Just like that, Blue Jackets at risk of continuing trend of squandered leads

The Columbus Blue Jackets put themselves in a great position to win after the first 20 minutes of Game 4, taking a 2-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They even – seemingly – reversed the trend of bad second-period play, fattening their edge to 3-0 early on.
It was really looking like, maybe, possibly, the Blue Jackets would cruise to their first win of the series.
They enter the second intermission in a … far different state of mind, however.
After a Monday full of heart-stopping comebacks, the Blue Jackets rapidly saw a 3-0 edge degrade to a more tenuous 3-2 lead.
The mini-comeback began with Patric Hornqvist scoring from his office (or is it Wayne Simmonds‘ office now?):
A few jaws dropped (or at least some nail-biting commenced) after Ron Hainsey made it 3-2 with just a handful of minutes remaining in the second:
The Blue Jackets merely need to draw even in the third to get to a Game 5. It should be interesting to see if they go aggressive or try to play “prevent defense.” Either way, they’re dangerously close to being swept after a shockingly successful run in 2016-17.