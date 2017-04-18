Getty

Penguins say all the right things ahead of potential Columbus sweep

4 Comments
Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One more win and the Pittsburgh Penguins sweep their way to the next round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One more loss for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the best season in franchise history comes to an abrupt end.

The Penguins enter Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena with a comfortable 3-0 lead. But as much as they would like a sweep, the Penguins know it’s dangerous to bring out the brooms too early.

“I think it’s going to be the toughest game of the series,” Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel said.

Stream Game 4 online here

Pittsburgh knows it will be facing a team fighting for survival in its home rink. Columbus missed a breakthrough opportunity on Sunday night, letting go of a 3-1 lead and losing 5-4 in overtime on Guentzel’s third goal of the game.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking his usual cautious approach to Game 4 in what so far has been a competitive series despite Pittsburgh’s three wins.

“We haven’t done anything to this point,” Sullivan said. “We haven’t accomplished anything. We’ve got to make sure we approach (Tuesday’s) game just like we approached the first three.

“We’ve got to be ready to play. We’ve got to be ready to win a hockey game. We can’t dwell on the past. We can’t live in the future. We’ve got to stay in the moment.”

The Penguins expect the Blue Jackets’ best shot. And Columbus hopes to give it to them now that its two options are win to send the series back to Pittsburgh or start summer vacation in April.

“There really is no special recipe,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s just do or die right now. We’ve played good hockey. It’s unfortunate we’ve put ourselves in this situation.

“We have a chance to go out and play for all that we need to. I think that might bode well for us where we really have nothing to lose and I think it’s going to allow us to let our game go.

We have a chance to go there and try to make a series of it.”

Foligno and his teammates have to be kicking themselves for letting a win get away on Sunday. After the Blue Jackets roared out to a 3-1 lead after one period, the Penguins seized the momentum in the second and came back to tie, then take the lead in the third and eventually win in overtime.

“It’s the stomping on the throat, as graphic as that may sound, to finish the game,” Foligno said. “Really, that’s what we got away from. In the second period, we let them crawl back. In this series or in the playoffs, when you’re up 3-1, you’ve got to find a way to shut the door and lock it down, and we just didn’t do that.”

The Blue Jackets will welcome back forward Matt Calvert from a one-game suspension, but they will be without standout rookie defenseman Zach Werenski.

Werenski took a puck to the face in the second period on Sunday, left the ice bleeding profusely and then returned for several shifts in the third until he could no longer see well enough to play. The gruesome facial injury will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs.

That makes the Blue Jackets’ uphill climb even steeper against the defending Stanley Cup champions, but veteran forward Scott Hartnell reminded his teammates Monday that the deficit is not insurmountable.

In 2010, Hartnell played a role in the Philadelphia Flyers’ comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the Boston Bruins to win a first-round series.

“We’re still in this thing,” Hartnell said. “We’ve still got another game to play. I don’t think any of us envisioned this. I thought we deserved a better fate. We’re playing good enough to win. There is a belief in (the locker room). There were good vibes that were positive. We’ll still here and putting on our skates.”

Related: Sedlak to replace Hartnell

Flames’ Elliott ‘still can’t explain’ soft opening goal in Game 4 loss

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT

Brian Elliott‘s night didn’t last long. The same is true for the Flames’ foray into the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Needing a win Wednesday to stave off elimination and a first-round sweep against the Anaheim Ducks, Elliott got the start but was pulled less than six minutes in after allowing a bad goal from Patrick Eaves, giving the visitors an early lead.

Speaking to reporters after the game, a 3-1 Flames loss, ending their season, Calgary’s coach Glen Gulutzan admitted he didn’t like the goal Elliott gave up and that he felt his team at that time “needed a spark.”

Gulutzan certainly didn’t waste any time making his decision to pull Elliott.

Chad Johnson entered the game and was promptly scored on. The Flames, meanwhile, were only able to get one by Ducks goalie John Gibson, who redeemed himself after a shaky outing in Game 3.

“As a goalie you take pride in giving yourself and your team a chance to win every night and that, off the bat, I still can’t explain how it goes under my pad there,” said Elliott, per the Calgary Herald.

“I feel bad. I didn’t give our guys a chance right off the bat. It was definitely a short leash – I’m not saying I deserve a longer one after that. It’s tough when you can’t go out and redeem yourself, but the guys went out and did a great job trying to come back. They put it all out there, I’m definitely proud of them.”

That same column also strongly suggested — or stated outright — that the 32-year-old Elliott’s time with the Flames is done after one season.

Acquired last summer from St. Louis, Elliott is a pending unrestricted free agent, per CapFriendly, at the end of a three-year, $7.5 million contract he signed while with the Blues.

