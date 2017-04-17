Video: Rinne reaches back, makes diving stick save after strange bounce

The Chicago Blackhawks almost had their first goal of this first round series with Nashville — on a short-handed clearing attempt from their own end.
After being fired the length of the ice on a Chicago penalty kill, the puck took a crazy bounce off the glass as it entered the Nashville zone. It was heading straight for the open net, when Pekka Rinne — who had gone behind his net to play the puck — reached back in desperation to knock the puck just enough off course with his stick.
The Blackhawks went into the first intermission of Game 3 in a scoreless tie with Nashville. That’s seven periods now in this series without a goal for Chicago.
The Calgary Flames have opened up a 4-1 lead on the Ducks midway through two periods in Game 3, which has resulted in Anaheim goalie John Gibson getting the hook.
Three of the four Calgary goals so far have come on the power play. Sam Bennett‘s second goal of the series gave Calgary a three-goal advantage and prompted Ducks coach Randy Carlyle to make a goaltending change.
Gibson allowed four goals on 16 shots, before giving way to Jonathan Bernier, who was solid in March when he was called upon to take the starting duties for an injured Gibson.
The Ducks lead the series 2-0.
It took a while, 141 minutes and five seconds to be exact, for the Chicago Blackhawks to score a goal in this series with Nashville.
After being shut out in the first two games of this series, the Blackhawks opened up a lead in the second period of Game 3, finally snapping their goal drought as Dennis Rasmussen was able to beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne.
The Blackhawks had been denied earlier in the game, as Rinne made a desperation stick save on a strange bounce off the glass from a clearing attempt.
However, since the start of the second period, the Blackhawks have grabbed a two-goal lead. Rasmussen opened the scoring and Patrick Kane scored his first of the series about 10 minutes later on the power play.
The Ottawa Senators looked to be in complete control against the Boston Bruins on Monday night, racing out a three-goal lead early in the third period before letting it slip away.
But thanks to Bobby Ryan‘s overtime goal 5:43 into the extra period, the Senators were able to escape with a 4-3 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead.
The fact that Ryan scored the goal will be a little controversial in Boston for sure.
Ryan’s goal came on a power play after he was hit in the face by Bruins forward Riley Nash, resulting in Nash getting a two-minute for roughing. Just prior to Nash’s jab at Ryan’s face, Ryan appeared to catch Nash with a direct hit to the head that went uncalled.
It did not take long for Ryan to score the goal shown in the video above.
Along with Ryan’s goal, the big stars for Ottawa on Monday were once again defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Mike Hoffman. Hoffman scored a pair of goals while Karlsson recorded a pair of helpers, while the two teamed up for an absolutely sensational goal in the first period to open the scoring.
There is belief in Toronto. And probably a lot of panic in Washington.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to get the upper hand in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals on Monday night thanks to a 4-3 come-from-behind win that was capped off with Tyler Bozak‘s overtime goal just 1:37 into the extra period.
Every game in this series has now gone to overtime.
There were two key turning points in this game.
The first one came in the second period when the Capitals had a two-goal lead a full two-minute, 5-on-3 advantage. It was a perfect opportunity to put the game away. But the Capitals not only failed to capitalize and add to their lead, they allowed Toronto to score two late second period goals to tie the game.
But the biggest turning point came in the closing seconds of a frantic third period that saw the two teams exchange chances when Lars Eller was assessed a high-sticking penalty with just 16 seconds to play in regulation. That power play carried over to the overtime period and resulted in Bozak’s game-winning goal (which you can see in the video above).
It’s not a surprise the Maple Leafs are giving the Capitals a fight in this series. After all, even though they are a young team it is still one that has an impressive amount of talent and has played at a pretty high level for the past few months. But the fact they have the Presidents’ Trophy winning team on the ropes heading into Game 4 is probably something that not many people expected when the series began.