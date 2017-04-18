Ducks roar back to defeat Flames in OT, take 3-0 series lead

Four games on the Monday playoff schedule, and all four went to overtime.

For the Calgary Flames, this was a devastating turn of events.

The Flames had built a three-goal lead on the strength of a red-hot power play that helped chase Anaheim Ducks starter John Gibson from the crease midway through the second period of Game 3 on Monday.

But, on this night at least, no lead in the NHL seemed to be safe, and the Ducks came roaring back for a 5-4 overtime victory, with Corey Perry scoring the winner. Jonathan Bernier, who took over in net from Gibson, stopped all 16 shots he faced for the win.

Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore scored with 49 seconds remaining in the second period, cutting into the Flames lead heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Flames’ lead evaporated for good within a span of about four and a half minutes in the third period. Nate Thompson and Theodore scored, tying the game and sending it to overtime.

Again, this game had a controversial call following a video review. Thompson’s goal came off a deflection in front, in which his stick appeared at first to be above the crossbar.

Here’s an explanation from the NHL:

At 11:14 of the third period in the Ducks/Flames game, video review confirmed that Nate Thompson’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he deflected the puck into the Calgary net. According to Rule 38.4 (vi) “The determining factor is where the puck makes contact with the stick in relation to the crossbar. If the puck makes contact with the portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar and enters the goal, this goal shall be allowed”. Good goal Anaheim.

The Flames are now on the brink of elimination, trailing the Ducks 3-0 in the series. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Calgary.