VIDEO: Karlsson, Hoffman team up for beautiful Senators goal

Erik Karlsson is putting on quite a show for the Ottawa Senators in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

After helping them complete their come-from-behind win in Game 2 with a sensational play to set up Derrick Brassard on Saturday, he was back it again in the first period of Game 3 on Monday night when he set up a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart.

The first goal was the best of the bunch when he found Mike Hoffman on a perfect hail mary stretch pass that sent him in alone on a breakaway against Tuukka Rask. Once there, Hoffman went to the Peter Forsberg move (or more timely, the Alexander Radulov move) and just gently slid the puck around the Bruins goalkeeper for the game’s first goal.

Less than 30 seconds after that play, Karlsson made another fantastic play at the blue line to keep the puck in the offensive zone and set up Derrick Brassard for his 20th career postseason goal to give the Senators an early 2-0 lead.