for spearing Tierney in groin

2 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 19, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

The ugly incident that got Leon Draisaitl tossed from Edmonton’s 7-0 loss in San Jose last night has landed him in hot water.

On Wednesday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Draisaitl would have a disciplinary hearing for his spear to the groin of Sharks forward Chris Tierney.

Draisaitl was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions, which came late in the second period of the blowout defeat. Afterward, Sharks forward Logan Couture said there was malice in Draisaitl’s actions.

“I think it’s dangerous,” Couture said, per the Mercury News. “Any time you spear a guy like that you’re intending to injure him. I don’t like those types of plays in this game, but the refs made a good call with throwing him out.”

Back in the 2014 playoffs, two players were fined — but not suspended — for spearing: Boston’s Milan Lucic, and Dallas’ Ryan Garbutt.