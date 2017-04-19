Facing elimination, Calgary sticks with Elliott in goal

No goalie change tonight as the Flames look to keep their season alive against Anaheim.
On Wednesday, Calgary head coach Glen Gulutzan announced that Brian Elliott would remain the club’s starter for a do-or-die Game 4 at the Saddledome.
Yesterday, there were rumblings the Flames might make a switch to Chad Johnson after Elliott struggled in a 5-4 OT loss in Game 3. Elliott looked shaky, and was unable to close the door after his teammates raced out to a 4-1 lead.
The unraveling began with this Shea Theodore marker late in the second period:
It ended with another odorous goal in OT, one in which Elliott’s rebound ricocheted off teammate Michael Stone and into the back of the net.
“It’s not an easy [loss], especially personally,” Elliott said following the game, per the Herald. “I didn’t feel I played very well. I let the team down a little bit. It’s tough to lose off a bounce like that.
“You want to help the team more than you hurt it. It’s tough to swallow right now. The guys spotted four goals, and we should win a game like that.”
Yesterday, Gulutzan wouldn’t commit to Elliott as his Game 4 starter, which led to speculation a change might be in the cards.
Elliott has struggled since a strong performance in Game 1, in which he made 38 saves on 41 shots. He’s since allowed eight goals on 48 shots for an .833 save percentage.
