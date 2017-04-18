PHT Morning Skate: Bobby Carpenter, Denna Laing complete Boston Marathon

1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriApr 18, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Hockey News roundtable make their Jack Adams Award picks for the 2016-17 season. Glen Gulutzan’s Flames got off a rocky start this year, but they were able to turn it around in a big way. Mike Babcock and John Tortorella also got some love. (The Hockey News)

–Don’t you just love when a trade works out for both teams? Well, the Phil Kessel trade is looking like it’s working out for both Toronto and Pittsburgh. Kessel was a huge part of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup run last season, while the Leafs have benefited from the assets they got for him. Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the OT winner in Game 2 against Washington, was part of the Kessel trade and Toronto also got a first-round pick from Pittsburgh, which they traded to Anaheim for Frederik Andersen. (Canoe.ca)

–Sports Day assembled a list of “10 things you might not know about Ken Hitchcock”. There’s an awesome story in there about how he was trying to rip into Brenden Morrow on the bench, but Brett Hull kept blocking his view. Hitchcock definitely didn’t appreciate that. (Sports Day)

–Who expected the Maple Leafs to have a 2-1 series lead over the Capitals? Yea, not many people. But thanks to a 4-3 OT win on Monday night, that’s exactly where they stand. You can watch the highlights from Game 3 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

William Nylander was 11 years old when his father, Michael, played for the Washington Capitals. William often accompanied his father to practice, where he would dream about making it to the NHL. Fast forward less than a decade, and Nylander is in the NHL trying to eliminate some of the players he grew up watching. “You see those guys doing it. You look up to them, and you think they are so cool. It made me want to get there, and it also made me think it was possible.” (Washington Post)

–The Nashville Predators have benefited from having a rock-solid shutdown pairing in Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban. The two have been going up against the opposition’s best forwards, and they’ve done a terrific job. “We know when we’re out against their top line, you want to make sure you limit their chances. But at the same time, when you have the puck, they can’t do anything. They can’t score. … You want to be solid defensively, but if you’re up ice and in the offensive zone, they can’t score from there.” (The Tennessean)

–Former NWHL player Denna Laing hasn’t been able to walk since she suffered a spinal injury during an outdoor game in Boston last year. But Laing and former NHLer Bobby Carpenter combined forces to finish the Boston Marathon in 4:32:30. They combined to raise $80,000 in the process. What an incredible story. (Boston.com)

Will Calgary consider goalie switch for Game 4?

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 18, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Earlier this year, Chad Johnson took over the Flames’ starting gig from the struggling Brian Elliott. Johnson played exceptionally well, and some suggested he might’ve saved Calgary’s season.

So, could the Flames go back to the well?

They might have to.

Elliott looked shaky in Monday’s 5-4 OT loss to the Ducks, one that put the Flames on the brink of elimination. He was unable to close the door after his teammates raced out to a 4-1 lead, and the unraveling began with this Shea Theodore marker late in the second period:

It ended with another odorous goal in OT, one in which Elliott’s rebound ricocheted off teammate Michael Stone and into the back of the net.

“It’s not an easy [loss], especially personally,” Elliott said following the game, per the Herald. “I didn’t feel I played very well. I let the team down a little bit. It’s tough to lose off a bounce like that.

“You want to help the team more than you hurt it. It’s tough to swallow right now. The guys spotted four goals, and we should win a game like that.”

Elliott’s numbers have steadily declined as the series has progressed. After making 38 saves on 41 shots in the opener — a .927 save percentage — he’s since allowed eight goals on 48 shots.

An .833 save percentage.

It’s not just the numbers, either. Onlookers noticed that Elliott looked shaky throughout Game 3, suggesting that Anaheim’s comeback strategy consisted of throwing pucks on net, and seeing what Elliott could stop. Clearly, it worked. Theodore’s 4-2 goal game from a bad angle, and Perry’s OT winner was flung on Elliott from a distance.

So… what about Johnson?

Though he’s never played in the playoffs before, the 30-year-old has proven capable of filling the starter’s gig. He was solid in Buffalo two years ago — 22 wins, .920 save percentage, 2.36 GAA — and, as mentioned above, played very well in a No. 1 capacity earlier this season, when head coach Glen Gulutzan adopted a “win and you’re in” strategy for his netminders.

Johnson’s best stretch came in November, when he went 7-3-0 with a .939 save percentage. It allowed the Flames to survive Elliott’s early struggles, and get back into the playoffs after missing last year.

