Hartnell among lineup changes as CBJ looks to avoid sweep (Updated)

Columbus head coach John Tortorella is shaking things up ahead what could be the last game of the season.

The Blue Jackets, down 3-0 in their first round series to Pittsburgh, are making a series of lineup changes for tonight’s Game 4 at Nationwide — which includes veteran forward Scott Hartnell.

Update: Per the Dispatch, Hartnell is a healthy scratch this evening. He said he was “a little frustrated” with the decision.

Lukas Sedlak, who’s been out with an upper-body injury, will replace Hartnell up front. This will be Sedlak’s playoff debut, after starring with AHL Cleveland last year en route to the Calder Cup championship.

On defense, Zach Werenski was already ruled out for the year due to facial fractures suffered in Game 3. But that’s not the only change on defense. Youngster Scott Harrington is being replaced as well, after playing over 18 minutes on Sunday.

With Werenski and Harrington out, the Jackets will play Kyle Quincey and Markus Nutivaara. Both will be making their postseason debuts as well.

Finally, Matt Calvert will draw back into the lineup after missing Game 3 to suspension. Appears as though he’ll go in for Sonny Milano, the rookie that played less than seven minutes against Pittsburgh the other night.

“It was tough to watch Game Three,” Calvert said, per the Jackets website. “You want to be out there helping your teammates. I’m just going to come back, play my game, bring energy, play hard and try to help out the team.”

