Burn the tape? Oilers coach wants team to learn ‘big lesson’ from 7-0 loss

Members of the Edmonton Oilers and their coach seemed to take a different approach regarding handling Tuesday’s brutal 7-0 Game 4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

They all see eye-to-eye on it being a pretty disastrous showing, though.

As far as the players go, the takeaway seems to indeed be “burn the tape.” Connor McDavid said just “scrap it” and labeled the beating a “one-off.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins points out that, ultimately, the series is just 2-2 despite the lopsided score. After getting pulled from the game, Cam Talbot just said “shelf it.”

"You shelf it. It's gone & forgotten… I go through my process, let it go & be ready on Thursday." @ctalbot33 on rebounding from tonight pic.twitter.com/jXWG5HFw30 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 19, 2017

Todd McLellan might avoid a browbeating film session, but he also wants his team to soak in the anger a bit.

McLellan says he wants his players to think about this loss tonight. Says there wasn't a part of OIlers game he liked. Complete one sided — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 19, 2017

He might have a point, too. The Oilers should channel that anger and take advantage of what should be a raucous Edmonton crowd for Game 5.

We’ll learn a lot about this young team based on how they respond on Thursday.