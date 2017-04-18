Ducks roar back to defeat Flames in OT, take 3-0 series lead

By Cam TuckerApr 18, 2017, 1:40 AM EDT

Four games on the Monday playoff schedule, and all four went to overtime.

For the Calgary Flames, this was a devastating turn of events.

The Flames had built a three-goal lead on the strength of a red-hot power play that helped chase Anaheim Ducks starter John Gibson from the crease midway through the second period of Game 3 on Monday.

But, on this night at least, no lead in the NHL seemed to be safe, and the Ducks came roaring back for a 5-4 overtime victory, with Corey Perry scoring the winner. Jonathan Bernier, who took over in net from Gibson, stopped all 16 shots he faced for the win.

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 49 seconds remaining in the second period, cutting into the Flames lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Flames’ lead evaporated for good within a span of about four and a half minutes in the third period. Nate Thompson and Theodore scored, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

Again, this game had a controversial call following a video review. Thompson’s goal came off a deflection in front, in which his stick appeared at first to be above the crossbar.

Here’s an explanation from the NHL:

At 11:14 of the third period in the Ducks/Flames game, video review confirmed that Nate Thompson’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Calgary net. According to Rule 38.4 (vi) “The determining factor is where the puck makes contact with the stick in relation to the crossbar. If the puck makes contact with the portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar and enters the goal, this goal shall be allowed”. Good goal Anaheim. 

The Flames are now on the brink of elimination, trailing the Ducks 3-0 in the series. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Calgary.

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

Goalies are so technically sound in 2017, there are times when you’re tempted to assume that they’re almost robotic. It’s refreshing, then, when they do something bold.

(Especially when it isn’t the sort of bold move that involves risky puckhandling that makes fans utter a string of profanities.)

Craig Anderson helped to keep Game 4 of the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins tied 0-0 by intercepting Brad Marchand with a nice little gamble of a save. Watch it in the video above.

Also: it remains 0-0 midway through the second after a goal was disallowed. Here’s a replay of that offside call:

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators are a healthier team that the Boston Bruins, but the Sens did lose a player in Game 4.

A hard Kevan Miller hit prompted Tom Pyatt to leave the ice and the Senators announced that the forward will not return on Wednesday. They’re labeling it an upper-body injury.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been able to generate much offense in the playoffs so far. He did have nine goals and 23 points in 82 games in 2016-17.

Here’s an alternate angle on the hit:

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals have been reading all the bad press after they fell behind 2-1 in their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’ve responded with a thunderous first period.

That included rushing out to a 2-0 lead, echoing the start to Game 3. Following the script, the Leafs showed some spirit in quickly responding with a 2-1 goal.

Then Tom Wilson shredded the script like Bill Murray with “Ghostbusters 3.”

It began when the Leafs were seemingly inches away from tying it 2-2, only Wilson helped nullify that chance … and then deflected a 3-1 goal.

Not long after, he really silenced Toronto fans with a 4-1 tally.

Wilson is from Toronto, so that must make this experience much sweeter for the big forward, especially considering his heroics in Game 1.

You could make an argument that the young Maple Leafs are “learning a big lesson” against an experienced team much like the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks. On the bright side, the young Buds have time to respond tonight (though Wilson’s made it so they have a long way to go).

2017 Selke finalists: Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Kesler, Mikko Koivu

By James O'BrienApr 19, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

The NHL announced the three finalists for the 2017 Selke on Wednesday: Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild’s Mikko Koivu.

As a reminder, the award is phrased as being given “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” PHWA members are the voters.

From here, these are some great choices. Sure, you can advance your own suggestions (Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames, maybe?) but no one’s really glaringly out of place.

Bergeron is a three-time winner of the trophy, a player who tends to satisfy “traditional” types with his face-off skills and scoring output, while he’s such a perennial puck possession monster that fancy stat-leaning people may think of the nominees as Bergeron and two other guys.

The NHL does a nice job summarizing Kesler’s regular spot among nominees:

Kesler is a Selke finalist for the second consecutive season and for the fifth time overall. He finished third in 2016 with Anaheim and was a finalist in each season from 2009 through 2011 with Vancouver, capturing the award in 2011.

This is the first time Koivu’s been nominated. For some time, he was a favorite on “most underrated” lists, although he dealt with some struggles before Bruce Boudreau came along. He was a huge part of the Wild’s impressive work in the regular season.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these three nominees.