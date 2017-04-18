Predators push Blackhawks to brink of elimination with comeback OT win

Apr 18, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT

The Nashville Predators are one win away from sweeping the top-ranked team in the Western Conference coming into the post-season.

The Predators put the Chicago Blackhawks on the brink of elimination after taking a 3-0 series lead courtesy of a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory Monday.

Kevin Fiala, who had minutes before been denied on a marvelous Corey Crawford toe save, scored the winner.

This game was not without controversy. And it came at a pivotal moment.

The Predators tied the game late in the third period, but the Blackhawks challenged the goal on possible interference with Crawford. It appeared they had a pretty good case, too.

Here is an explanation from the NHL:

At 14:08 of the third period in the Blackhawks/Predators game, Chicago requested a Coach’s Challenge to review whether Viktor Arvidsson interfered with Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford prior to Filip Forsberg‘s goal.

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred.

Therefore the original call stands – good goal Nashville Predators.

Since the Coach’s Challenge did not result in the original call being overturned, the Chicago Blackhawks forfeit their time-out.

The Blackhawks had been shut out in the first two games of this series, but managed to solve Pekka Rinne during a much better second period in Game 3.

But the Predators were a handful most of the night because of their speed, and they managed to win the game on the 49th registered shot on Crawford.

Ducks roar back to defeat Flames in OT, take 3-0 series lead

Apr 18, 2017, 1:40 AM EDT

Four games on the Monday playoff schedule, and all four went to overtime.

For the Calgary Flames, this was a devastating turn of events.

The Flames had built a three-goal lead on the strength of a red-hot power play that helped chase Anaheim Ducks starter John Gibson from the crease midway through the second period of Game 3 on Monday.

But, on this night at least, no lead in the NHL seemed to be safe, and the Ducks came roaring back for a 5-4 overtime victory, with Corey Perry scoring the winner. Jonathan Bernier, who took over in net from Gibson, stopped all 16 shots he faced for the win.

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 49 seconds remaining in the second period, cutting into the Flames lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Flames’ lead evaporated for good within a span of about four and a half minutes in the third period. Nate Thompson and Theodore scored, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

Again, this game had a controversial call following a video review. Thompson’s goal came off a deflection in front, in which his stick appeared at first to be above the crossbar.

Here’s an explanation from the NHL:

At 11:14 of the third period in the Ducks/Flames game, video review confirmed that Nate Thompson’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Calgary net. According to Rule 38.4 (vi) “The determining factor is where the puck makes contact with the stick in relation to the crossbar. If the puck makes contact with the portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar and enters the goal, this goal shall be allowed”. Good goal Anaheim. 

The Flames are now on the brink of elimination, trailing the Ducks 3-0 in the series. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Calgary.

Flames chase Gibson from Ducks net in Game 3

Apr 17, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames have opened up a 4-1 lead on the Ducks midway through two periods in Game 3, which has resulted in Anaheim goalie John Gibson getting the hook.

Three of the four Calgary goals so far have come on the power play. Sam Bennett‘s second goal of the series gave Calgary a three-goal advantage and prompted Ducks coach Randy Carlyle to make a goaltending change.

Gibson allowed four goals on 16 shots, before giving way to Jonathan Bernier, who was solid in March when he was called upon to take the starting duties for an injured Gibson.

The Ducks lead the series 2-0.

Video: An unlikely source snaps Blackhawks scoring drought versus Predators

Apr 17, 2017, 11:19 PM EDT

It took a while, 141 minutes and five seconds to be exact, for the Chicago Blackhawks to score a goal in this series with Nashville.

After being shut out in the first two games of this series, the Blackhawks opened up a lead in the second period of Game 3, finally snapping their goal drought as Dennis Rasmussen was able to beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne.

The Blackhawks had been denied earlier in the game, as Rinne made a desperation stick save on a strange bounce off the glass from a clearing attempt.

However, since the start of the second period, the Blackhawks have grabbed a two-goal lead. Rasmussen opened the scoring and Patrick Kane scored his first of the series about 10 minutes later on the power play.

Senators take series lead thanks to Bobby Ryan’s OT goal

Apr 17, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators looked to be in complete control against the Boston Bruins on Monday night, racing out a three-goal lead early in the third period before letting it slip away.

But thanks to Bobby Ryan‘s overtime goal 5:43 into the extra period, the Senators were able to escape with a 4-3 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead.

The fact that Ryan scored the goal will be a little controversial in Boston for sure.

Ryan’s goal came on a power play after he was hit in the face by Bruins forward Riley Nash, resulting in Nash getting a two-minute for roughing. Just prior to Nash’s jab at Ryan’s face, Ryan appeared to catch Nash with a direct hit to the head that went uncalled.

It did not take long for Ryan to score the goal shown in the video above.

Along with Ryan’s goal, the big stars for Ottawa on Monday were once again defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Mike Hoffman. Hoffman scored a pair of goals while Karlsson recorded a pair of helpers, while the two teamed up for an absolutely sensational goal in the first period to open the scoring.