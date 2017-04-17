Video: An unlikely source snaps Blackhawks scoring drought versus Predators

There is belief in Toronto. And probably a lot of panic in Washington.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to get the upper hand in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals on Monday night thanks to a 4-3 come-from-behind win that was capped off with Tyler Bozak‘s overtime goal just 1:37 into the extra period.

Every game in this series has now gone to overtime.

There were two key turning points in this game.

The first one came in the second period when the Capitals had a two-goal lead a full two-minute, 5-on-3 advantage. It was a perfect opportunity to put the game away. But the Capitals not only failed to capitalize and add to their lead, they allowed Toronto to score two late second period goals to tie the game.

But the biggest turning point came in the closing seconds of a frantic third period that saw the two teams exchange chances when Lars Eller was assessed a high-sticking penalty with just 16 seconds to play in regulation. That power play carried over to the overtime period and resulted in Bozak’s game-winning goal (which you can see in the video above).

It’s not a surprise the Maple Leafs are giving the Capitals a fight in this series. After all, even though they are a young team it is still one that has an impressive amount of talent and has played at a pretty high level for the past few months. But the fact they have the Presidents’ Trophy winning team on the ropes heading into Game 4 is probably something that not many people expected when the series began.