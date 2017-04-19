2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday

–Sean McIndoe looks at the five different ways your team can lose a playoff game, and how the typical fan reacts in each situation. First, you can lose to a hot goalie (think J-S Giguere or Jaroslav Halak). You can also drop games because of a huge mistake, poor officiating (a favorite of the fans), a fatal flaw, and just simply losing to a better team. (The Hockey News)

–NBA star Andrew Wiggins attended his first playoff game last night, and he took the opportunity to wear a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with his name and number on the back. (The Score)

–One fan threw a beach ball on the ice during last night’s game in Boston between the Bruins and Senators. One of the referees on the ice picked up the ball and stashed it in an interesting way. (Top)

–The Anaheim Ducks became the first team to move on to the second round of the playoffs by defeating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night. Check out the highlights from that game by clicking here.

—Connor McDavid has two points going into Game 5. But if the Oilers want to move on to the second round, they’ll need to franchise center to step up his game. “Eventually your big guys are going to have to step up at some point and win you a hockey game. We’ve had that from (Cam Talbot) in the first three games, and (Zack) Kassian steps up with two game-winners. But we need a little more from everybody.” (Sportsnet)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean chores and daddy duty stops for the players. Some guys enjoy getting away from their responsibilities at home so they can focus on hockey, while others prefer being around their loved ones. “I’ve never gone on a long playoff run so maybe then I would want to stay in a hotel, but I don’t know. It might be a good way to get out of taking the garbage out though,” said Sens forward Clarke MacArthur. (Canadian Press)

–The Dallas News had a Q & A with former Star Mike Modano. Does Modano think Ken Hitchcock is the right man for the job in Dallas? “Well I’m excited, obviously, for the fans and the city of Dallas. Hitch is a unique guy. He’s very intense. He loves what he does. He wants the best out of everybody. He’ll be demanding and hard on a lot of people from top to bottom, but I think that’s what really makes him who he is.” (Dallas Morning News)