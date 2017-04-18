Getty

Canucks reportedly interested in Krueger, but is the feeling mutual?

By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in Ralph Krueger for their head-coaching vacancy, and Krueger may be sorta, kinda interested too.

The former Edmonton Oilers head coach, currently the chairman of English Premier League side Southampton, told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that he’s “had some interesting chats these past weeks, but my focus remains fully on the Saints for now.”

The “for now” part would seem to leave the door slightly ajar.

Krueger, who coached Team Europe to an unlikely spot in the final of the 2016 World Cup, made a similar statement in September.

“I came in here committed completely to Southampton Football Club and the future of that organization in my role,” he said. “You can never say never, but at the moment I’m very proud to be back in hockey at this level and to be competing. We are just having so much fun in our room, the coaches, the players, the whole group is enjoying it, and I am, too. But my real life is my commitment to Southampton Football Club at the moment.”

Another qualifier: “at the moment.”

Of course, the consensus candidate to replace Willie Desjardins in Vancouver has been Travis Green, who’s coached the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Utica the past four seasons.

But ever since the World Cup, there’s been speculation about Krueger, who many feel got a raw deal in Edmonton.

Krueger was fired after just one lockout-shortened season as Oilers head coach. He was replaced by Dallas Eakins, who didn’t last too long on the job either.

In farewell to Vancouver, Willie Desjardins defends his approach to young players

Colin Miller is ready to go, and the Bruins need a win

By Jason BroughApr 19, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Three are still injured, but the Boston Bruins will get one defenseman back tonight, and that’s better than none.

Colin Miller says he’s ready to go for Game 4 against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Miller suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1 on a hit by Mark Borowiecki, who’s since been hurt himself.

The B’s will still be without a trio of regular d-men — Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and Brandon Carlo — tonight. Miller will replace Tommy Cross in the lineup.

It’s a massive game for the Bruins, who don’t want to go back to Ottawa trailing 3-1. A much better start than Monday’s would help. Boston was down 3-0 less than halfway through Game 3, and went on to lose, 4-3, in overtime.

“They really took it to us early on, and it’s tough when you get down,” forward Brad Marchand told reporters. “We were lucky to come back the way we did. But, we gave ourselves a chance, and again, we need to be much better next game.”

Marchand has one goal and no assists in the first three games of the series, with just five shots combined.

“I haven’t been at my best so far,” he admitted, per CSN New England.

The 28-year-old had a career-high 39 goals in the regular season, averaging almost three shots per game.

Jake Allen’s strong play gives Blues ‘a sense of calm’

Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) Three months ago, most St. Louis Blues fans were ready to run goalie Jake Allen out of town. Now they are chanting his name.

Allen is the main reason the Blues, whose major January swoon got their coach fired, are one win away from sweeping the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Game 4 is Wednesday night.

Allen has stopped 114 of 117 shots in the series for a .974 save percentage. Only one of the three goals he’s given up has come at even strength against a team that averaged 3.21 goals a game, second best in the NHL regular season.

“I’m just playing my game,” Allen said. “I don’t know what’s going on over there but we’re just focused on ourselves and we’re not worrying about what they’re doing or what they’re changing or doing to their lineup.”

Allen’s playoff performance is a far cry from a dreadful span from Dec. 8 to Jan. 31, when he was 4-10-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage. Allen was so bad that he was left home from a January road trip so he could mentally regroup. On Feb. 1, the Blues fired coach Ken Hitchcock and goalie coach Jim Corsi. Mike Yeo replaced Hitchcock and Martin Brodeur took over Corsi’s role.

Allen took off. The 26-year-old has a 1.85 GAA and a .938 save percentage since Yeo took over.

Blues forward David Perron said Allen never got rattled during his struggles.

“During the season if he was getting pulled or whatever he showed up the next day and did the work and I think we’re really proud of him the way he’s playing right now, but at the same time you could have swore he played the exact same way the whole year,” Perron said. “He’s pretty level headed and we definitely need that.”

Yeo said Brodeur’s influence is seen in Allen’s mental preparation.

“One of the biggest areas is how he handles the days in between, what he can draw upon from his own experience as arguably the best goaltender of all time,” Yeo said. “How do you play at that level all the time? Obviously you learn very quickly to put the past behind you, you learn from it whatever, but you find a way to get focused, feel good, and confident going into the next one and I think that’s what we’re seeing with Marty.”

Nothing has come easy for Allen since the Blues drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NHL entry draft.

He split time with Brian Elliott his first two full NHL seasons. Allen’s first prolonged playoff experience ended with him getting pulled in Game 6 of a first-round series in 2015 against the Wild. He started all six games of that series, which Minnesota won, going 2-4 with a .904 save percentage.

Still, the Blues had enough confidence in Allen’s pedigree – he had won a gold and silver medal for Team Canada as a junior player – to trade fan-favorite Elliott to Calgary in the offseason.

That decision is finally paying dividends.

“I think maybe subconsciously he’s been so good for us it kind of gives you a sense of calm back there,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “Knowing you have a guy back there that if you make a mistake he’s going to be able to bail you out.”

Allen has left an impression with the Wild.

“He’s obviously playing extremely well and he’s sharp . … All you can do is keep driving to the net, get bodies to the net, get pucks to the net,” Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk said. “That’s what you have to do and see if you can get a couple in there and change the momentum.”

Even with a commanding lead in the series, Allen isn’t taking anything for granted.

“The next game is going to be even harder so we’re going to have to take the next two days to rest up and be ready for the hardest game yet,” Allen said.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday

By Joey AlfieriApr 19, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

There’s four games on the schedule tonight. The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will look to tie things up, while the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild try to stay alive.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

PHT Morning Skate: Top 5 overtime goals of this year’s playoffs

By Joey AlfieriApr 19, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Steve Yzerman has faced many stiff tests during his time as GM of the Lightning. Last summer, he managed to re-sign both Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but this off-season will bring its own challenges. Tyler Johnson, Jonathan Drouin and Ondrej Palat are all restricted free agents. Will Yzerman be able to work his magic again? (The Hockey News)

–This fan had a t-shirt with Zach Werenski‘s banged up face on it. That’s gotta be one of the funniest t-shirts of the hockey season.  (Yahoo)

–Sportsnet has accumulated a list of five players that have gone the most regular-season games without scoring a goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Obviously, defensemen dominated the list. Luke Richardson went over 1417 regular-season games without scoring a playoff goal in his career. Ron Hainsey, who scored his first playoff goal on Tuesday, didn’t make the list, but he went over 900 games played without one. (Sportsnet)

–Thanks to a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh, the Blue Jackets were able to live another day. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at  the top of the page.

–Here’s another top five list. This time, The Score ranks the five best overtime goals of this year’s playoffs. Kevin Fiala‘s tally in Game 3 against Chicago is at the top of the list, while Maple Leafs rookie Kasperi Kapenen ranks second. (The Score)

–If they want to find a way to keep their series going after tonight, the Blackhawks will need to find a way to stop Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson. “There’s a million different things you can say about how to defend any team’s top line, let alone this team’s top line. They’ve got a lot of confidence right now. They’ve all scored goals in this series, so just taking that one step and having a good game the next game and trying to get the job done … get the momentum on our side. That’s the plan.” (NHL.com)

–The Canadiens were clearly frustrated by their Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers, but Steve Ott may have crossed the line when he kicked Mats Zuccarello (h/t: Puck Daddy Blog).