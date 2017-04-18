Rangers end home woes, tie series with Canadiens

The New York Rangers dropped their sixth straight playoff game at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens, and it wasn’t pretty. They buried that stat on Tuesday, though.
Henrik Lundqvist went from frustrated late in the first period to pumping his fist at the end, guiding the Rangers to a tight 2-1 win against the Canadiens. With that, the intriguing first-round series shifts back to Montreal at a 2-2 tie.
Sometimes, it’s easy to sell a transformation just by looking at the shots on goal, even if that can also be overly simple:
Game 2: Rangers – 38 shots on goal, Canadiens – 58 SOG
Game 3: Rangers – 21 SOG, Canadiens – 29 SOG
Game 4: Rangers – 32 SOG, Canadiens – 24 SOG
As other teams see leads evaporate to dizzying degrees, the Rangers managed to protect a 2-1 lead generated by Rick Nash just 4:28 into the second period. That feels like a lifetime by recent standards.
There was some nasty stuff at times in this Game 4, with Brendan Smith ranking among those who take the most abuse. With this series going to a minimum of six contests and almost every match being tight, this one could get nasty.
The goalies have delivered as advertised, too.
No goalie change tonight as the Flames look to keep their season alive against Anaheim.
On Wednesday, Calgary head coach Glen Gulutzan announced that Brian Elliott would remain the club’s starter for a do-or-die Game 4 at the Saddledome.
Yesterday, there were rumblings the Flames might make a switch to Chad Johnson after Elliott struggled in a 5-4 OT loss in Game 3. Elliott looked shaky, and was unable to close the door after his teammates raced out to a 4-1 lead.
The unraveling began with this Shea Theodore marker late in the second period:
It ended with another odorous goal in OT, one in which Elliott’s rebound ricocheted off teammate Michael Stone and into the back of the net.
“It’s not an easy [loss], especially personally,” Elliott said following the game, per the Herald. “I didn’t feel I played very well. I let the team down a little bit. It’s tough to lose off a bounce like that.
“You want to help the team more than you hurt it. It’s tough to swallow right now. The guys spotted four goals, and we should win a game like that.”
Yesterday, Gulutzan wouldn’t commit to Elliott as his Game 4 starter, which led to speculation a change might be in the cards.
Elliott has struggled since a strong performance in Game 1, in which he made 38 saves on 41 shots. He’s since allowed eight goals on 48 shots for an .833 save percentage.
The Calgary Flames are hoping an injection of youth can help get them back in their series with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Flames, who trail the Ducks 3-0, are expected to have forwards Curtis Lazar and Freddie Hamilton in the lineup tonight in Calgary. Those two will replace Matt Stajan and Lance Bouma, who will be healthy scratches.
Lazar, 22, played four games for Calgary after getting traded from Ottawa at the deadline. The Flames saw “significant upside” in the former first-round draft pick, and he responded with one goal and two assists in those four games.
Lazar and Hamilton are expected to skate on a fourth line with veteran winger Troy Brouwer.
The ugly incident that got Leon Draisaitl tossed from Edmonton’s 7-0 loss in San Jose last night has landed him in hot water.
On Wednesday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Draisaitl would have a disciplinary hearing for his spear to the groin of Sharks forward Chris Tierney.
Draisaitl was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions, which came late in the second period of the blowout defeat. Afterward, Sharks forward Logan Couture said there was malice in Draisaitl’s actions.
“I think it’s dangerous,” Couture said, per the Mercury News. “Any time you spear a guy like that you’re intending to injure him. I don’t like those types of plays in this game, but the refs made a good call with throwing him out.”
Back in the 2014 playoffs, two players were fined — but not suspended — for spearing: Boston’s Milan Lucic, and Dallas’ Ryan Garbutt.
The Columbus Blue Jackets may be trailing the series 3-1, but they’ve owned the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period.
Last night, for the second straight game, the Jackets jumped out to a two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes. They went on to win, 5-4.
In Game 3 on Sunday, they held a 3-1 advantage after the first. The difference then was they couldn’t protect it, and the Penguins fought back to take it, 5-4, in overtime.
Now the series returns to Pittsburgh, where the Pens took Games 1 and 2 despite getting outshot by a combined 28-10 in the first period. If not for Marc-Andre Fleury, the visitors easily could’ve come away with a win or two.
Pittsburgh forward Matt Cullen knows the Pens needs a better start in Game 5.
“This is a team, Columbus, that comes out pretty hard,” Cullen said, per the Post-Gazette. “That’s sort of their hallmark. I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job handling that and attempting to dictate that ourselves.”
Granted, the Jackets are still the ones facing elimination, with no margin for error.
But there’s some pressure on the defending champs now. Lose tomorrow at PPG Paints Arena and it’s back to Columbus for Game 6, and wouldn’t that make things interesting.