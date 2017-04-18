Getty

Canucks reportedly interested in Krueger, but is the feeling mutual?

By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in Ralph Krueger for their head-coaching vacancy, and Krueger may be sorta, kinda interested too.

The former Edmonton Oilers head coach, currently the chairman of English Premier League side Southampton, told Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that he’s “had some interesting chats these past weeks, but my focus remains fully on the Saints for now.”

The “for now” part would seem to leave the door slightly ajar.

Krueger, who coached Team Europe to an unlikely spot in the final of the 2016 World Cup, made a similar statement in September.

“I came in here committed completely to Southampton Football Club and the future of that organization in my role,” he said. “You can never say never, but at the moment I’m very proud to be back in hockey at this level and to be competing. We are just having so much fun in our room, the coaches, the players, the whole group is enjoying it, and I am, too. But my real life is my commitment to Southampton Football Club at the moment.”

Another qualifier: “at the moment.”

Of course, the consensus candidate to replace Willie Desjardins in Vancouver has been Travis Green, who’s coached the Canucks’ AHL affiliate in Utica the past four seasons.

But ever since the World Cup, there’s been speculation about Krueger, who many feel got a raw deal in Edmonton.

Krueger was fired after just one lockout-shortened season as Oilers head coach. He was replaced by Dallas Eakins, who didn’t last too long on the job either.

Nash takes responsibility for ‘selfish’ OT penalty

By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Close to tears, Riley Nash took responsibility for the penalty he took in overtime that led to the Senators’ winning power-play goal last night in Boston.

“I think it was pretty selfish of me, you know…you can’t make that play,” said Nash, per CSN New England. “[You] can’t put the refs in that position regardless of what happened before that, you’ve just got to [take it]. It’s pretty tough for the boys.”

What happened before — just before — was Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan giving Nash an elbow to the head along the boards. Nash responded with a quick jab to Ryan’s head, and the referee gave Nash two minutes for roughing.

That it was Ryan who scored the winner was just salt in the wounds.

“It’s been a pretty physical series all three games, so we’ve had some good runs at them,” said Nash. “They’ve had some good runs at us. I think that’s just playoff hockey, but it’s just one of those things that, a dirty play here, a dirty play there…it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to bite your lip and just take it.”

While Nash took responsibility for his actions, NBC’s Pierre McGuire thought it was the referees who blew it.

“That’s got to be matching minors,” said McGuire. “Honestly, if you’re going to set the standard, you’ve got to call it the right way. I have no skin in this game at all. But if you’re going to set a standard, you’ve got to call it both ways. That’s a hit to the head (by Ryan). That’s got to be called. If you’re going to call the next one, then call it. That is not well done at all. That’s a big break for Ottawa.”

Regardless, the Senators lead the Bruins, 2-1, in their best-of-seven series. Game 4 goes Wednesday in Boston.

Hartnell among lineup changes as CBJ looks to avoid sweep

By Mike HalfordApr 18, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Columbus head coach John Tortorella is shaking things up ahead what could be the last game of the season.

The Blue Jackets, down 3-0 in their first round series to Pittsburgh, are making a series of lineup changes for tonight’s Game 4 at Nationwide — which includes veteran forward Scott Hartnell, who’s out with an upper-body injury.

Lukas Sedlak, who’s been out with an upper-body injury of his own, will replace Hartnell up front. This will be Sedlak’s playoff debut, after starring with AHL Cleveland last year en route to the Calder Cup championship.

On defense, Zach Werenski was already ruled out for the year due to facial fractures suffered in Game 3.  But that’s not the only change on defense. Youngster Scott Harrington is being replaced as well, after playing over 18 minutes on Sunday.

With Werenski and Harrington out, the Jackets will play Kyle Quincey and Markus Nutivaara. Both will be making their postseason debuts as well.

Finally, Matt Calvert will draw back into the lineup after missing Game 3 to suspension. Appears as though he’ll go in for Sonny Milano, the rookie that played less than seven minutes against Pittsburgh the other night.

“It was tough to watch Game Three,” Calvert said, per the Jackets website. “You want to be out there helping your teammates. I’m just going to come back, play my game, bring energy, play hard and try to help out the team.”

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Tuesday

By Joey AlfieriApr 18, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

There’s three games on the schedule tonight. If the Blue Jackets drop Game 4 to Pittsburgh, Columbus will become the first team to get bounced from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Meanwhile, both Montreal and Edmonton will look to go up 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: CNBC (Stream online here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Trotz: ‘I don’t think there’s any doubt,’ as Capitals fall behind underdog Leafs

By Cam TuckerApr 18, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

After back-to-back losses against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Washington Capitals are facing questions pertaining to past playoff failures.

The young and talented Maple Leafs, who didn’t clinch the second wild card spot until the final weekend of the season, have taken a 2-1 series lead on the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals, after an overtime victory on Monday.

Not only did the Maple Leafs win, but they erased a two-goal deficit and got stronger as the game continued, particularly in the third period when on two different, lengthy occasions, they held the Capitals without a shot attempt.

William Nylander had a plus-18 Corsi For rating at even strength, while Auston Matthews was a plus-12 in that category. Both scored their first career playoff goals. They weren’t the only Toronto players with lofty possession numbers. Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner also dominated in this aspect, with Rielly had a pair of assists.

They now hold the advantage over a team favored to win it all this year, after previous playoff disappointments that followed highly successful regular seasons. The history, at least right now, cannot be ignored.

“Until we change the narrative, that’s going to be the question,” Matt Niskanen told the Washington Post. “It’s up to us to change it. You can’t talk about it. You just have to go and do it.”

This loss hinged on a failed five-on-three power play opportunity for the Capitals and a successful power play from the Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bozak scoring the winner, in overtime.

All three games in this series have gone beyond regulation, but this goes beyond the Maple Leafs simply making life miserable for the Capitals.

“It’s not over yet,” said Alex Ovechkin.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” added coach Barry Trotz. “It’s the first team to four [wins]. We’ve got some room here.

“I think, for the most part, we’re in a better place to handle that. We want to create some new ground, just like the Leafs are trying to do. They’re trying to break through. We’ve got to break through. Our resolve’s being tested.”