Vegas Golden Knights roster reveal will happen at NHL Awards on June 21

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL announced that the Vegas Golden Knights will announce their 30 selections from the expansion draft on June 21, adding a considerable dash of pizzazz to the 2017 NHL Awards.

(Will there still be skits?)

To review, the protected players and available players lists are expected to be revealed on June 18, giving Hockey Twitter/message boards a few days to put together hypothetical situations in respective mad science labs.

It will be a glorious, chaotic time. Perhaps the celebrity host will get to make especially awkward jokes? (Crosses fingers for Norm.)

Anyway, the league also revealed when the award nominees will be announced:

Wednesday, April 19

Selke Trophy (forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)

Thursday, April 20

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Friday, April 21

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Saturday, April 22

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Sunday, April 23

Lady Byng Trophy (player best combining sportsmanship and ability)

Monday, April 24

Masterton Trophy (perseverance and dedication to hockey)

Tuesday, April 25

NHL Foundation Player Award (community service)

Wednesday, April 26

Jack Adams Award (top head coach)

Thursday, April 27

Mark Messier Leadership Award

Monday, May 1

Hart Trophy (most valuable player to his team)

Tuesday, May 2

Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the Players)

Fun times will be had.