Now, they might need to rely on Johnson yet again.

Canucks reportedly interested in Krueger, but is the feeling mutual?

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in Ralph Krueger for their head-coaching vacancy, and Krueger may be sorta, kinda interested too.

The former Edmonton Oilers head coach, currently the chairman of English Premier League side Southampton, told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that he’s “had some interesting chats these past weeks, but my focus remains fully on the Saints for now.”

The “for now” part would seem to leave the door slightly ajar.

Krueger, who coached Team Europe to an unlikely spot in the final of the 2016 World Cup, made a similar statement in September.

“I came in here committed completely to Southampton Football Club and the future of that organization in my role,” he said. “You can never say never, but at the moment I’m very proud to be back in hockey at this level and to be competing. We are just having so much fun in our room, the coaches, the players, the whole group is enjoying it, and I am, too. But my real life is my commitment to Southampton Football Club at the moment.”

Another qualifier: “at the moment.”

Of course, the consensus candidate to replace Willie Desjardins in Vancouver has been Travis Green, who’s coached the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Utica the past four seasons.

But ever since the World Cup, there’s been speculation about Krueger, who many feel got a raw deal in Edmonton.

Krueger was fired after just one lockout-shortened season as Oilers head coach. He was replaced by Dallas Eakins, who didn’t last too long on the job either.

Related: In farewell to Vancouver, Willie Desjardins defends his approach to young players

Nash takes responsibility for ‘selfish’ OT penalty

4 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Close to tears, Riley Nash took responsibility for the penalty he took in overtime that led to the Senators’ winning power-play goal last night in Boston.

“I think it was pretty selfish of me, you know…you can’t make that play,” said Nash, per CSN New England. “[You] can’t put the refs in that position regardless of what happened before that, you’ve just got to [take it]. It’s pretty tough for the boys.”

What happened before — just before — was Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan giving Nash an elbow to the head along the boards. Nash responded with a quick jab to Ryan’s head, and the referee gave Nash two minutes for roughing.

That it was Ryan who scored the winner was just salt in the wounds.

“It’s been a pretty physical series all three games, so we’ve had some good runs at them,” said Nash. “They’ve had some good runs at us. I think that’s just playoff hockey, but it’s just one of those things that, a dirty play here, a dirty play there…it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to bite your lip and just take it.”

While Nash took responsibility for his actions, NBC’s Pierre McGuire thought it was the referees who blew it.

“That’s got to be matching minors,” said McGuire. “Honestly, if you’re going to set the standard, you’ve got to call it the right way. I have no skin in this game at all. But if you’re going to set a standard, you’ve got to call it both ways. That’s a hit to the head (by Ryan). That’s got to be called. If you’re going to call the next one, then call it. That is not well done at all. That’s a big break for Ottawa.”

Regardless, the Senators lead the Bruins, 2-1, in their best-of-seven series. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Boston.

Hartnell among lineup changes as CBJ looks to avoid sweep

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordApr 18, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Columbus head coach John Tortorella is shaking things up ahead what could be the last game of the season.

The Blue Jackets, down 3-0 in their first round series to Pittsburgh, are making a series of lineup changes for tonight’s Game 4 at Nationwide — which includes veteran forward Scott Hartnell, who’s out with an upper-body injury.

Lukas Sedlak, who’s been out with an upper-body injury of his own, will replace Hartnell up front. This will be Sedlak’s playoff debut, after starring with AHL Cleveland last year en route to the Calder Cup championship.

On defense, Zach Werenski was already ruled out for the year due to facial fractures suffered in Game 3.  But that’s not the only change on defense. Youngster Scott Harrington is being replaced as well, after playing over 18 minutes on Sunday.

With Werenski and Harrington out, the Jackets will play Kyle Quincey and Markus Nutivaara. Both will be making their postseason debuts as well.

Finally, Matt Calvert will draw back into the lineup after missing Game 3 to suspension. Appears as though he’ll go in for Sonny Milano, the rookie that played less than seven minutes against Pittsburgh the other night.

“It was tough to watch Game Three,” Calvert said, per the Jackets website. “You want to be out there helping your teammates. I’m just going to come back, play my game, bring energy, play hard and try to help out the team.”

Related: Fleury ‘seems to stop the hard ones and maybe let in the easy ones,’ says Hartnell

 