Getty

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 19, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

There’s four games on the schedule tonight. The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will look to tie things up, while the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild try to stay alive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Nikita Tryamkin has apparently left the Canucks and returned to the KHL

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

After one full season in Vancouver, it appears towering defenseman Nikita Tryamkin is headed back to Russia.

The KHL reported Thursday morning that Tryamkin has returned to Yekaterinburg Automobilist, where he played prior to joining the Canucks toward the end of the 2015-16 season.

The Canucks selected the six-foot-seven-inch, 265-pound Tryamkin in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Given his size and at times ferocious play, he was becoming a fan favorite in Vancouver while showing potential he could perhaps one day be a top-four defenseman.

He was at the end of a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $925,000. This season, he played in 66 games, scoring twice with nine points. He also averaged 16:44 of ice time, which was seventh among Canucks defensemen.

Canucks’ Gaunce to have shoulder surgery, reported timeline could be 4-6 months

Getty
Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

After missing the final month of the regular season with a shoulder injury, Canucks forward Brendan Gaunce will undergo surgery Thursday, the club announced.

“Brendan sustained a shoulder injury in March and has been working closely with our medical team,” said GM Jim Benning in a statement.

“After a period of rehabilitation and observation, Brendan and our medical team have deemed, that based on his response to treatment, the best course of action is to undergo surgery for injury management and preparation for next season.”

Gaunce, 23, last played on March 9. In 57 games, he recorded five assists, going the entire season without scoring a goal. To his credit, he did have the highest Corsi For rating (51.3 per cent) among Canucks players with 400 minutes or more at five-on-five.

The Canucks didn’t announce a timeline for recovery, but it appears to be lengthy, according to Ben Kuzma of The Province newspaper.

From The Province:

That procedure will be performed Thursday in Vancouver and depending on severity of the tear, the 23-year-old centre-turned-winger could be sidelined from four to six months. Professional athletes recover quicker and the best prognosis for Gaunce would be a four-month recovery window and then ramping up his training and skating a month before main camp in Vancouver.

Gaunce is a pending restricted free agent, at the end of his entry-level contract that has an annual cap hit of just over $863,000.

It’s been widely reported in Vancouver that Gaunce could be a potential target for the Vegas Golden Knights in June’s expansion draft, although this development — and the reported timeline — could make him a less desirable option.

PHT Morning Skate: How typical fans react to different kinds of playoff losses

1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriApr 20, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Sean McIndoe looks at the five different ways your team can lose a playoff game, and how the typical fan reacts in each situation. First, you can lose to a hot goalie (think J-S Giguere or Jaroslav Halak). You can also drop games because of a huge mistake, poor officiating (a favorite of the fans), a fatal flaw, and just simply losing to a better team. (The Hockey News)

–NBA star Andrew Wiggins attended his first playoff game last night, and he took the opportunity to wear a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with his name and number on the back. (The Score)

–One fan threw a beach ball on the ice during last night’s game in Boston between the Bruins and Senators. One of the referees on the ice picked up the ball and stashed it in an interesting way. (Top)

–The Anaheim Ducks became the first team to move on to the second round of the playoffs by defeating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday night. Check out the highlights from that game by clicking here.

Connor McDavid has two points going into Game 5. But if the Oilers want to move on to the second round, they’ll need to franchise center to step up his game. “Eventually your big guys are going to have to step up at some point and win you a hockey game. We’ve had that from (Cam Talbot) in the first three games, and (Zack) Kassian steps up with two game-winners. But we need a little more from everybody.” (Sportsnet)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, but that doesn’t mean chores and daddy duty stops for the players. Some guys enjoy getting away from their responsibilities at home so they can focus on hockey, while others prefer being around their loved ones. “I’ve never gone on a long playoff run so maybe then I would want to stay in a hotel, but I don’t know. It might be a good way to get out of taking the garbage out though,” said Sens forward Clarke MacArthur. (Canadian Press)

–The Dallas News had a Q & A with former Star Mike Modano. Does Modano think Ken Hitchcock is the right man for the job in Dallas?  “Well I’m excited, obviously, for the fans and the city of Dallas. Hitch is a unique guy. He’s very intense. He loves what he does. He wants the best out of everybody. He’ll be demanding and hard on a lot of people from top to bottom, but I think that’s what really makes him who he is.” (Dallas Morning News)

Flames’ Elliott ‘still can’t explain’ soft opening goal in Game 4 loss

3 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT

Brian Elliott‘s night didn’t last long. The same is true for the Flames’ foray into the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Needing a win Wednesday to stave off elimination and a first-round sweep against the Anaheim Ducks, Elliott got the start but was pulled less than six minutes in after allowing a bad goal from Patrick Eaves, giving the visitors an early lead.

Speaking to reporters after the game, a 3-1 Flames loss, ending their season, Calgary’s coach Glen Gulutzan admitted he didn’t like the goal Elliott gave up and that he felt his team at that time “needed a spark.”

Gulutzan certainly didn’t waste any time making his decision to pull Elliott.

Chad Johnson entered the game and was promptly scored on. The Flames, meanwhile, were only able to get one by Ducks goalie John Gibson, who redeemed himself after a shaky outing in Game 3.

“As a goalie you take pride in giving yourself and your team a chance to win every night and that, off the bat, I still can’t explain how it goes under my pad there,” said Elliott, per the Calgary Herald.

“I feel bad. I didn’t give our guys a chance right off the bat. It was definitely a short leash – I’m not saying I deserve a longer one after that. It’s tough when you can’t go out and redeem yourself, but the guys went out and did a great job trying to come back. They put it all out there, I’m definitely proud of them.”

That same column also strongly suggested — or stated outright — that the 32-year-old Elliott’s time with the Flames is done after one season.

Acquired last summer from St. Louis, Elliott is a pending unrestricted free agent, per CapFriendly, at the end of a three-year, $7.5 million contract he signed while with the Blues.

He was streaky at times during the season, but ultimately struggled in the latter half of this series, particularly in a Game 3 Flames collapse, before getting the hook after just three shots faced Wednesday.