Vegas Golden Knights roster reveal will happen at NHL Awards on June 21

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

The NHL announced that the Vegas Golden Knights will announce their 30 selections from the expansion draft on June 21, adding a considerable dash of pizzazz to the 2017 NHL Awards.

(Will there still be skits?)

To review, the protected players and available players lists are expected to be revealed on June 18, giving Hockey Twitter/message boards a few days to put together hypothetical situations in respective mad science labs.

It will be a glorious, chaotic time. Perhaps the celebrity host will get to make especially awkward jokes? (Crosses fingers for Norm.)

Anyway, the league also revealed when the award nominees will be announced:

Wednesday, April 19
Selke Trophy (forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)

Thursday, April 20
Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Friday, April 21
Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Saturday, April 22
Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Sunday, April 23
Lady Byng Trophy (player best combining sportsmanship and ability)

Monday, April 24
Masterton Trophy (perseverance and dedication to hockey)

Tuesday, April 25
NHL Foundation Player Award (community service)

Wednesday, April 26
Jack Adams Award (top head coach)

Thursday, April 27
Mark Messier Leadership Award

Monday, May 1
Hart Trophy (most valuable player to his team)

Tuesday, May 2
Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the Players)

Fun times will be had.

Blue Jackets baffle Fleury, Crosby; push Penguins to Game 5

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Did the Columbus Blue Jackets get back in the groove, even in falling behind 3-0 in their series, considering the four goals they scored against Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 3? Either way, they really made “The Flower” wilt on Tuesday.

Granted, Columbus didn’t beat Pittsburgh 5-4 in Game 4 due to Fleury’s struggles alone.

Instead, they played exactly like you’d picture a team would need to play to fight off a sweep: aggressive while shaking off setbacks.

Early in the second period, the Blue Jackets went up 3-0, only to see the Penguins enter the final frame down a single goal. You could argue that a more fragile team might have fallen apart, especially against an opponent as dangerous as the Penguins.

Instead, the Blue Jackets just kept pushing forward.

William Karlsson made it 4-2 just 27 seconds into the third, a huge goal that prompted fun hair-flip GIFs. Yet … there was another opportunity for frustration to take over when Tom Kuhnhackl shrunk the lead to one goal again about 90 seconds later.

Again, the Blue Jackets just kept fighting. Boone Jenner made it 5-3 mere minutes later on what would ultimately stand as the game-winner.

(Yes, the Penguins scored once again … but too late this time around.)

It was also a rare rough night for Sidney Crosby, who failed to generate a shot on goal and suffered a -3 rating. Three assists from Phil Kessel and two from Evgeni Malkin just weren’t enough to knock the Blue Jackets out.

While Fleury faces some questions after allowing four and five goals in Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky breathes a sigh of relief … though you wonder if there’s still some self-doubt. Merely looking at this stat could make Bobrovsky and others shudder.

They can work on that in Pittsburgh for Game 5. At least tonight they finally won a playoff game in regulation – and stayed alive in the series – on Tuesday.

It’s a long ride to getting the most important first on their minds (first Blue Jackets comeback from a 3-0 deficit), but they took that initial leap tonight.

Rangers end home woes, tie series with Canadiens

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

The New York Rangers dropped their sixth straight playoff game at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens, and it wasn’t pretty. They buried that stat on Tuesday, though.

Henrik Lundqvist went from frustrated late in the first period to pumping his fist at the end, guiding the Rangers to a tight 2-1 win against the Canadiens. With that, the intriguing first-round series shifts back to Montreal at a 2-2 tie.

Sometimes, it’s easy to sell a transformation just by looking at the shots on goal, even if that can also be overly simple:

Game 2: Rangers – 38 shots on goal, Canadiens – 58 SOG
Game 3: Rangers – 21 SOG, Canadiens – 29 SOG
Game 4: Rangers – 32 SOG, Canadiens – 24 SOG

As other teams see leads evaporate to dizzying degrees, the Rangers managed to protect a 2-1 lead generated by Rick Nash just 4:28 into the second period. That feels like a lifetime by recent standards.

There was some nasty stuff at times in this Game 4, with Brendan Smith ranking among those who take the most abuse. With this series going to a minimum of six contests and almost every match being tight, this one could get nasty.

The goalies have delivered as advertised, too.

Just like that, Blue Jackets at risk of continuing trend of squandered leads

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT

The Columbus Blue Jackets put themselves in a great position to win after the first 20 minutes of Game 4, taking a 2-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They even – seemingly – reversed the trend of bad second-period play, fattening their edge to 3-0 early on.

It was really looking like, maybe, possibly, the Blue Jackets would cruise to their first win of the series.

They enter the second intermission in a … far different state of mind, however.

After a Monday full of heart-stopping comebacks, the Blue Jackets rapidly saw a 3-0 edge degrade to a more tenuous 3-2 lead.

The mini-comeback began with Patric Hornqvist scoring from his office (or is it Wayne Simmonds‘ office now?):

A few jaws dropped (or at least some nail-biting commenced) after Ron Hainsey made it 3-2 with just a handful of minutes remaining in the second:

The Blue Jackets merely need to draw even in the third to get to a Game 5. It should be interesting to see if they go aggressive or try to play “prevent defense.” Either way, they’re dangerously close to being swept after a shockingly successful run in 2016-17.

So many men on the ice – for both Rangers, Habs – in this goal (Video)

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

On first blush, the Montreal Canadiens’ 1-1 goal from the first period of Game 4 against the New York Rangers was about a few things:

  • Alex Radulov‘s Jagr-esque sturdiness on the puck. (Seriously, good luck getting the biscuit from that guy right now.)
  • The Rangers feeling frustrated after a mostly positive opening frame ending nonetheless at 1-1.
  • An outstanding give-and-go between Shea Weber and Torrey Mitchell.

As it turns out, the goal might be most noteworthy for how many Rangers and Canadiens were on the ice during the tally:

You don’t see that every day/year.