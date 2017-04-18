Jackets need Bobrovsky to return to regular-season form

Sergei Bobrovsky was the MVP of the Blue Jackets this season.
He might even be a finalist for MVP of the league.
But Bobrovsky hasn’t been great in these playoffs. The 28-year-old goalie has allowed 11 goals in three games, all Columbus losses to Pittsburgh, for a save percentage of just .897.
Bobrovsky’s save percentage during the regular season was .932, and he’ll no doubt win another Vezina Trophy in recognition. If the Jackets have any chance of making it a series against the Penguins, he’ll need to be that goalie from now on.
“There’s no question, in the playoffs, your goaltender needs to be your best player,” head coach John Tortorella said this morning, per Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch. “Bob needs to be our best player tonight.”
Only four NHL teams have come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win, against almost 200 that have failed.
That said, two of the comebacks have occurred in the last decade, and it’s not like the Jackets have been badly outplayed by the Penguins.
If Bobrovsky can return to form tonight, the Jackets can at least get the series back to Pittsburgh and put a little pressure on the defending champs.
Head coach Alain Vigneault wouldn’t commit to giving Pavel Buchnevich his playoff debut, but it does seem likely that the 22-year-old forward will draw into the Rangers’ lineup tonight against Montreal.
Buchnevich practiced with the power play yesterday. New York is 0-for-10 with the man advantage in the series — just one of the reasons the Rangers trail the Canadiens, 2-1.
“Our power play has had quite a few areas where it hasn’t executed so far,” Vigneault said this morning. “When we finished off the season our power play was giving us momentum, and giving us timely goals. I’m very confident that tonight we’re going to turn it around. Pavel there, or Pavel not there, we’ve looked at a couple of areas. We’ve gotta execute, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Buchnevich was not a particularly big producer on the power play during the regular season, scoring once with two assists in 76:52 of PP ice time. But he’s got the skill and shot to make a difference, assuming he gets the chance.
If Buchnevich does play tonight, it may be on a line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Those three practiced together yesterday, with Tanner Glass taking turns with Buchnevich.
Things just keep getting better for St. Louis.
Having already taken a commanding 3-0 series lead on Minnesota, the Blues could have a huge lineup piece back for tomorrow’s potential series clincher, as Paul Stastny returned to practice on Tuesday.
It’s the first time Stastny has skated with teammates in nearly a month. He suffered a lower-body injury on Mar. 21 and has been out ever since, missing 10 regular-season contests and all three postseason tilts against the Wild.
“I thought he was skating well,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said after practice, per NHL.com. “He was involved in every drill and certainly conditioning didn’t look like it was an issue.
“Timing and execution didn’t look like it was an issue either.”
Yeo was mum on Stastny’s availability for Game 4, re-iterating the center was day-to-day.
But there’s no denying he’d love to have Stastny back in the lineup.
“He’s usually the first guy over the boards for a power-play faceoff or the first guy over the boards for a penalty-kill faceoff, and those are key,” Yeo said at the time of the injury, per the Blues website. “He’s a very important player for us. You don’t take out a top-line center from too many lineups where they don’t feel that.”
Limited to just 66 games this season, Stastny still managed to score 18 goals and 40 points. He also averaged a healthy 19:08 TOI per night.
Alex Ovechkin only played 15:08 in last night’s 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto, and today Capitals head coach Barry Trotz took the blame.
“That’s on me to get him the ice time,” Trotz said, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.
“Sometimes, that’s situational. Sometimes, that’s the zone starts. His minutes should be — I can get those up.”
Ovechkin logged 2:28 on the power play in Game 3, much of it on a failed 5-on-3 early in the second period. That meant he only got 12:40 at even strength, the seventh-most among the 12 Caps forwards.
There was a 10-minute stretch in the third period, when the game was tied 3-3, when Ovechkin barely played at all. That was partly due to a couple of Washington penalties, but the coach could have found a way to get him out there more.
“It wasn’t based on play,” Trotz assured. “I though Ovi was playing terrific, and it’s on me to get him a little more ice time, no question.”
Ovechkin averaged 18:22 of ice time during the regular season. That was down from the 20:19 he averaged last season, in an effort to keep him fresh for the playoffs.
In other Caps news, defenseman Karl Alzner is still out. He’ll miss his second straight game tomorrow.
Roman Polak, who suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto’s Game 2 win over Washington, will go under the knife today to repair his right leg, head coach Mike Babcock announced.
Polak suffered the injury following a hit late in the second period from Caps d-man Brooks Orpik. Polak was sent spinning, and his right skate caught the ice and twisted under his body. Early reports suggest he suffered an ankle injury on the play.
Losing Polak was a pretty significant blow. He was a steady lineup presence for the Leafs this year, appearing in 75 games while averaging just under 18 minutes per night. Polak also played nearly 24 minutes in Toronto’s Game 1 OT loss, and routinely logged a ton of time on the penalty kill.
With Polak out, Nikita Zaitsev returned to the Leafs lineup in Game 3 and played quite a bit, skating 20:22 in his playoff debut.