Predators push Blackhawks to brink of elimination with comeback OT win

The Nashville Predators are one win away from sweeping the top-ranked team in the Western Conference coming into the post-season.

The Predators put the Chicago Blackhawks on the brink of elimination after taking a 3-0 series lead courtesy of a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory Monday.

Kevin Fiala, who had minutes before been denied on a marvelous Corey Crawford toe save, scored the winner.

This game was not without controversy. And it came at a pivotal moment.

The Predators tied the game late in the third period, but the Blackhawks challenged the goal on possible interference with Crawford. It appeared they had a pretty good case, too.

Here is an explanation from the NHL:

At 14:08 of the third period in the Blackhawks/Predators game, Chicago requested a Coach’s Challenge to review whether Viktor Arvidsson interfered with Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford prior to Filip Forsberg‘s goal. After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred.

Therefore the original call stands – good goal Nashville Predators. Since the Coach’s Challenge did not result in the original call being overturned, the Chicago Blackhawks forfeit their time-out.

The Blackhawks had been shut out in the first two games of this series, but managed to solve Pekka Rinne during a much better second period in Game 3.

But the Predators were a handful most of the night because of their speed, and they managed to win the game on the 49th registered shot on Crawford.