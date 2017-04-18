So many men on the ice – for both Rangers, Habs – in this goal (Video)

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

On first blush, the Montreal Canadiens’ 1-1 goal from the first period of Game 4 against the New York Rangers was about a few things:

  • Alex Radulov‘s Jagr-esque sturdiness on the puck. (Seriously, good luck getting the biscuit from that guy right now.)
  • The Rangers feeling frustrated after a mostly positive opening frame ending nonetheless at 1-1.
  • An outstanding give-and-go between Shea Weber and Torrey Mitchell.

As it turns out, the goal might be most noteworthy for how many Rangers and Canadiens were on the ice during the tally:

You don’t see that every day/year.

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

After playing the first two games — then sitting the next two — Mikkel Boedker will draw back into the San Jose lineup tonight when the Sharks take on the Oilers in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Boedker will replace Joonas Donskoi, who’s been a lineup regular thus far. Donskoi has appeared in all four games, registering an assist while averaging 13:15 TOI per night.

Boedker, meanwhile, was averaging 15:13 TOI prior to getting parked. Head coach Peter DeBoer has used the press box as a motivational tool for the 27-year-old previously — during the regular season Boedker was benched, then healthy scratched — so that could be what’s happening here.

Based on line rushes, Boedker will be on a line with center Logan Couture and fellow Danish winger Jannik Hansen.

This is a fairly big opportunity for Boedker to salvage his first season in San Jose. It’s largely been a disappointment. Signed to a fairly lucrative four-year, $16 million deal in free agency, the expectation was that Boedker’s lighting quick skating ability and familiarity with DeBoer (the two were in tandem in OHL Kitchener) would be a boon for San Jose.

Boedker proceeded to only score 10 goals and 26 points for the Sharks, well off the career-high 51 points he scored last year.

 

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames thought they’d solved their goaltending problem. They thought they were in good shape. Finally.

They thought wrong.

The way their series with the Ducks just went, it is tough to imagine Brian Elliott getting a contract extension and returning next season.

Elliott, a pending unrestricted free agent, started all four games against Anaheim. He lost the first three, then only lasted 5:38 of Game 4 before being replaced by journeyman backup Chad Johnson.

Read more: Elliott ‘still can’t explain’ soft opening goal in Game 4 loss

Elliott finished the playoffs with an .880 save percentage — a big reason the Flames were swept.

Now, if his regular season had gone smoothly, Elliott’s playoff numbers could perhaps be excused. But his regular season did not go smoothly. It started horrifically, got significantly better after Christmas, then trailed off again down the stretch.

It’s unfortunate, really, because Elliott had hoped to be so much more for the Flames after being acquired from St. Louis.

“I’m going to do my best to be the backbone of the team,” he said over the summer, “and try to be a leader and just do whatever I can to be the rock for the guys on the back end and let the guys do the rest of the work.”

At 32 years old, Elliott is no spring chicken either. So, instead of giving him another chance, the Flames may look to sign 30-year-old Ben Bishop or 28-year-old Scott Darling. Both are pending UFAs.

Or maybe they get Marc-Andre Fleury from Pittsburgh. He’s only signed for two more years, which could provide a bridge to youngsters Jon Gillies, Mason McDonald, or Nick Schneider.

It’s all up in the air for GM Brad Treliving — that is, assuming he’s still the GM.

Treliving is like his two goalies. He doesn’t have a contract extension either.

By Mike HalfordApr 20, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

Jim Montgomery, the University of Denver head coach that recently led the Pioneers to the national title, will interview with the Panthers for their vacant head coaching gig.

“I have spoken to Florida and I will meet with Florida over the next week to 10 days,” Montgomery told the Denver Post on Wednesday. “The date hasn’t yet been confirmed.”

Montgomery, 47, has spent the last three years at Denver, building one of college hockey’s most elite programs. This year’s squad was anchored by Hobey Baker winner Will Butcher, U.S. junior shootout hero Troy Terry and, perhaps most interestingly, freshman scoring sensation Henrik Borgstrom — Florida’s first-round pick at last year’s draft.

After missing the playoffs, Florida announced it would not retain interim head coach Tom Rowe, who took over from Gerard Gallant in November.

A former NHL center that spent time with St. Louis, Montreal, Dallas and Philadelphia, Montgomery has emerged as a in-demand candidate. Sportsnet reported he interviewed for the head coaching gig in Calgary last summer, which eventually went to Glen Gulutzan.

Blackhawks aim to avoid first sweep since ’93

By Jason BroughApr 20, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

It looked yesterday like Johnny Oduya would be a healthy scratch tonight in Nashville.

He still may be.

But there’s another option on the table, apparently. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville could go with seven defenseman, keeping Oduya in the lineup while also introducing Michal Kempny to the series.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Considering how little Jordin Tootoo has played (5:29 in Game 1 and 6:57 in Game 3), and considering how much Quenneville is likely to double-shift Patrick Kane as the Hawks desperately seek some goals, it’s not too drastic a measure. But it’s a sign of just how much Oduya has struggled in the series.

“Not very good,” Oduya said of his play so far. “Obviously, there has to be more levels than what it is right now.”

The Blackhawks trail the Predators, 3-0. Chicago’s only scored two goals in the entire series, both of them Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss.

One of the Stanley Cup favorites heading into the postseason, the ‘Hawks are suddenly on the verge of being swept for the first time since 1993, when it was the Blues who pulled off the first-round upset (and Ed Belfour who went bananas).

“Individually or collectively, from every single guy there’s more. That’s what we’re going to need,” said Quenneville, per CSN Chicago. “To be our best we need everyone contributing in their own ways and being their best, and I think everyone has room for improvement.”