He was streaky at times during the season, but ultimately struggled in the latter half of this series, particularly in a Game 3 Flames collapse, before getting the hook after just three shots faced Wednesday.

Ducks sweep the Flames, advance to second round

1 Comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 1:11 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks are off to the second round. The Calgary Flames now head into the off-season.

The Ducks completed a first-round sweep of the Flames thanks to a 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday.

In Game 3, the Flames had a three-goal lead and coughed that up in an overtime loss. In the end, that proved devastating. In the deciding game, the Flames couldn’t complete a comeback of their own after the worst start imaginable.

Brian Elliott let in a soft opening goal to Patrick Eaves and was pulled less than six minutes into the game. Nate Thompson and the Ducks capitalized again, just 1:08 later, this time beating Chad Johnson.

That put Calgary behind right away and despite a second-period power play goal from Sean Monahan — his fourth of the post-season — the Flames never fully recovered.

A big reason for that was the play of Ducks goalie John Gibson. He was pulled in Game 3, then watched as back-up Jonathan Bernier stopped every shot he faced in Anaheim’s comeback win.

But Gibson regrouped nicely in Game 4, making 36 saves, a number of which were of the difficult variety. Going back to Gibson was apparently an easy decision for coach Randy Carlyle, and the Ducks were ultimately rewarded with a stellar effort from their netminder.

The Ducks should now get a substantial rest heading into the second round. The Edmonton-San Jose series is guaranteed to go at least six games. A few days in between games could certainly be beneficial for Anaheim, particularly when it comes to injured defensemen Cam Fowler and Sami Vatanen.

Vatanen wasn’t available for Game 4, while Fowler has resumed skating since his April 4 knee injury.

 

Wild blank the Blues to stave off elimination

Getty
2 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

For the first time in this series, the Minnesota Wild managed to grab the lead — courtesy a rare mistake from Jake Allen, who has been brilliant in net for St. Louis.

It only took until the fourth game, with the Wild facing the possibility of a sweep in the opening round.

Charlie Coyle benefited from the Allen error, as he took advantage of the turnover from the Blues netminder after he played the puck from behind the net. The Wild forward immediately fired the puck toward the net, catching Allen just out of position.

Martin Hanzal added the second Minnesota goal and Devan Dubnyk did his part, making 28 saves, in a 2-0 victory Wednesday. The Wild force a Game 5 at home on Saturday.

Prior to this game, Allen’s play had been the main reason why the Blues held a 3-0 series lead. He had been dominant, with a .974 save percentage entering Wednesday’s contest. He was still very good, particularly as the Wild pushed early for the opening goal.

At one point, the Wild had a 11-1 advantage in shots when they took advantage of the Allen mistake.

The game ended with some fireworks, as Alex Pietrangelo drilled Zach Parise with a huge hit in the final seconds, causing a massive scrum along the boards.

Blues forward Vladimir Sobotka was hurt in front of the Minnesota net early in the third period, but he did return to the game a few minutes later.

Babcock: ‘We weren’t ready to play’ in Game 4 defeat to Capitals

Leave a comment
By Cam TuckerApr 20, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

The opportunity was certainly there for the Toronto Maple Leafs to put the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals on the ropes in their first-round series.

Instead, the Maple Leafs had a bad first period in Game 4, surrendering two goals in the opening 4:34 and then giving up two more goals to Tom Wilson later on to trail 4-1 after 20 minutes.

A mistake at the defensive blue line in the third period led to T.J. Oshie‘s eventual game-winner. Despite another valiant comeback effort, and outshooting Washington 19-3 in the final period, it wasn’t enough this time for the Maple Leafs.

That bad start proved costly for the Maple Leafs, as Washington evened the series 2-2.

“We weren’t very good,” said Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock. “We weren’t ready to play. They were more competitive than us at the start.

“I thought they won all the battles and all the races. I thought they were quicker today. I thought we looked slow and I thought they looked fast.”

Through four games of this series, the Maple Leafs have been incredibly pesky — even tonight, they scored in the final minute to once again pull within a goal and give their fans one last gasp of hope of possibly tying it and forcing overtime for a fourth straight game.

That is of no consolation.

Because as young and inexperienced as the Maple Leafs are compared to their opponent, the chance to put the Capitals down 3-1 as this series shifts back to Washington was there for the taking.

“Well, we don’t think we’re hanging with them. We want to be in the driver’s seat,” said defenseman Morgan Rielly.

“It’s playoffs. I don’t think they should be putting us away. I think we feel like we can come out and control the game. It’s not about hanging on and trying to squeak one out. It’s about controlling the play … and going out and winning the game.”