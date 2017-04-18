Jackets need Bobrovsky to return to regular-season form

Sergei Bobrovsky was the MVP of the Blue Jackets this season.
He might even be a finalist for MVP of the league.
But Bobrovsky hasn’t been great in these playoffs. The 28-year-old goalie has allowed 11 goals in three games, all Columbus losses to Pittsburgh, for a save percentage of just .897.
Bobrovsky’s save percentage during the regular season was .932, and he’ll no doubt win another Vezina Trophy in recognition. If the Jackets have any chance of making it a series against the Penguins, he’ll need to be that goalie from now on.
“There’s no question, in the playoffs, your goaltender needs to be your best player,” head coach John Tortorella said this morning, per Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch. “Bob needs to be our best player tonight.”
Only four NHL teams have come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win, against almost 200 that have failed.
That said, two of the comebacks have occurred in the last decade, and it’s not like the Jackets have been badly outplayed by the Penguins.
If Bobrovsky can return to form tonight, the Jackets can at least get the series back to Pittsburgh and put a little pressure on the defending champs.
There’s four games on the schedule tonight. The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will look to tie things up, while the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild try to stay alive.
Here’s what you need to know:
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
–Steve Yzerman has faced many stiff tests during his time as GM of the Lightning. Last summer, he managed to re-sign both Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but this off-season will bring its own challenges. Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat are all restricted free agents. Will Yzerman be able to work his magic again? (The Hockey News)
–This fan had a t-shirt with Zach Werenski‘s banged up face on it. That’s gotta be one of the funniest t-shirts of the hockey season. (Yahoo)
–Sportsnet has accumulated a list of five players that have gone the most regular-season games without scoring a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Obviously, defensemen dominated the list. Luke Richardson went over 1417 regular-season games without scoring a playoff goal in his career. Ron Hainsey, who scored his first playoff goal on Tuesday, didn’t make the list, but he went over 900 games played without one. (Sportsnet)
–Thanks to a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets were able to live another day. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.
–Here’s another top five list. This time, The Score ranks the five best overtime goals of this year’s playoffs. Kevin Fiala‘s tally in Game 3 against Chicago is at the top of the list, while Maple Leafs rookie Kasperi Kapenen ranks second. (The Score)
–If they want to find a way to keep their series going after tonight, the Blackhawks will need to find a way to stop Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. “There’s a million different things you can say about how to defend any team’s top line, let alone this team’s top line. They’ve got a lot of confidence right now. They’ve all scored goals in this series, so just taking that one step and having a good game the next game and trying to get the job done … get the momentum on our side. That’s the plan.” (NHL.com)
–The Canadiens were clearly frustrated by their Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers, but Steve Ott may have crossed the line when he kicked Mats Zuccarello (h/t: Puck Daddy Blog).
Members of the Edmonton Oilers and their coach seemed to take a different approach regarding handling Tuesday’s brutal 7-0 Game 4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
They all see eye-to-eye on it being a pretty disastrous showing, though.
As far as the players go, the takeaway seems to indeed be “burn the tape.” Connor McDavid said just “scrap it” and labeled the beating a “one-off.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins points out that, ultimately, the series is just 2-2 despite the lopsided score. After getting pulled from the game, Cam Talbot just said “shelf it.”
Todd McLellan might avoid a browbeating film session, but he also wants his team to soak in the anger a bit.
He might have a point, too. The Oilers should channel that anger and take advantage of what should be a raucous Edmonton crowd for Game 5.
We’ll learn a lot about this young team based on how they respond on Thursday.
People don’t need to wonder about the San Jose Sharks’ scoring ability after Tuesday.
Also not a concern: Cam Talbot being in their heads. And you can probably cross quite a few other things off that list, as you’d expect with the Sharks throttling Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 in Game 4.
With that, it’s a “three-game series” as the Sharks tied things up 2-2.
The Sharks set the tone with a franchise-record 1-0 goal just 15 seconds in, with Joe Pavelski ending Cam Talbot’s shutout streak at 120:15. (More on that here.) San Jose would ultimately chase Talbot from the Oilers’ net on a night where their once-struggling power play went 4-for-8.
Part of that special teams dominance came after Leon Draisaitl was tossed from the game for spearing Chris Tierney in the groin. Tierney was able to return to the contest, which might lower the odds of a suspension, but check out more on that ugly bit of violence here.
“Ugly” is a pretty good word to describe the Oilers’ overall effort after grinding out two tough wins. The Sharks seemed to frustrate Connor McDavid, who’s now suffering from an extremely rare two-game pointless streak.
Of course, it’s also important to note that you don’t get a single bonus for winning a playoff game by seven goals or by winning an overtime thriller. Really, the Oilers might find themselves galvanized by such a resounding defeat, especially with the series shifting to Edmonton for Game 5.
The young Oilers were shaking off questions about experience and style of play before Tuesday, yet this was the sort of setback people were waiting for, especially against grizzled veterans in San Jose.
Now we get the next narrative wrinkle: how the NHL’s budding superstar and Edmonton’s other fresh faces react to this resounding rout.