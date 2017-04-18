PHT Morning Skate: Bobby Carpenter, Denna Laing complete Boston Marathon

–The Hockey News roundtable make their Jack Adams Award picks for the 2016-17 season. Glen Gulutzan’s Flames got off a rocky start this year, but they were able to turn it around in a big way. Mike Babcock and John Tortorella also got some love. (The Hockey News)

–Don’t you just love when a trade works out for both teams? Well, the Phil Kessel trade is looking like it’s working out for both Toronto and Pittsburgh. Kessel was a huge part of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run last season, while the Leafs have benefited from the assets they got for him. Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the OT winner in Game 2 against Washington, was part of the Kessel trade and Toronto also got a first-round pick from Pittsburgh, which they traded to Anaheim for Frederik Andersen. (Canoe.ca)

–Sports Day assembled a list of “10 things you might not know about Ken Hitchcock”. There’s an awesome story in there about how he was trying to rip into Brenden Morrow on the bench, but Brett Hull kept blocking his view. Hitchcock definitely didn’t appreciate that. (Sports Day)

–Who expected the Maple Leafs to have a 2-1 series lead over the Capitals? Yea, not many people. But thanks to a 4-3 OT win on Monday night, that’s exactly where they stand. You can watch the highlights from Game 3 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

—William Nylander was 11 years old when his father, Michael, played for the Washington Capitals. William often accompanied his father to practice, where he would dream about making it to the NHL. Fast forward less than a decade, and Nylander is in the NHL trying to eliminate some of the players he grew up watching. “You see those guys doing it. You look up to them, and you think they are so cool. It made me want to get there, and it also made me think it was possible.” (Washington Post)

–The Nashville Predators have benefited from having a rock-solid shutdown pairing in Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban. The two have been going up against the opposition’s best forwards, and they’ve done a terrific job. “We know when we’re out against their top line, you want to make sure you limit their chances. But at the same time, when you have the puck, they can’t do anything. They can’t score. … You want to be solid defensively, but if you’re up ice and in the offensive zone, they can’t score from there.” (The Tennessean)

–Former NWHL player Denna Laing hasn’t been able to walk since she suffered a spinal injury during an outdoor game in Boston last year. But Laing and former NHLer Bobby Carpenter combined forces to finish the Boston Marathon in 4:32:30. They combined to raise $80,000 in the process. What an incredible story. (Boston.com)