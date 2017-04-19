Carlyle put no thought into his Game 4 goalie choice

Apparently, Jonathan Bernier‘s terrific relief performance on Monday night did little to sway his head coach.
After John Gibson was first off the ice at today’s morning skate — the first indicator he’d start tonight’s potential series-clincher — Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle all but cemented his choice with this exchange:
Q: How much thought did you put into your goaltender for tonight’s game?
Carlyle: None.
OK then!
Through the first two games of their series against Calgary, the Ducks had zero questions in goal. Gibson started both, stopping 65 of 69 shots for a .942 save percentage.
But then came Game 3.
Gibson started yet again, but was hooked after allowing four goals on 12 shots. It was at that point Carlyle made the switch to Bernier and, with it, changed the entire complexion. Bernier stopped all 16 shots faced, and the Ducks rallied for a 5-4 OT win.
“[Bernier] came in and calmed things down,” Carlyle said yesterday. “His whole demeanor, and the way he approached and played in the situation, he was a guy that settled everything down.”
Carlyle refused to announced his starter yesterday, only confirming that he’d already made up his mind. That left the proverbial door open for a possible switch.
There’s zero surprise he’s going with Gibson, though. Carlyle has played coy in the past about the starting goalie gig, yet almost always circled back to Gibson as the No. 1.