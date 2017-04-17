Getty

Vigneault vows a better Rangers effort in Game 4

5 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 17, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

It was only their third game of the playoffs, and already the New York Rangers looked out of gas.

Credit to the Montreal Canadiens, of course. The Habs smothered the Blueshirts Sunday at MSG, limiting their opponents to just 21 shots in a 3-1 victory.

But now it’s on the Rangers to show that they’re still in the series, that they do have something left in the tank. They were good in Game 1 at Bell Centre, a 2-0 victory, but they lost momentum in Game 2, a 4-3 overtime loss, and they couldn’t get it back in Game 3.

For veteran forward Derek Stepan, it wasn’t a lack of effort that was to blame.

“I don’t think we worked smart enough,” Stepan said, per NHL.com. “I’ve been here for a long time. This group has worked extremely hard. We’ve put in solid work throughout the season and in the playoffs. No one is tougher on us than ourselves. We’re working so hard but I think we need to work a little smarter. I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. I think it’s a lack of brain power at times. ”

Meanwhile, it was a defiant Alain Vigneault who met with reporters Monday. The New York media was not kind to the Rangers in the wake of Sunday’s performance, and it sounded like the head coach had read what was written.

“Obviously, we didn’t pick a good time yesterday to have a very ordinary game,” said Vigneault. “But tomorrow we’ve got an opportunity to make this series 2-2. And anybody who believes that this group doesn’t want to play well, doesn’t want to win, doesn’t know what they’re talking about. We’re gonna go out and we’re gonna compete … and we’re gonna play a lot better than we did yesterday.”

Above all, Vigneault wants his team to manage the puck better, after turnovers become a problem in Game 3. He did not say whether there would be any lineup changes, though common sense says there could be.

The Rangers can ill afford to head back to Montreal trailing 3-1.

Kings sign Minnesota-Duluth scorer Iafallo

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

Alex Iafallo, the Minnesota-Duluth senior that finished 12th in the country in scoring this season, has signed an entry-level deal with the L.A. Kings, according to the Buffalo News.

Iafallo, 23, is coming off a terrific campaign with the Bulldogs. He scored 21 goals and 51 points in 42 games, helping the school advance to the Frozen Four — where he was named to the All-Tournament team.

An undrafted free agent, Iafallo could quickly find himself in action with the Kings’ AHL club in Ontario. The Reign are set to begin their Calder Cup playoff campaign against rivals San Diego.

 

Fowler resumes skating, doesn’t want to talk Giordano hit

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

Already up 2-0 in their series against the Flames, the Ducks had another positive development ahead of Monday’s Game 3.

Cam Fowler, who’s been sidelined with a knee injury following a hit from Calgary captain Mark Giordano, resumed skating and met with the media this afternoon.

Fowler hasn’t played since Apr. 4 and, at the time of the injury, the Ducks said he’d be sidelined for 2-6 weeks. His return certainly appears to be on the early side. Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said the 25-year-old “is on pace to be available to us shortly.”

Getting Fowler back would be huge for the Ducks, though the club’s defensive depth has been impressive. In Saturday’s 3-2 win, Anaheim was down the services of Fowler and Sami Vatanen, and forced to rely on a young quartet of Hampus Lindholm (26:33 TOI), Brandon Montour (21:16), Josh Manson (20:51) and Shea Theodore (20:03).

Manson is the oldest guy of that group, and he’s 25 years old.

As for the hit that sidelined Fowler?

Well, he wasn’t biting.

“It’s something that’s in the past,” he said, per the O.C. Register. “Honestly, I don’t really want to get into the hit too much.”

Fowler might not want to get into it, but others certainly have. Ducks GM Bob Murray ripped into Giordano and accused him of being a dirty player with a history of knee-on-knee hits. That was followed by a retort from Flames GM Brad Treliving, who called Murray’s comments “asinine.”

Ducks fans got in on the action, too. Giordano was booed almost every time he touched the puck in Games 1 and 2.

Alzner a game-time decision, could be replaced by Schmidt

Getty
2 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 17, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be getting a top-four defenseman back tonight, and the Washington Capitals may be missing one.

Karl Alzner will be a game-time decision for Game 3 of the Leafs-Caps series at ACC. If he doesn’t play, it will be his first missed game in seven years.

The Caps did not say what was bothering Alzner, but he did not participate in this morning’s skate.

From the Washington Post:

Alzner owns the franchise record for consecutive games played with 540 consecutive regular-season games, and he’s also played in 59 straight playoff games. He had sports hernia surgery this summer after partially tearing a groin muscle in Washington’s last playoff game a year ago. Though Alzner didn’t miss a game during the regular season, the recovery from groin injuries is arduous, and it has occasionally hindered Alzner.

Nate Schmidt is expected to draw in if Alzner can’t go. Schmidt has not played much since Kevin Shattenkirk was acquired, but the 25-year-old did get into 60 games this season, scoring three goals with 14 assists.

“Nate has played really well,” head coach Barry Trotz said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. “He’s a really good player. We’re real fortunate to have a guy that’s played in our top six all year that got bumped down to seventh. So we’ve got a lot of confidence in Nate. The last couple of years he’s really developed.”

Kraft Hockeyville: Family, community key for Michigan native Fowler

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

Anaheim Ducks blueliner Cam Fowler knows all about tight-knit hockey communities.

He’s been a part of several.

Born in Windsor, Ontario but raised in Farmington Hills, MI, Fowler was a standout player in high school before spending two years with the U.S. National Team Development program. From there, he joined the OHL’s Spirfires for his draft year.

After significant time on the East Coast, Fowler made a big move upon being selected 12th overall by Anaheim in 2010. He’s since become a staple of the Ducks organization, appearing in nearly 500 regular-season contests over a six-year career.

Though he’s currently sidelined with a knee injury, Fowler did resume skating this morning and could be back for the Ducks sooner than expected. Game 3 of their first-round series goes tonight in Calgary, and you can catch the game on NBCSN starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Related:

West finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

East finalists for Kraft Hockeyville